Laramie, WY

Titus Swen named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week

LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming junior running back Titus Swen was named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in Wyoming’s 28–14 home win over Utah State last Saturday. Swen rushed for 160 yards and three rushing touchdowns in...
Various open container resolutions to be brought before Cheyenne City Council

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A total of five open container ordinances and resolutions are to be brought before the Cheyenne City Council tonight, Oct. 24. The first of these ordinances is a group of amendments to the current city council ordinance. These amendments would be to add two subsections to the ordinance, as well as edit other subsections. One of these edits would be to allow for open containers in the downtown area year-round instead of solely between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/24/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearance:. Joshua Emmitt Rodriguez, 34 –...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/21/22–10/24/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne can expect windy start to the week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect a few very windy days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Oct. 24, will be mostly sunny with a high of 46. Winds will be west-northwest at 25–30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 29. Winds will be in the west at 25–30 mph, with windspeeds increasing to 35–40 mph after midnight. Windspeeds could reach as high as 55 mph.
Homeowner displaced, family pets die in Saturday house fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Saturday house fire on the 600 block of East 19th Street claimed the lives of five family pets as a result of an accident, Cheyenne Fire Rescue said Monday. The Cheyenne Fire Rescue squad was dispatched at 1:09 p.m. for a report of a structure...
Cheyenne to see showers in afternoon, could see snow in evening

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Showers are expected to hit Cheyenne this afternoon, and according to the National Weather Service, that could turn to snow come nightfall. According to the NWS forecast, rain can be expected in Cheyenne at around 2 p.m., and there’s a chance precipitation could turn into snow after 5 p.m. According to predictions, there is a 40% chance of snow showers before midnight.
Cheyenne police seek public assistance in identifying suspect

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying a man who is suspected of using stolen checks to make purchases at Murdoch’s and Bloedorn Lumber. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking people with information to call 307-637-6541.
Cloudy skies and wind in Saturday forecast; rain and snow on Sunday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents of Cheyenne and Laramie County can expect strong winds throughout much of today. According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts have the potential to reach 55 mph. Because of the strong wind conditions, the NWS has also issued a Red Flag Warning, signaling hazardous fire conditions, as any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
