WFMZ-TV Online
Michael B. Jordan wanted to showcase Mexican boxing in Creed III
Michael B. Jordan wanted to highlight Mexican boxing in 'Creed III'. The 35-year-old actor makes his directorial debut in the latest 'Rocky' spin-off film and explained that he cast boxing great Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in his first acting role to showcase the influence that Mexico has had on the sport.
Vanessa Hudgens to star in Eli Roth's Halloween VR experience
Vanessa Hudgens is starring in a new virtual-reality experience from horror director Eli Roth. The 33-year-old actress will welcome viewers into the "ultimate haunted house" in 'Eli Roth's Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat' in a new exclusive for Meta. The project comes from Roth's Crypt TV banner and takes fans on a...
Tim Burton won't make a Marvel movie
Tim Burton has no interest in making a Marvel movie. The 64-year-old filmmaker has revealed that he has no plans to make a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as he lamented how Disney have prioritised the superhero movies and franchises such as 'Star Wars'. Speaking at the Lumiere...
Paul Feig hopes to make The School for Good and Evil sequels
Paul Feig hopes to make sequels to 'The School for Good and Evil'. The 60-year-old director has helmed the new Netflix fantasy film that is based on Soman Chainani's novel of the same name and hopes to take the story forward as there are six books in the series to adapt.
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. “The world is definitely a much darker...
‘9-1-1’: Tracie Thoms on Hen & Karen’s Flashbacks and Being in Middle of the Action
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 6 “Tomorrow.”]. Just as Hen (Aisha Hinds) has decided to leave behind the 118 for medical school on 9-1-1, her wife Karen (Tracie Thoms) is caught in an explosion at her lab — and she must save her life!
