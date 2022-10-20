Read full article on original website
Disease kills at least 37 bighorn sheep in Wyoming’s Devil’s Canyon herd since Oct. 14
CASPER, Wyo. — A pathogenic strain of bacteria that causes lethal pneumonia has killed at least 37 bighorn sheep in the Devil’s Canyon herd, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. “Since Oct. 14, Game and Fish has documented 37 bighorn sheep mortalities in the Devil’s...
Man arrested by Cheyenne police for illegal transport of a minor pleads guilty in federal court
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, a Florida man pleaded guilty at a federal courthouse in Casper to transporting a 13-year-old girl he met online across state lines to engage in sexual activity defined as criminal under Wyoming law. Christopher S. Evans, aged 25 at the time, was arrested in...
Gov. Gordon: Wyoming will not require COVID-19 vaccine for children
GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Thursday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon stated that Wyoming will not require children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before attending school. The tweet, posted on the governor’s page on Oct. 20, was in response to a recent vote carried by a panel for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update the 2023 childhood and adult immunization schedules, which includes incorporating additional information for approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines.
Poison Center offers tips to Wyoming parents, caregivers to help ensure safe Halloween for kids, pets
CASPER, Wyo. — The Nebraska Regional Poison Center, which serves Wyoming, is urging parents and guardians to take some steps to prevent poisoning around Halloween. “Halloween is one of the most exciting holidays for children, and the Poison Center would like to remind parents and care givers to follow a few simple steps to help everyone have a safe and happy Halloween,” the Poison Center said in a press release Monday.
Wyoming near top of Nation’s Report Card despite declines in 2022 reading, math scores
CASPER, Wyo. — Similar to most of the country, Wyoming saw declines in average fourth- and eighth-grade math and reading scores on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation’s Report Card. NAEP reading and math testing is generally administered every two years to...
