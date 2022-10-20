Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coryell crash ends with one dead
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a call about a fatal vehicle crash on Straws Mill Rd. on Oct. 22. George Christopher Hallman,19, was driving a Nissan Altima going Westbound on Straws Mill Rd. at a high speed when his car traveled off the roadway, according to Texas DPS Troopers.
dailytrib.com
Kingsland man killed by sheriff’s deputies
Justin Harrod of Kingsland was shot and killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies responded to a call regarding “a man with a gun” who was believed to have fired at least one round. Deputies found Harrod at Eula Lane in Kingsland wielding a firearm, according to a statement released by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
News Channel 25
Man, 19, killed in one-vehicle Coryell County crash
GATESVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Gatesville man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Coryell County. George Christopher Hallman was heading west – at an unsafe speed – in a 2005 Nissan Altima on Straws Mill Road when he traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and into a river, Texas DPS said.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Clearing the MUD waters
Lampasas residents seek clarity about proposed utility district. Lampasas County residents are expressing concerns over a proposed Municipal Utility District— potentially the first of its kind in the county. On June 1, officials of Pitt Creek Ranch LLC filed a petition with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for the creation of a MUD to be called the Lampasas County MUD #1. The petition was filed in Dallas County. The petition documents state 2…
Several 18-wheelers flipped following severe weather in Williamson County
Several 18-wheelers were flipped on their side along the frontage road following severe weather in Williamson County.
Stay Alert: Copperas Cove, Texas ISD Warning Of New Threat Trend
Bullying is something that we all at one point have experienced at our lives. It's not a fun experience to go through. All of us can remember a point in our lives that we remember not because it was a fun memory, but because we were bullied for reasons unknown.
Man armed with gun dies after being shot by Llano County deputies
A man armed with a gun died after being shot by Llano County deputies early Sunday morning.
KWTX
Person of interest in death of Belton toddler captured after fiery crash on I-35
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a person of interest in the death of a 3-year-old relative in Belton, was captured in North Texas following a fiery crash on I-35. The Belton Police Department is investigating the homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Pflugerville police arrest Florida man found with 15 pounds of fentanyl, 26 guns
Officers with the Pflugerville Police Department's Street Crimes Unit found pilled and powdered fentanyl and 26 guns - including 19 assault-style rifles - at Victor Jimenez' home On Oct. 21.
Williamson County voters: Some things to know before early voting
Williamson County elections include school board races, county commissioners, judge and a series of propositions.
Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water
UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
Suspect wanted in Belton toddler death arrested following crash
BELTON, Texas — Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a suspect in the death of a three-year-old relative in Belton, was arrested in Itasca, according to the Belton Police Department. Police say around 3:13 p.m., they were called to the 1300 block of Daniel Drive on Oct. 22. The three-year-old victim...
Police: Man airlifted after being stabbed by two suspects in O-Mart parking lot
Killeen police are investigating after a man was assaulted and stabbed by two suspects at the O-Mart parking lot.
KWTX
Early voting starts Monday: What you need to know before you cast your ballot
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting for the November 8th, General Election begins Monday. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of resources so you’re prepared to hit the polls. Bell County:. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, Bell County voters will have the chance to cast their...
KWTX
Belton Police searching for person of interest in homicide of 3-year-old
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a person of interest in a homicide. Police are searching for Jay Isaiah Allen, 33, who’s the person of interest in the homicide of a 3-year-old child. Allen was last...
CBS Austin
Georgetown PD searching for suspects involved in home construction site material thefts
AUSTIN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the owners of several vehicles involved in new home construction site thefts. Police say they have seen an increase in construction material being stolen from sites in and around Georgetown as well as areas outside city limits in Williamson County.
fox44news.com
Killeen PD investigating death of four-year-old
TEMPLE / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the death of a four-year-old boy. Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart says officers responded at approximately 12:28 p.m. Thursday to a call regarding a dead four-year-old at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple. Officers were notified the boy was transported to the hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with medical issues.
fox44news.com
Woman held after toddler grabbed in grocery store
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody following a midday Saturday incident at a grocery store, where a two-year-old was grabbed while in a bathroom stall. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the store in the 1300 block of...
Storms move out as gusty winds kick in
Storms move out as dry, cool air filters in. Expect strong and gusty winds to continue through the morning. -- Sean Kelly
easttexasradio.com
Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana
After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
Comments / 0