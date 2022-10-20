ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Gov. Gordon: Wyoming will not require COVID-19 vaccine for children

GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Thursday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon stated that Wyoming will not require children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before attending school. The tweet, posted on the governor’s page on Oct. 20, was in response to a recent vote carried by a panel for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update the 2023 childhood and adult immunization schedules, which includes incorporating additional information for approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines.
Poison Center offers tips to Wyoming parents, caregivers to help ensure safe Halloween for kids, pets

CASPER, Wyo. — The Nebraska Regional Poison Center, which serves Wyoming, is urging parents and guardians to take some steps to prevent poisoning around Halloween. “Halloween is one of the most exciting holidays for children, and the Poison Center would like to remind parents and care givers to follow a few simple steps to help everyone have a safe and happy Halloween,” the Poison Center said in a press release Monday.
