CASPER, Wyo. — The Nebraska Regional Poison Center, which serves Wyoming, is urging parents and guardians to take some steps to prevent poisoning around Halloween. “Halloween is one of the most exciting holidays for children, and the Poison Center would like to remind parents and care givers to follow a few simple steps to help everyone have a safe and happy Halloween,” the Poison Center said in a press release Monday.

WYOMING STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO