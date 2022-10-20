ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case

CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Rock climber injured after fall in Big Sky taken to Bozeman Health

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR) was called out Friday afternoon to help a rock climber who fell 20 feet and injured their lower back and ankle in Big Sky. SAR crews from the Big Sky Section and the Valley Section along with the SAR Heli...
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner

An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!

Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
MONTANA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Man to be sent to West Virginia for cold case murder

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man from Montana was indicted for a murder that happened nearly 30 years ago. Huntington Police say that 59-year-old Ricky Woody, of Billings, Montana, was indicted on Sept. 26, 2022, and charged on Oct. 11, 2022, for the 1993 death of Melissa Martinez. HPD says that police responded to the 1400 block […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
bozemanmagazine.com

Montana State receives $10 million gift to support agriculture and youth programs

Paul Nugent, assistant professor of precision agriculture with Montana State University’s College of Agriculture, describes the uses of a soil scanner during a demonstration at Precision Agriculture Bootcamp, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at MSU’s Arthur H. Post Research Farm near Bozeman, Mont. MSU Photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez. BOZEMAN.
BOZEMAN, MT

