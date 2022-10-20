Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Mayor Wheeler seeks public’s input on new homeless plan
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office wants to know what you think about their new homeless plan before this Wednesday. Last Friday, the mayor outlined the plan which proposes to open three new designated homeless camping sites and ban camping in unsanctioned areas. The mayor’s office says the plan will also increase access to emergency shelters and safe rest villages.
Vacasa lays off 280, the latest Oregon company to cut jobs
Portland vacation rental management company Vacasa laid off 280 people last week as it works to improve its financial position and boost its severely depressed share price. The layoffs represent about 3% of Vacasa’s total workforce, the company told trade publication Skift on Friday. “We do not take these...
kezi.com
Oregon Humane Society opens Community Veterinary Hospital
Portland, Ore.– For pet-owners who are having a tough time booking a vet appointment, there's a new solution. The Oregon Humane Society is finalizing construction on the largest expansion of programs and services in its 154-year history. The project, called New Road Ahead, began in March 2021 and includes...
Many Oregon school districts launch plans to boost 3rd graders critically behind in reading, while some stay the course
Confronted with evidence that huge shares of elementary pupils read significantly below grade level after years of pandemic-impacted schooling, Portland-area school districts are mounting varied approaches to boost literacy in the earliest grades, The Oregonian/OregonLive has found. An overwhelming number of Oregon’s third-graders, including more than half of Black and...
The Daily Score
Troutdale Says Tax-Funded Housing Project Is Designed with Too Many Homes
TROUTDALE, OR – The City of Troutdale, a city that has far more residents living on low incomes than low-priced homes, has rejected Home Forward’s offers to redesign their project in ways that would retain all 94 planned units. Instead, Troutdale officials insist that an affordable housing project proposed for their city include 26% fewer homes so it can make room for a bigger parking lot.
KATU.com
Students at Lake Oswego high school plan walkout in support of Oregon gun control measure
Students at Lake Oswego High School are set to lead a walkout against gun violence after a student was shot outside Jefferson High School in Portland. Those taking part in the planned walkout say they hope to encourage people to vote in support of Measure 114, which is on the November ballot.
Churches show support for controversial Peace Trail Village
Seventy people from five churches gather for prayer walk to support transitional housing project On Oct. 9, nearly 70 people from five local churches gathered for a prayer walk in support of Peace Trail Village, a planned transitional housing project that has delighted some residents and angered others. The village — consisting of eight 300-square-foot cottages, a community space and a laundry facility — will be built on North Valley Friends Church (NVFC) property and provide temporary housing for houseless people in the community. Providence Newberg will offer guests individualized wrap-around care and, once they're ready, help them find...
Johnson City resident: Citizens deserve facts about measure
Tara Schoffstall: Manufactured-home park residents between Milwaukie and Gladstone have resources to learn about Clackamas County library services.About 540 Johnson City residents are tenants of Johnson Mobile Estates, a manufactured housing community owned by the Johnson family between Gladstone and Milwaukie. On Oct. 18, Brian Johnson mailed a letter to his tenants about the upcoming vote on whether Johnson City will join the Clackamas County Library District, known as Measure 3-585. Mr. Johnson's letter is notable not for what it says, but for what it leaves out: • Property taxes are based on the assessed value and not the selling...
kykn.com
Plans Under Way for Turner Road Micro-shelter Village
As the Center Street site opens, plans are under way for a micro-shelter village at Turner Road serving 18-24-year-olds in need of temporary housing. Micro-shelter villages provide managed, temporary housing opportunities for people who are unsheltered, with case management and outreach services. These micro-shelter villages provide up to 40 small...
61% of Portland voters call graffiti ‘big’ problem, poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive finds
Brian King’s version of “Groundhog Day” includes an industrial-strength pressure washer, gallons of paint — and buckets of patience. The 48-year-old welder runs his own business, but in recent months he has picked up a side hustle: removing graffiti from the exteriors of private businesses that can’t keep pace with Portland’s plentiful taggers.
Candace Avalos column: Portland’s future is on the ballot
Avalos is the executive director of Verde, co-founder of the Black Millennial Movement and chair of Portland’s Citizen Review Committee. A resident of Portland, she also serves on the city’s Charter Review Commission that developed Measure 26-228, but is writing on her own behalf. Her column will resume regularly in January.
philomathnews.com
NW Natural announces November launch of new bill discount program
NW Natural announced that the launch of a new bill discount program will arrive next month. Gas bill discounts of 15% to 40% will be available for customers whose household income is less than 60% of the state median income. The program was recently approved by the Oregon Public Utility...
‘It’s a vital resource’: Homeless youth in SW Portland fear impending sweep will cut them off from nearby services
PORTLAND, Ore. — The tents lining Southwest 13th Avenue between Main and Salmon streets make up one of Portland’s perennial homeless camps. Hundreds of people drive past it every day. However, there’s something that stands out about those living in these particular tents: everyone is under the age of 25.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Classic Midcentury In Multnomah Village That May Have Been the Architect’s Own
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a midcentury-modern in Multnomah Village that may have been an architect's dream home. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
I ate in Amtrak's dining car for the first time. The food was only OK, but the overall experience made me excited to come back.
Booking a sleeping-car roomette meant both of my dining-car meals — a lunch and a three-course dinner — were included in the price of my train ticket.
pdxmonthly.com
Portlanders Seem to Want One Thing This Election Day: Change
The state of Oregon may well be headed for a red wave this Election Day, but the waters are muddier when it comes to Portland proper. Even with a disconsolate and fed-up electorate upset over visible houseless encampments and quality-of-life crimes, the city remains a left-leaning bastion and inhospitable territory for the GOP. Case in point: Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan saw fit to tweet the other day about a single yard sign for her in an inner Southeast Portland neighborhood, since it’s such a comparatively rare sighting.
WWEEK
Tina Kotek Is Skeptical of a Multnomah County Proposal to Let Undocumented Residents Vote
One of the most unusual proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot comes to Multnomah County voters from the county—not city—Charter Review Committee. Measure 26-231 would extend the right to vote in county elections to noncitizens. In a recent interview with the three leading candidates for governor, we asked...
Opinion: Tolling is coming to I-5, I-205 unless lawmakers reverse course
Occhipinti is a West Linn resident who works in Clackamas. The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the process of converting Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 into pay-for-use toll roads in the Portland area. One might think such a significant action would be carefully studied and openly debated before being put to the voters to decide.
Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
cardinaltimes.org
Changes to the school lunch
The new school year has brought an abundance of changes to Lincoln. One of the changes that has received less recognition is school lunch. In the old building, the school lunch was served in the cafeteria, which was in the basement. The line for lunch snaked through the basement hallway up to a staircase full of hungry students waiting to eat.
