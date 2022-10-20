Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Warner Robins organization getting into holiday spirit by creating care packages
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The holidays can be tough times for the deployed men and and women at Robins Air Force Base. That’s why the Warner Robins organization known as 21st Century Partnership is giving back. The organization is putting together care packages to send to the men...
Houston County Fire Department investigating Sunday fire
HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Houston County Fire Department is investigating a Sunday night fire. According to the Houston County Fire Chief, Christopher Stoner, the initial call came in at around 9:41 p.m. for a house fire at 2882 South Highway 341. When firefighters arrived on scene they found the...
UPDATE: Warner Robins police investigating drive-by shooting
UPDATE: The Warner Robins Police Department says that 4 subjects are in custody in connection to what they believe is a drive-by shooting. WRPD says that around 12:33 p.m., officers responded to the scene at 303 Peachtree Circle to find that the location had been targeted for what officers think is a drive-by shooting. Suspects fled the scene as officers arrived, which led to a car chase. A collision between the suspect vehicle and the pursuit vehicle ended up happening at 332 Woodland Drive.
Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
UPDATE: 4 charged following drive-by shooting in Warner Robins
UPDATE (10 p.m.): WRPD identified the four suspects arrested in connection with Monday’s shooting as Carson Harris Parke, Mohamed Diallo, Dequwan O’Neal Richards and Xavian D’onte Fluellen. All four face the following charges:. Aggravated Assault. Reckless Conduct. Firearm Possession During Crime. Obstruction of Officer. Fleeing/Attempt to Elude...
Macon Touchdown Club Week 10 Players of the Week
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With the conclusion of high school football’s week 10 action, the Macon Touchdown Club announced its three players of the week. The first Co-back of the Week is Neico Sandifer, a junior wide receiver from Rutland. Sandifer had five catches for 179 yards and four touchdowns in the Hurricane’s game against ACE Academy.
