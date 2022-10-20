ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County Fire Department investigating Sunday fire

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Houston County Fire Department is investigating a Sunday night fire. According to the Houston County Fire Chief, Christopher Stoner, the initial call came in at around 9:41 p.m. for a house fire at 2882 South Highway 341. When firefighters arrived on scene they found the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Warner Robins police investigating drive-by shooting

UPDATE: The Warner Robins Police Department says that 4 subjects are in custody in connection to what they believe is a drive-by shooting. WRPD says that around 12:33 p.m., officers responded to the scene at 303 Peachtree Circle to find that the location had been targeted for what officers think is a drive-by shooting. Suspects fled the scene as officers arrived, which led to a car chase. A collision between the suspect vehicle and the pursuit vehicle ended up happening at 332 Woodland Drive.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 4 charged following drive-by shooting in Warner Robins

UPDATE (10 p.m.): WRPD identified the four suspects arrested in connection with Monday’s shooting as Carson Harris Parke, Mohamed Diallo, Dequwan O’Neal Richards and Xavian D’onte Fluellen. All four face the following charges:. Aggravated Assault. Reckless Conduct. Firearm Possession During Crime. Obstruction of Officer. Fleeing/Attempt to Elude...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Macon Touchdown Club Week 10 Players of the Week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With the conclusion of high school football’s week 10 action, the Macon Touchdown Club announced its three players of the week. The first Co-back of the Week is Neico Sandifer, a junior wide receiver from Rutland. Sandifer had five catches for 179 yards and four touchdowns in the Hurricane’s game against ACE Academy.
MACON, GA

