Eric Young has been with IMPACT Wrestling for the last two years, and will be for a little bit longer at least. Young returned to IMPACT in 2020 shortly after being released by WWE, and immediately won the IMPACT World Championship. Since then, he's remained an integral figure on the program, even staying on television during a knee injury that kept him out of in-ring action. Upon arriving back in IMPACT, it was revealed that he'd signed a "multi-year contract" with the brand.

2 DAYS AGO