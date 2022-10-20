ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
kptv.com

Mayor Wheeler seeks public’s input on new homeless plan

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office wants to know what you think about their new homeless plan before this Wednesday. Last Friday, the mayor outlined the plan which proposes to open three new designated homeless camping sites and ban camping in unsanctioned areas. The mayor’s office says the plan will also increase access to emergency shelters and safe rest villages.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Vacasa lays off 280, the latest Oregon company to cut jobs

Portland vacation rental management company Vacasa laid off 280 people last week as it works to improve its financial position and boost its severely depressed share price. The layoffs represent about 3% of Vacasa’s total workforce, the company told trade publication Skift on Friday. “We do not take these...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Oregon Humane Society opens Community Veterinary Hospital

Portland, Ore.– For pet-owners who are having a tough time booking a vet appointment, there's a new solution. The Oregon Humane Society is finalizing construction on the largest expansion of programs and services in its 154-year history. The project, called New Road Ahead, began in March 2021 and includes...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Many Oregon school districts launch plans to boost 3rd graders critically behind in reading, while some stay the course

Confronted with evidence that huge shares of elementary pupils read significantly below grade level after years of pandemic-impacted schooling, Portland-area school districts are mounting varied approaches to boost literacy in the earliest grades, The Oregonian/OregonLive has found. An overwhelming number of Oregon’s third-graders, including more than half of Black and...
OREGON STATE
The Daily Score

Troutdale Says Tax-Funded Housing Project Is Designed with Too Many Homes

TROUTDALE, OR – The City of Troutdale, a city that has far more residents living on low incomes than low-priced homes, has rejected Home Forward’s offers to redesign their project in ways that would retain all 94 planned units. Instead, Troutdale officials insist that an affordable housing project proposed for their city include 26% fewer homes so it can make room for a bigger parking lot.
TROUTDALE, OR
Woodburn Independent

Churches show support for controversial Peace Trail Village

Seventy people from five churches gather for prayer walk to support transitional housing project On Oct. 9, nearly 70 people from five local churches gathered for a prayer walk in support of Peace Trail Village, a planned transitional housing project that has delighted some residents and angered others. The village — consisting of eight 300-square-foot cottages, a community space and a laundry facility — will be built on North Valley Friends Church (NVFC) property and provide temporary housing for houseless people in the community. Providence Newberg will offer guests individualized wrap-around care and, once they're ready, help them find...
NEWBERG, OR
Clackamas Review

Johnson City resident: Citizens deserve facts about measure

Tara Schoffstall: Manufactured-home park residents between Milwaukie and Gladstone have resources to learn about Clackamas County library services.About 540 Johnson City residents are tenants of Johnson Mobile Estates, a manufactured housing community owned by the Johnson family between Gladstone and Milwaukie. On Oct. 18, Brian Johnson mailed a letter to his tenants about the upcoming vote on whether Johnson City will join the Clackamas County Library District, known as Measure 3-585. Mr. Johnson's letter is notable not for what it says, but for what it leaves out: • Property taxes are based on the assessed value and not the selling...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
kykn.com

Plans Under Way for Turner Road Micro-shelter Village

As the Center Street site opens, plans are under way for a micro-shelter village at Turner Road serving 18-24-year-olds in need of temporary housing. Micro-shelter villages provide managed, temporary housing opportunities for people who are unsheltered, with case management and outreach services. These micro-shelter villages provide up to 40 small...
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

Candace Avalos column: Portland’s future is on the ballot

Avalos is the executive director of Verde, co-founder of the Black Millennial Movement and chair of Portland’s Citizen Review Committee. A resident of Portland, she also serves on the city’s Charter Review Commission that developed Measure 26-228, but is writing on her own behalf. Her column will resume regularly in January.
PORTLAND, OR
philomathnews.com

NW Natural announces November launch of new bill discount program

NW Natural announced that the launch of a new bill discount program will arrive next month. Gas bill discounts of 15% to 40% will be available for customers whose household income is less than 60% of the state median income. The program was recently approved by the Oregon Public Utility...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Classic Midcentury In Multnomah Village That May Have Been the Architect’s Own

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a midcentury-modern in Multnomah Village that may have been an architect's dream home. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portlanders Seem to Want One Thing This Election Day: Change

The state of Oregon may well be headed for a red wave this Election Day, but the waters are muddier when it comes to Portland proper. Even with a disconsolate and fed-up electorate upset over visible houseless encampments and quality-of-life crimes, the city remains a left-leaning bastion and inhospitable territory for the GOP. Case in point: Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan saw fit to tweet the other day about a single yard sign for her in an inner Southeast Portland neighborhood, since it’s such a comparatively rare sighting.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
PORTLAND, OR
cardinaltimes.org

Changes to the school lunch

The new school year has brought an abundance of changes to Lincoln. One of the changes that has received less recognition is school lunch. In the old building, the school lunch was served in the cafeteria, which was in the basement. The line for lunch snaked through the basement hallway up to a staircase full of hungry students waiting to eat.
