itechpost.com

10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Addresses Holding Up to $1,900,000,000 BTC Hit 20-Month High: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

The number of huge whales holding the largest crypto by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC), is on the rise, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes that the number of Bitcoin whale addresses holding between 10,000-100,000 BTC ($190,000,000-$1,900,000,000) have reached their highest level since February 2021, as have addresses holding between 10-100 BTC ($190,000-$1,900,000).
dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Called 2018 Bear Market Bottom Says Huge Ethereum (ETH) Reversal Coming As Long Term Opportunity Arises

A popular crypto trader known for accurately calling the 2018 Bitcoin (BTC) bear market bottom now says a huge Ethereum (ETH) price reversal is imminent. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 211,400 Twitter followers that ETH is currently presenting a clear buying opportunity as it repeatedly respects the 200-week moving average.
Benzinga

As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week

In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
tokenist.com

Trading Volume Between Bitcoin and GBP Up 233% in September: Report

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The trading volume between Bitcoin and the British Pound jumped 233% in September month-over-month, according to crypto market data provider CryptoCompare. Analysts said one of the factors driving the trend is the convenience of buying bitcoin compared to investing in the FX or gold markets as investors sought a hedge against the falling currency.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Indicator Points to Potential Accumulation, According to Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock

One indicator suggests that market participants are loading up on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) for the long haul, according to the crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock. Lucas Outumuro, the firm’s head of research, notes in a new analysis that the top two crypto assets continue to witness exchange outflows, though this week’s levels were at a reduced pace compared to previous weeks.
Benzinga

Ethereum Rises Above This Major Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, moved higher, trading above the $19,300 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded gains to trade above the key $1,300 level on Monday. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly higher this...

