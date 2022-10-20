Read full article on original website
Rescuers locate overdue hunters near Bozeman
On October 23 at 9:29 AM, Gallatin County 911 Dispatch received a report of two overdue hunters last seen in the Mystic Lake Cabin area the day prior at 7:10 AM.
KULR8
Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case
CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
montanarightnow.com
First responders alerted by SOS sent by hunter with broken leg near Albino Lake Trail
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County 911 was alerted of an SOS sent by a hunter who had broken their leg in Big Sky Saturday morning. At 10:40 am, the Garmin International Emergency Response Coordination Center alerted Gallatin County 911 they had received the alert from a satellite communication device. Communication...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Get Ready for the Wind Facing Much of Montana This Week
Montanans were pleased to see some desperately needed moisture and cooler temps over the weekend. I enjoyed seeing all the snow that piled up in the yards of our friends in the Bozeman area. As for the week ahead- get ready for the wind facing much of Montana this week....
montanarightnow.com
Rock climber injured after fall in Big Sky taken to Bozeman Health
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR) was called out Friday afternoon to help a rock climber who fell 20 feet and injured their lower back and ankle in Big Sky. SAR crews from the Big Sky Section and the Valley Section along with the SAR Heli...
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Experts Say This Is The Best Burger Joint In Montana. Do You Agree?
This is a hard one for me. I am a burger snob, so when polls come out that claim to have found the "best" burger, I often wonder if they have even been here or tried our local favorites. How do the "experts" come up with the "winners" for each...
Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Semi crash snarls traffic on Bozeman Pass Sunday morning
The Montana Highway Patrol responded to a jackknifed semi on I-90 westbound at mile marker 316 around 6:10 a.m. Sunday.
KULR8
Hot tub starts fire outside home south of Red Lodge early Saturday
RED LODGE, Mont. - Residents of a home south of Red Lodge were able to get out safely after a hot tub started a fire that spread to the house Saturday morning. Around 4:45 am, Red Lodge Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire south of Red Lodge. Crews...
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
Victims react to Laurel man's sentencing for murdering neighborhood cats
Bausch tells MTN News that Hobo didn't even like to be outside, and would never wander off on his own. But Hobo never came home.
What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!
Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
Montana Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Horrific Crime
This just disgusts me; if I had it my way, he would be doing more time than he is. Sean Robinson, a Laurel man, will go to prison for 10 years on charges of animal cruelty. The police went to Robinson's residency in June of last year to serve a drug search warrant. What they found was even more terrifying.
Man to be sent to West Virginia for cold case murder
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man from Montana was indicted for a murder that happened nearly 30 years ago. Huntington Police say that 59-year-old Ricky Woody, of Billings, Montana, was indicted on Sept. 26, 2022, and charged on Oct. 11, 2022, for the 1993 death of Melissa Martinez. HPD says that police responded to the 1400 block […]
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
Gianforte outlines healthcare goals in Billings visit
The governor joined Rocky Vista University officials for a tour of the Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine.
bozemanmagazine.com
Montana State receives $10 million gift to support agriculture and youth programs
Paul Nugent, assistant professor of precision agriculture with Montana State University’s College of Agriculture, describes the uses of a soil scanner during a demonstration at Precision Agriculture Bootcamp, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at MSU’s Arthur H. Post Research Farm near Bozeman, Mont. MSU Photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez. BOZEMAN.
