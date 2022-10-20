ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

KMOV

Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident

WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
WILDWOOD, MO
FOX 2

STLCC Forest Park campus briefly on lockdown

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis Community College’s Forest Park campus was on lockdown earlier this morning. The school tweeted at 8:11 am that there was an emergency nearby and, “If you are on campus, please shelter in place and follow instructions from campus officials. If you’re on your way to campus, we ask […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Fire departments from St. Charles, Warren Counties send in help as brush fire forces mid-Missouri town to evacuate

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews from departments in St. Charles and Warren Counties went to a small town in mid-Missouri that was the victim of a brush fire Saturday. Crews from the O’Fallon and Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District were part of a strike team that went to Wooldridge, Missouri, which is located in Cooper County, southwest of Columbia. The Cooper County Fire Protection District says the fire broke out Saturday afternoon and spread quickly due to high winds and low humidity. The fire burned around 3,000 acres and 20 structures, caused 10 people to be displaced and closed both directions of I-70 for two hours on Saturday. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the blaze. Those who were displaced are being sheltered by the Red Cross and a nearby church.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pevely Super 8 hotel forced to close parts of the building

(Pevely) Due to safety concerns, the Super 8 hotel in Pevely has closed the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building, as well as the pool and workout area. During an inspection by the Pevely Building Inspector last week, he discovered the condition of the trusses is more compromised than what was initially visible. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says they had to take action.
CJ Coombs

The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan city

St. Louis, Missouri Union Station.Dustin Batt, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The St. Louis Union Station is a train station in Missouri and is a National Historic Landmark. When this station opened in In 1894, it was the largest in the world. During the 1940s, the traffic of people was reaching 100,000 a day. Fast forward to 1978, the last Amtrak passenger train left the station.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Volleyball — Washington vs. Parkway West, Class 4 District 2 Tournament

Washington fell to Parkway West, the No. 2 seeded team in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament, Thursday, Oct. 20, at Rockwood Summit. Parkway West advanced to the district semifinal round against Visitation Academy. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing....
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Indians sweep Union in district opener

The rematch came with the same result to kick off the volleyball postseason. Pacific (17-9-1) repeated its regular season three-set victory over Union (20-10) to win in the first round of Class 4 District 2 play Thursday at Rockwood Summit, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

$10M lottery ticket sold at Washington convenience store

On their way to work, an unidentified man stopped at a Washington convenience store and purchased a $30 scratch-off ticket for the $300 Million Cash Explosion scratchers game. That ticket, the man soon found, was the final of the three $10 million top prizes associated with that game. “I started...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

PHOTO GALLERY: Car Cruise rolls into Union

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 297 played host to their inaugural Car Cruise Saturday at its post in Union. The car show attracted 17 vehicles shortly after it started at 3 p.m., with more rolling in.
UNION, MO

