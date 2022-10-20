ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

KCEN

Coryell crash ends with one dead

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a call about a fatal vehicle crash on Straws Mill Rd. on Oct. 22. George Christopher Hallman,19, was driving a Nissan Altima going Westbound on Straws Mill Rd. at a high speed when his car traveled off the roadway, according to Texas DPS Troopers.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Kingsland man killed by sheriff’s deputies

Justin Harrod of Kingsland was shot and killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies responded to a call regarding “a man with a gun” who was believed to have fired at least one round. Deputies found Harrod at Eula Lane in Kingsland wielding a firearm, according to a statement released by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
KINGSLAND, TX
News Channel 25

Man, 19, killed in one-vehicle Coryell County crash

GATESVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Gatesville man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Coryell County. George Christopher Hallman was heading west – at an unsafe speed – in a 2005 Nissan Altima on Straws Mill Road when he traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and into a river, Texas DPS said.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Clearing the MUD waters

Lampasas residents seek clarity about proposed utility district. Lampasas County residents are expressing concerns over a proposed Municipal Utility District— potentially the first of its kind in the county. On June 1, officials of Pitt Creek Ranch LLC filed a petition with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for the creation of a MUD to be called the Lampasas County MUD #1. The petition was filed in Dallas County. The petition documents state 2…
KWTX

Person of interest in death of Belton toddler captured after fiery crash on I-35

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a person of interest in the death of a 3-year-old relative in Belton, was captured in North Texas following a fiery crash on I-35. The Belton Police Department is investigating the homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
BELTON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water

UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Suspect wanted in Belton toddler death arrested following crash

BELTON, Texas — Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a suspect in the death of a three-year-old relative in Belton, was arrested in Itasca, according to the Belton Police Department. Police say around 3:13 p.m., they were called to the 1300 block of Daniel Drive on Oct. 22. The three-year-old victim...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen PD investigating death of four-year-old

TEMPLE / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the death of a four-year-old boy. Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart says officers responded at approximately 12:28 p.m. Thursday to a call regarding a dead four-year-old at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple. Officers were notified the boy was transported to the hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with medical issues.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Woman held after toddler grabbed in grocery store

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody following a midday Saturday incident at a grocery store, where a two-year-old was grabbed while in a bathroom stall. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the store in the 1300 block of...
easttexasradio.com

Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana

After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
KILLEEN, TX

