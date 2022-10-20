ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMZ-TV Online

Michael B. Jordan wanted to showcase Mexican boxing in Creed III

Michael B. Jordan wanted to highlight Mexican boxing in 'Creed III'. The 35-year-old actor makes his directorial debut in the latest 'Rocky' spin-off film and explained that he cast boxing great Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in his first acting role to showcase the influence that Mexico has had on the sport.
WFMZ-TV Online

Vanessa Hudgens to star in Eli Roth's Halloween VR experience

Vanessa Hudgens is starring in a new virtual-reality experience from horror director Eli Roth. The 33-year-old actress will welcome viewers into the "ultimate haunted house" in 'Eli Roth's Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat' in a new exclusive for Meta. The project comes from Roth's Crypt TV banner and takes fans on a...
WFMZ-TV Online

Tim Burton won't make a Marvel movie

Tim Burton has no interest in making a Marvel movie. The 64-year-old filmmaker has revealed that he has no plans to make a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as he lamented how Disney have prioritised the superhero movies and franchises such as 'Star Wars'. Speaking at the Lumiere...
WFMZ-TV Online

Paul Feig hopes to make The School for Good and Evil sequels

Paul Feig hopes to make sequels to 'The School for Good and Evil'. The 60-year-old director has helmed the new Netflix fantasy film that is based on Soman Chainani's novel of the same name and hopes to take the story forward as there are six books in the series to adapt.
WFMZ-TV Online

Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. “The world is definitely a much darker...
