WRAL
The risk of an accidental recession is rising, Goldman Sachs says
CNN — Goldman Sachs is urging the Federal Reserve to be patient in its quest to squash inflation. Even though inflation remains far too high, the investment bank says the Fed has already made "remarkable" progress in slowing the US economy and easing the concerning imbalance between supply and demand in the jobs market.
WRAL
Almost two-thirds of economists think the economy is in or near a recession
CNN — Almost two-thirds of corporate economists believe the United States is already in a recession or will be within the next 12 months, according to the latest survey from the National Association for Business Economics. More than half the NABE respondents said they believed there was a more-than-even...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
WashingtonExaminer
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
WRAL
NBC News poll: Republican voters showing more enthusiasm for midterm elections
Less than three weeks before Election Day, voter interest has now reached all-time high for a midterm election, with a majority of registered voters saying the upcoming election is “more important” to them than past midterms. What’s more, some 80% of Democrats and Republicans believe the political opposition...
WRAL
Pound seesaws as Rishi Sunak prepares to confront UK's huge economic challenges
CNN — Rishi Sunak, Britain's third prime minister in seven weeks, will face the huge challenge of projecting stability after a period of historic political and financial market chaos. But his other task — shepherding the country through a recession — is poised to be just as daunting.
WRAL
Mortgage rates expected to fall to 5.4% by late 2023, banking group projects
CNN — After more than doubling this year, mortgage rates are expected to retreat in 2023, according to an updated forecast from the Mortgage Bankers Association. MBA's economists also said they expect the US to enter into a recession in the first part of next year that will be driven by tighter financial conditions, reduced business investment and slower growth globally. That will, in turn, push the unemployment rate up from its current 3.5% to 5.5% by the end of next year, according to the forecast.
WRAL
Biden can't do much to bring down gas prices. But a recession can
CNN — There is one surefire cure for high gas prices. Unfortunately, it's far worse than the problem itself: A recession. Nothing kills demand for oil — and brings down prices faster — than recessions. Not only do they cause job losses, which means fewer people commuting to work, but those who keep their jobs invariably pull back on spending, which means fewer trips to go shopping or eat out, as well as fewer vacations. All of that cuts the amount of fuel consumed.
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance and the richest man in crypto, who worked at a gas station before making his $30 billion fortune
Changpeng Zhao worked at McDonald's in his teens, and isn't known to indulge in cars, luxury watches, or many of the usual billionaire trappings.
WRAL
October surprise? Stocks continue to sizzle this month
CNN — October may be famous for historically horrifying stock market crashes like the ones in 1929, 1987 and 2008. But so far this month, there's nothing for investors to be scared of on Wall Street. Stocks enjoyed another solid rally Monday, continuing a hot streak for the markets this month.
WRAL
How this Midwest bank is doing much better than Wall Street giants
CNN — Banks are in a bind. Rising interest rates should be good news for financial firms because they boost profitability for loans. But banking giants like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America have been hit hard this year as the volatility on Wall Street from the Federal Reserve's massive inflation-fighting rate hikes has slammed their trading and investment banking businesses. Recession worries aren't helping either.
WRAL
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
BEIJING — The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping, the country's most powerful leader in decades, awarded himself another term as leader of the ruling Communist Party. Xi has tightened control at home and is trying to...
WRAL
Kraft Heinz CEO: Inflation and supply shortages are here to stay for a while
CNN — Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio says higher inflation and supply issues are coursing through the food industry, forcing companies to adopt new strategies for everything from production to promotion to packaging. And he doesn't see an end to either issue anytime soon. "We've already increased the prices...
WRAL
Home prices are finally falling. But how low will they go?
CNN — The US housing market is in the midst of a major shift. After two years of stratospheric price appreciation, home prices have peaked and are on their way back down. But what homebuyers and homeowners alike want to know is: How much lower will prices go?. The...
WRAL
Iran says it will sue US, alleging 'direct involvement' in protests
CNN — Iran said Saturday it would take legal action against the United States, accusing it of "direct involvement" in the protests sweeping the country. Tehran also warned the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia would "not be ignored by the Islamic Republic's judiciary system" for their role in hosting and supporting TV networks such as BBC Persian and Iran International -- which it claimed had urged protesters "to destroy public and private properties."
