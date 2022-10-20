ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt Hustler

2022 Season Preview: Vanderbilt Bowling

If any other Vanderbilt sports team finished the season at No. 3 in the country, the vibe would be totally different. The coaching staff would be thrilled, probably fresh off the extension of a lifetime. The players would be at risk of a honeymoon period decline in focus and intensity. The city would probably throw a parade, or at least there would be an impromptu one down on Broadway.
Vanderbilt Hustler

Commodore Brunch Week Eight: Teardrops on my Keyboard

In honor of Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album “Midnight” released this weekend, I’ve turned to the Nashville pop star to offer me some respite after Vanderbilt football’s latest meltdown, a 17-14 loss to Missouri. Per usual, Taylor was spot on in illuminating my feelings this morning with her 2006 hit “Teardrops on my Guitar”:
Vanderbilt Hustler

Music: a universal language of connection

Summertime in the Midwest comes with two guarantees: unpredictable weather changes and the only public display of music being the Top 50 Hits playlists that flood out of the local supermarket’s grainy speakers. Now that I am back in Music City, I am happy to say that I can at least change one of those unfavorable trends.
Vanderbilt Hustler

No crumbs left behind: The Nashville Underground Donut Tour

What do you get when you mix a hot girl walk with enough donuts to serve a small town? The Nashville Underground Donut Tour, of course! The tour company was founded over seven years ago in Chicago but has since spread nationwide and worldwide. Getting ready to celebrate their first anniversary in Music City, the Nashville tour has become one of their most successful routes. Our guides, Tracey and Kipp, gave us behind-the-scenes info on all of the best pastry-related insider stories and rich history our beloved Nashville has to offer.
