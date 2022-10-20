ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: October 28 to 30, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, October 28 to Sunday, October 30, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Get into the spooky spirit at kid-friendly 2022 Halloween events in Houston

Show off your costumes at these sweet—and a few scary—family-friendly Halloween events around Houston in 2022. Get the kiddos in their best Halloween looks and take them out to trick-or-treat or enjoy concerts and fall festivals in celebration of the spookiest holiday of the year. Whether you’re on...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Where to Find Affordable Local Art

In a special 8-part, bi-weekly series—created in partnership with member artists of Archway Gallery in Montrose—we’re pleased to feature a selection of artists’ tips, recommendations, and perspectives on connecting with art, how to begin your own collection, and more. In the series‘ fourth entry, Houston painter and sculptor Tracey Meyer offers tips on where to find local art at events and locations around H-Town.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Get a Nightlife This Week: October 24 to 30, 2022

Find the can’t-miss events in Houston with our Day + Nightlife Guide from Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30, 2022. Your favorite nightlife guide is back to cure your weekly FOMO. We’ve got you covered with our in-the-know list of art, music, and nightlife events happening all week long around Houston, from Monday through Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Food & Drink Events in Houston This Month: November 2022

Dine on delicious dishes and enjoy our picks for the top food and drink events taking place around Houston in November 2022. Fall in Houston is easily the best time of year, as November’s lineup of tasty happenings proves. This month sees the return of fan-favorite competitions, including the...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top Performing Arts Events This Week: October 24 to 30, 2022

See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30, 2022. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Book & Author Events in Houston: November 2022

Dig into virtual and live book events, the latest appearances by authors, and more with our roundup of book and literary events taking place in Houston in November 2022. November brings the final events of the 50th Jewish Book & Arts Festival, while aspiring writers have opportunities to gather with fellow scribes for National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), plus several other events that spotlight Houston’s literary soul.
HOUSTON, TX
bigjolly.com

Mattress Mac vs Hanoi Jane

In the race for Harris County Judge, it is incumbent Lina Hidalgo versus challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer. Or is it?. Judge Hidalgo trotted out a dinosaur from the ’60’s to help with her faltering campaign:. Interesting choice for Judge Hidalgo. This is the enduring photo of Hanoi...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
HOUSTON, TX

