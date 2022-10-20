Read full article on original website
Titus Swen named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week
LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming junior running back Titus Swen was named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in Wyoming’s 28–14 home win over Utah State last Saturday. Swen rushed for 160 yards and three rushing touchdowns in...
Annexation of land south of Cheyenne faces second reading in City Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council discussed on second reading an ordinance that would annex land south of the city between South Greely Highway and Interstate 25. This ordinance was approved on second reading in the meeting tonight, Oct. 24. The land in question is adjacent to the...
Man arrested by Cheyenne police for illegal transport of a minor pleads guilty in federal court
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, a Florida man pleaded guilty at a federal courthouse in Casper to transporting a 13-year-old girl he met online across state lines to engage in sexual activity defined as criminal under Wyoming law. Christopher S. Evans, aged 25 at the time, was arrested in...
Laramie County School District taking action to make district more inclusive to all students
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo has provided information about how Laramie County School District 1 plans to proceed after several events sparked community-wide attention. “At Laramie County School District 1, we want all students and staff members to feel a sense of. belonging,” Crespo said in a...
Various open container resolutions to be brought before Cheyenne City Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A total of five open container ordinances and resolutions are to be brought before the Cheyenne City Council tonight, Oct. 24. The first of these ordinances is a group of amendments to the current city council ordinance. These amendments would be to add two subsections to the ordinance, as well as edit other subsections. One of these edits would be to allow for open containers in the downtown area year-round instead of solely between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
South triad candidates to gather for Laramie County School District candidate forum
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Juntos and Hispanos Unidos have banded together to host South Triad candidates for the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees this weekend. Candidates will come together to discuss the issues of the South Triad and make their case for why they should be elected to the Board of Trustees.
BREAKING: Shooting reported in eastern Laramie County; investigation underway
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a shooting has occurred in eastern Laramie County today, Oct. 24. According to a Facebook post, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 4300 block of East I-80 Service Road. There are currently still...
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/24/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearance:. Joshua Emmitt Rodriguez, 34 –...
Laramie County sees average gas price fall 16 cents as national price falls 9 cents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. and in Laramie County fell for the second week in a row, with the local drop nearly doubling the 9.3-cent national drop, according to price tracker GasBuddy. Driven by declines in the West and...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/21/22–10/24/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Ordinance on obscene and threatening phone calls passes third reading in Cheyenne City Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council conducted a final reading of an ordinance on threatening or obscene phone calls during its meeting tonight, Oct. 24. This final reading was approved during the meeting. This ordinance defines an obscene or threatening phone call as “a call which uses obscene,...
Cheyenne can expect windy start to the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect a few very windy days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Oct. 24, will be mostly sunny with a high of 46. Winds will be west-northwest at 25–30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 29. Winds will be in the west at 25–30 mph, with windspeeds increasing to 35–40 mph after midnight. Windspeeds could reach as high as 55 mph.
Homeowner displaced, family pets die in Saturday house fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Saturday house fire on the 600 block of East 19th Street claimed the lives of five family pets as a result of an accident, Cheyenne Fire Rescue said Monday. The Cheyenne Fire Rescue squad was dispatched at 1:09 p.m. for a report of a structure...
Cheyenne to see showers in afternoon, could see snow in evening
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Showers are expected to hit Cheyenne this afternoon, and according to the National Weather Service, that could turn to snow come nightfall. According to the NWS forecast, rain can be expected in Cheyenne at around 2 p.m., and there’s a chance precipitation could turn into snow after 5 p.m. According to predictions, there is a 40% chance of snow showers before midnight.
Cheyenne police seek public assistance in identifying suspect
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying a man who is suspected of using stolen checks to make purchases at Murdoch’s and Bloedorn Lumber. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking people with information to call 307-637-6541.
Cloudy skies and wind in Saturday forecast; rain and snow on Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents of Cheyenne and Laramie County can expect strong winds throughout much of today. According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts have the potential to reach 55 mph. Because of the strong wind conditions, the NWS has also issued a Red Flag Warning, signaling hazardous fire conditions, as any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
