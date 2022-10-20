Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The trading volume between Bitcoin and the British Pound jumped 233% in September month-over-month, according to crypto market data provider CryptoCompare. Analysts said one of the factors driving the trend is the convenience of buying bitcoin compared to investing in the FX or gold markets as investors sought a hedge against the falling currency.

2 HOURS AGO