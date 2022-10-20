Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Related
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: October 28 to 30, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, October 28 to Sunday, October 30, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
365thingsinhouston.com
Get into the spooky spirit at kid-friendly 2022 Halloween events in Houston
Show off your costumes at these sweet—and a few scary—family-friendly Halloween events around Houston in 2022. Get the kiddos in their best Halloween looks and take them out to trick-or-treat or enjoy concerts and fall festivals in celebration of the spookiest holiday of the year. Whether you’re on...
365thingsinhouston.com
Where to Find Affordable Local Art
In a special 8-part, bi-weekly series—created in partnership with member artists of Archway Gallery in Montrose—we’re pleased to feature a selection of artists’ tips, recommendations, and perspectives on connecting with art, how to begin your own collection, and more. In the series‘ fourth entry, Houston painter and sculptor Tracey Meyer offers tips on where to find local art at events and locations around H-Town.
365thingsinhouston.com
Get a Nightlife This Week: October 24 to 30, 2022
Find the can’t-miss events in Houston with our Day + Nightlife Guide from Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30, 2022. Your favorite nightlife guide is back to cure your weekly FOMO. We’ve got you covered with our in-the-know list of art, music, and nightlife events happening all week long around Houston, from Monday through Sunday.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Food & Drink Events in Houston This Month: November 2022
Dine on delicious dishes and enjoy our picks for the top food and drink events taking place around Houston in November 2022. Fall in Houston is easily the best time of year, as November’s lineup of tasty happenings proves. This month sees the return of fan-favorite competitions, including the...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Performing Arts Events This Week: October 24 to 30, 2022
See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30, 2022. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Book & Author Events in Houston: November 2022
Dig into virtual and live book events, the latest appearances by authors, and more with our roundup of book and literary events taking place in Houston in November 2022. November brings the final events of the 50th Jewish Book & Arts Festival, while aspiring writers have opportunities to gather with fellow scribes for National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), plus several other events that spotlight Houston’s literary soul.
'Sale Of Negroes': Racist Flyer Found In Historically Black Neighborhood
Lante and Nakiba Phillips were making their usual trip through Houston's Sunnyside park when they saw a racist advertisement pinned to a tree.
365thingsinhouston.com
Embrace fresh, tasty goodness at Urban Harvest’s free 2022 Fall Festival & save
Celebrate the autumn harvest with live music, family fun, shopping and more at the free Fall Festival 2022 at Urban Harvest Saturday Farmers Market on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 8am to noon. This weekend, Houston’s favorite weekly farmers market presents a free, super-sized Fall Festival edition to celebrate all...
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
Report: These Texas restaurants have the best fried chicken, onion rings & other of America’s favorite deep-fried foods
When it comes to American cuisine the different regions all have staples of their own creation but you can almost bet that every inch of the cuisine has been fried and served at one point or time.
This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World
One report ranked this Texas restaurant above all others.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Teen shows ‘no emotion’ in mom’s death, murder-suicide leaves girl an oprhan
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Humble teen feels ‘no emotion’ after allegedly killing mom, documents say. An Humble teenager said he felt no emotion, after Nebraska police found the body of his mother in the trunk of his car.
As owners, we stepped inside the castle for the first time last week.
𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗻!?. As owners, we stepped inside the castle for the first time last week. We have been hard at work and we've discovered lots of... things.
bigjolly.com
Mattress Mac vs Hanoi Jane
In the race for Harris County Judge, it is incumbent Lina Hidalgo versus challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer. Or is it?. Judge Hidalgo trotted out a dinosaur from the ’60’s to help with her faltering campaign:. Interesting choice for Judge Hidalgo. This is the enduring photo of Hanoi...
Actress Jane Fonda walks with Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo at rally ahead of early voting
Ahead of early voting in Texas, hundreds of people were inspired to ensure their voices were heard at Emancipation Park on Saturday afternoon.
Click2Houston.com
Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken. Whether you’re a lover of chicken breasts, thighs, wings, legs or a combination of these, there are spots all over the south that serve them with top-notch flavor. A...
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
Comments / 0