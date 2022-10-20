Families of Astroworld Festival victims reach settlements in wrongful death lawsuits nearly one year after tragedy

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Comments / 0