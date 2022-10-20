Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The old Stone Hill Winery District in Hermann, Missouri was established in 1847 and had a hiccup with ProhibitionCJ CoombsHermann, MO
October is a good month to visit a story about an apparition in Union, Missouri that scared tenants out of a houseCJ CoombsUnion, MO
Missouri senator says laws should have already been in place to prevent shooting at CVPA
Gun laws in Missouri are among the most lax in the country and after Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis City, some are calling for stricter rules.
KMOV
Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
STLCC Forest Park campus briefly on lockdown
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis Community College’s Forest Park campus was on lockdown earlier this morning. The school tweeted at 8:11 am that there was an emergency nearby and, “If you are on campus, please shelter in place and follow instructions from campus officials. If you’re on your way to campus, we ask […]
KSDK
Kim Gardner, circuit attorney for the City of St. Louis, hopes for community healing
The Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis said she is praying for the community and collaborating with investigators. The school shooting is under investigation.
KMOV
Fire departments from St. Charles, Warren Counties send in help as brush fire forces mid-Missouri town to evacuate
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews from departments in St. Charles and Warren Counties went to a small town in mid-Missouri that was the victim of a brush fire Saturday. Crews from the O’Fallon and Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District were part of a strike team that went to Wooldridge, Missouri, which is located in Cooper County, southwest of Columbia. The Cooper County Fire Protection District says the fire broke out Saturday afternoon and spread quickly due to high winds and low humidity. The fire burned around 3,000 acres and 20 structures, caused 10 people to be displaced and closed both directions of I-70 for two hours on Saturday. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the blaze. Those who were displaced are being sheltered by the Red Cross and a nearby church.
mymoinfo.com
Pevely Super 8 hotel forced to close parts of the building
(Pevely) Due to safety concerns, the Super 8 hotel in Pevely has closed the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building, as well as the pool and workout area. During an inspection by the Pevely Building Inspector last week, he discovered the condition of the trusses is more compromised than what was initially visible. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says they had to take action.
All St. Louis Public Schools on lockdown after CVPA shooting
All schools in the St. Louis Public Schools district have been placed on a hard lockdown for the rest of the school day following Monday morning’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
Update: Police ID shooter who killed 2 at Missouri high school
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning warning, “You are all going to die!” before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire. The...
Alderman Bosley and North City residents unearth human remains
Residents had contacted Bosley telling him they thought someone was killed in the vacant lot and buried there. They reached out to police for help, but after searching the police had found nothing.
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan city
St. Louis, Missouri Union Station.Dustin Batt, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The St. Louis Union Station is a train station in Missouri and is a National Historic Landmark. When this station opened in In 1894, it was the largest in the world. During the 1940s, the traffic of people was reaching 100,000 a day. Fast forward to 1978, the last Amtrak passenger train left the station.
St. Louis region due for a soaking on Tuesday
Rain and some storms will spread across the region Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening.
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
Washington Missourian
Volleyball — Washington vs. Parkway West, Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Washington fell to Parkway West, the No. 2 seeded team in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament, Thursday, Oct. 20, at Rockwood Summit. Parkway West advanced to the district semifinal round against Visitation Academy. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing....
Washington Missourian
Lady Indians sweep Union in district opener
The rematch came with the same result to kick off the volleyball postseason. Pacific (17-9-1) repeated its regular season three-set victory over Union (20-10) to win in the first round of Class 4 District 2 play Thursday at Rockwood Summit, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18.
Washington Missourian
$10M lottery ticket sold at Washington convenience store
On their way to work, an unidentified man stopped at a Washington convenience store and purchased a $30 scratch-off ticket for the $300 Million Cash Explosion scratchers game. That ticket, the man soon found, was the final of the three $10 million top prizes associated with that game. “I started...
A medical drama and the St. Louis ‘Exorcist’ connection
ST. LOUIS – The horror classic “The Exorcist” was based on William Peter Blatty’s 1971 novel of the same name. But few people are aware of the true origin of the story. A real case inspired the tale of a child possessed by a demon. A...
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Car Cruise rolls into Union
Sons of the American Legion Squadron 297 played host to their inaugural Car Cruise Saturday at its post in Union. The car show attracted 17 vehicles shortly after it started at 3 p.m., with more rolling in.
