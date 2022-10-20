Read full article on original website
Macon Touchdown Club Week 10 Players of the Week
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With the conclusion of high school football’s week 10 action, the Macon Touchdown Club announced its three players of the week. The first Co-back of the Week is Neico Sandifer, a junior wide receiver from Rutland. Sandifer had five catches for 179 yards and four touchdowns in the Hurricane’s game against ACE Academy.
Warner Robins organization getting into holiday spirit by creating care packages
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The holidays can be tough times for the deployed men and and women at Robins Air Force Base. That’s why the Warner Robins organization known as 21st Century Partnership is giving back. The organization is putting together care packages to send to the men...
Houston County Fire Department investigating Sunday fire
HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Houston County Fire Department is investigating a Sunday night fire. According to the Houston County Fire Chief, Christopher Stoner, the initial call came in at around 9:41 p.m. for a house fire at 2882 South Highway 341. When firefighters arrived on scene they found the...
Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
From extreme shakes to barbecue, check out these restaurants coming to Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. Cake n' Shake in Macon:. This dessert chain already has one location in Central Georgia, but is hoping to open a new one in Macon soon. Cake n' Shake has one location at the Tanger Outlets in Locust Grove, but used to have one in Warner Robins.
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl last seen Monday
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Jamelia Jaye Weprekdob, 15, was last seen Monday in Jones County. She is described as 5 feet 10 and 240 pounds. If you have any information...
Georgia high school student found with gun, caught after foot chase
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office caught a student they suspected of having brought a gun to school on Monday. Metal detectors caught the student with a gun as he entered Elam Alexander Academy at Southwest High School in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Eastman man charged with murder after shooting in Chauncey woods
CHAUNCEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An Eastman man faces several charges, including felony murder, following the shooting death of 41-year-old Sherrie Hutto of Eastman. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release says 65-year-old Donald Wayne Kuni of Eastman was arrested on October 18 and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
UPDATE: Warner Robins police investigating drive-by shooting
UPDATE: The Warner Robins Police Department says that 4 subjects are in custody in connection to what they believe is a drive-by shooting. WRPD says that around 12:33 p.m., officers responded to the scene at 303 Peachtree Circle to find that the location had been targeted for what officers think is a drive-by shooting. Suspects fled the scene as officers arrived, which led to a car chase. A collision between the suspect vehicle and the pursuit vehicle ended up happening at 332 Woodland Drive.
Geico lays off dozens of employees in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- GEICO has laid off around one percent of its associates in Macon, citing customer and business priorities as the catalyst for the decision. The company provided a statement that reads, "In areas where we have to reorganize based on changing business needs, we will offer associates positions in other departments when available. We care about our associates and work hard with them to find other opportunities while adapting to current business realities."
GA election officials investigating after suspected fake ballot discovered at early voting location
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — State election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. A full-scale investigation is now underway about who created it and why. Channel 2 Reporter Mark Winne spoke to state elections director Blake Evans, who...
Theft suspect, identity wanted by Henry County police
STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are seeking the identity of a woman accused of theft. The woman, police said, allegedly used a fake Coinstar receipt to receive $365.16 in cash from the Kroger grocery store on Hudson Bridge Road on Oct. 17. These cats and dogs are up for...
Macon businessman convicted of stealing disability benefits
MACON — A Macon resident who collected monthly disability benefits while running a successful cleaning company — which he never disclosed to the government — has been convicted by a jury on federal charges for theft and making false claims. Demetris Hill, 54, of Macon, was convicted...
GBI: Fight at Laurens County party between two men turns violent leading to man's death
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a weekend murder in Laurens County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a fight broke out between two men at a party late Saturday night at a home on St. Charles Drive in East Dublin. Investigators say during that fight, 25-year-old Nicholas Parks, of Dublin, shot 24-year-old Cordeveon King, also of Dublin. King died on the scene.
Suspects in July fatal shooting at Macon apartment complex indicted on murder charges
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The two suspects arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a north Macon apartment complex have been indicted on multiple charges, including murder. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Shaqwonda Lakisha Russell and 38-year-old Kenneth Eugene Williams Jr. were charged in the July...
Police: Woman wanted for shoplifting from Henry County Bed Bath & Beyond
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a female suspect accused of shoplifting from a local Bed Bath & Beyond. Officials say the woman is alleged to have stolen several items from the Bed Bath & Beyond on the 1800 block of Jonesboro Road at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.
'Something that might continue': Byron police warning businesses after men steal grease from Dairy Queen
The Byron Police Department is looking for two men who were seen emptying a grease trap of the Dairy Queen in Byron on October 7. Kash Momin owns the Dairy Queen in Byron and says two weeks ago, as he was taking orders, he noticed something weird. "I was working...
Man arrested on drug, gun charges after leading Bibb deputies on chase during traffic stop
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested a man who led them on a chase on drug and gun charges Thursday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County sheriff's Office, just before 3 p.m. Thursday, a 26-year-old man driving a Porsche pulled out of the drive-thru at the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Riverside Drive at Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard, almost hitting several other cars.
Six arrested in connection to property crimes and auto thefts
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Six arrests were made in connection with two auto thefts as well as a number of entering auto and damage to property cases that took place between Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the group, which mainly consisted of minors under the...
18-year-old arrested for double shooting in 'drug deal gone bad,' deputies say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Investigators with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office said they arrested an 18-year-old accused of shooting one man in the face and another in the neck during a "drug deal that went bad." Police said Keondra Hunter is in Spalding County Jail charged with two counts of aggravated...
