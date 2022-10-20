ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama students improve in math, reading scores on national report card

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The report cards are in, and Alabama’s students held their own in either improving or holding steady in math and reading scores against a backdrop of national decline. Alabama’s State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey says the state’s educators have been laying the groundwork...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy