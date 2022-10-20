Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Ethereum price outlook: what will drive it from the bear market?
As the clock ticks, the more certain we become that a bear market is here to last. Recovery looked to have started in June and July, but the elephant in the room remains – macro uncertainty. Consequently, Ethereum (ETH/USD) looked on its way up as it tapped $2,000 in...
coinjournal.net
AVAX to $10? A bleak technical outlook shows why buyers have to keep off for now
Avalanche (AVAX/USD) has lost 90% of its value since the November 2021 high. The token has been falling alongside other major cryptocurrencies in the bear market. The bear momentum is still high, with the cryptocurrency trading at $15. In the past one week, AVAX has lost more than 5% and is looking to head to $10. What’s happening?
coinjournal.net
Top 10 losers in the crypto market this week
The cryptocurrency market has underperformed this week, with prices of most coins down by more than 1% in the last seven days. Bitcoin, Ether, ADA, and the other leading cryptocurrencies have suffered losses this week. The total crypto market cap could drop below the $900 billion mark over the next few days.
coinjournal.net
Aave jumps by a weekly 10%. Is it attractive now?
Aave (AAVE/USD) is currently trading for $81.59. The price represents a 10.32% increase in the past week and a 0.64% daily loss. Despite recent volatility in the crypto market, AAVE price is on an upward trajectory. Although the sentiment could hold, the total value locked in the DeFi blockchain is...
coinjournal.net
Zilliqa price prediction: Will this sleeping giant wake up?
Zilliqa price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months as demand for the coin continues. ZIL crashed to a low of $0.028, which was the lowest level since November 2020. It has crashed by more than 87% from its highest level this year, giving it a market cap of $385 million.
coinjournal.net
Monero price above $140: Where next for XMR?
Monero’s price remains above $140, but XMR could find it hard to maintain this position as the broader cryptocurrency continues to underperform. XMR, the native coin of the Monero ecosystem, is down by less than 1% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $140.66 per coin.
coinjournal.net
Is Bitcoin one event away from a world of pain?
Bitcoin has been hanging around this $20,000 level – or close to it – for quite a while now. It’s funny how things work. Trade sideways for a couple of weeks and all the traders grow impatient. But people: be careful what you wish for. There is...
coinjournal.net
How good is XRP after this brutal statement by Ripple against the SEC
As the Ripple vs. SEC case drags on, interesting twists are popping up. The SEC has finally complied with a court’s order to submit internal documents contested by Ripple (XRP/USD). The documents could prove to be a significant win for Ripple, going by the comments of its CEO Brad Garlinghouse.
coinjournal.net
Crypto price analysis: Cardano (ADA), EOS and Bitcoin Cash
Cryptocurrency prices remained under intense pressure as geopolitical and central bank risks continued. Bitcoin dropped below $19,000 once again while Ethereum slipped below $1,300. As a result, the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies slipped to $907 billion. This decline happened as the crisis in the UK and Ukraine continued while hopes of a more hawkish Federal Reserve continued.
coinjournal.net
Full decentralisation is a kind of pink dream, says MyNearWallet CEO George Goshanov
George Goshanov believes that competent decision-makers are still needed in the crypto space, which is why full decentralisation is a kind of pink dream. George Goshanov, CEO of MyNearWallet, told FXSTREET in a recent interview that he doesn’t believe in full decentralisation. MyNearWallet is a wallet for the NEAR...
coinjournal.net
Decentralisation is beautiful, but it also has ominous downsides
Unquestionably a buzzword within cryptocurrency circles – alongside censorship, regulation and centralisation. This week has proven how big an issue this is – and the growing interest of law enforcement in cryptocurrency. The United States announced Wednesday the takedown of a Russian-Venezuelan network that used Tether (USDT) to move money around illegally.
coinjournal.net
CoinStats Review: its pros, cons, and how it works
With the massive increase of cryptocurrencies today, it is becoming harder and harder for crypto investors to independently keep track of every cryptocurrency on their crypto portfolio and that is where crypto portfolio trackers like CoinStats come in. CoinStats allows crypto investors to manage their crypto and DeFi portfolio from...
coinjournal.net
Ethereum-based NFT royalties have hit $1.8 billion: Galaxy Digital
Yuga Labs is the top royalty earner among creators, with Nike topping the consolidated list amongst global brands in NFTs. Ethereum-based NFT royalties have crossed the $1.8 billion market, even as the industry faces a huge debate around the royalty model, Galaxy Digital notes in its latest research insight on the sector.
coinjournal.net
This week in crypto: The Aptos blockchain goes live
Aptos launched its blockchain on Monday, with its native coin going live on several cryptocurrency exchanges later in the week. Aptos Labs blockchain went live on Monday, in the process, became the first of the Facebook spin-off networks to launch. After raising millions of dollars in VC funding, blockchain developers now have a chance to see how it performs compared to the other popular networks like Solana, Cardano, and Ethereum.
coinjournal.net
Income Access review: the pros and cons of using it for affiliate marketing
Income Access is a very popular name in the affiliate marketing field. It is a digital marketing agency that specializes in affiliate marketing and digital marketing. It works with brands in the iGaming, Forex, and lottery industries across the world. What makes it so popular among businesses, brands, and companies...
Comments / 0