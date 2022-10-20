ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

Macon Touchdown Club Week 10 Players of the Week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With the conclusion of high school football’s week 10 action, the Macon Touchdown Club announced its three players of the week. The first Co-back of the Week is Neico Sandifer, a junior wide receiver from Rutland. Sandifer had five catches for 179 yards and four touchdowns in the Hurricane’s game against ACE Academy.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Houston County Fire Department investigating Sunday fire

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Houston County Fire Department is investigating a Sunday night fire. According to the Houston County Fire Chief, Christopher Stoner, the initial call came in at around 9:41 p.m. for a house fire at 2882 South Highway 341. When firefighters arrived on scene they found the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Eastman man charged with murder after shooting in Chauncey woods

CHAUNCEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An Eastman man faces several charges, including felony murder, following the shooting death of 41-year-old Sherrie Hutto of Eastman. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release says 65-year-old Donald Wayne Kuni of Eastman was arrested on October 18 and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
CHAUNCEY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Warner Robins police investigating drive-by shooting

UPDATE: The Warner Robins Police Department says that 4 subjects are in custody in connection to what they believe is a drive-by shooting. WRPD says that around 12:33 p.m., officers responded to the scene at 303 Peachtree Circle to find that the location had been targeted for what officers think is a drive-by shooting. Suspects fled the scene as officers arrived, which led to a car chase. A collision between the suspect vehicle and the pursuit vehicle ended up happening at 332 Woodland Drive.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Geico lays off dozens of employees in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- GEICO has laid off around one percent of its associates in Macon, citing customer and business priorities as the catalyst for the decision. The company provided a statement that reads, "In areas where we have to reorganize based on changing business needs, we will offer associates positions in other departments when available. We care about our associates and work hard with them to find other opportunities while adapting to current business realities."
MACON, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Theft suspect, identity wanted by Henry County police

STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are seeking the identity of a woman accused of theft. The woman, police said, allegedly used a fake Coinstar receipt to receive $365.16 in cash from the Kroger grocery store on Hudson Bridge Road on Oct. 17. These cats and dogs are up for...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

GBI: Fight at Laurens County party between two men turns violent leading to man's death

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a weekend murder in Laurens County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a fight broke out between two men at a party late Saturday night at a home on St. Charles Drive in East Dublin. Investigators say during that fight, 25-year-old Nicholas Parks, of Dublin, shot 24-year-old Cordeveon King, also of Dublin. King died on the scene.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man arrested on drug, gun charges after leading Bibb deputies on chase during traffic stop

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested a man who led them on a chase on drug and gun charges Thursday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County sheriff's Office, just before 3 p.m. Thursday, a 26-year-old man driving a Porsche pulled out of the drive-thru at the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Riverside Drive at Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard, almost hitting several other cars.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Six arrested in connection to property crimes and auto thefts

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Six arrests were made in connection with two auto thefts as well as a number of entering auto and damage to property cases that took place between Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the group, which mainly consisted of minors under the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy