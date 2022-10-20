Read full article on original website
State auditor race matches Democrat Rob Sand vs. Republican Todd Halbur
Candidates running to be Iowa’s taxpayer watchdog both worked in state government and say they have demonstrated their ability to hold public agencies accountable for waste, fraud and abuse. Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand is running for re-election to a second four-year term. He faces Republican challenger Todd Halbur,...
Some liberal organizers fear messaging, turnout shortcomings in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
Candidates and their parties walk a political tightrope, seeking to attract typically loyal partisans along with those with more centrist or independent tendencies. But in the competitive U.S. Senate race, some organizers are expressing fear about whether Democratic leaders and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are doing enough to turn out liberal voters in the race against U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
‘Critical to protecting our democracy’: Author Tim Miller says of Pa.’s governor race
Josh Shapiro with health care and service industry workers outside the Smithfield United Church of Christ in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., Sept. 19, 2022. (Pittsburgh City Paper photo by Jamie Wiggan). In his new book, Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell, former GOP strategist...
DeSantis pledges to implement permanent tax cuts in only debate with Crist
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Republican governor and now Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist sparred Monday night in a lively one-hour debate full of personal attacks and interrupted by raucous audience members interjecting jeers and name-calling. While DeSantis and Crist presented different views on nearly...
Newsom says he's not eyeing Oval Office despite shots at GOP presidential contenders
(The Center Square) – If re-elected, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he is committed to finishing his four-year term as governor – a promise that reiterates his consistent denial of rumors that he is running for president. Newsom announced his intention during the first and likely only gubernatorial debate...
Illinois has the worst unemployment rate of all states
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to struggle with unemployment as new numbers show the state is dead last out of the 50 states. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated unemployment numbers for the 50 states and Washington D.C. The list shows where each state was during September.
Debate over Oregon's Measure 114: What's at stake for future gun owners
Measure 114 is not the first proposed gun regulation to prompt a public debate in Oregon. But it is the first on a statewide ballot in more than 20 years, since voters in 2000 approved criminal background checks for purchasers at gun shows. The Legislature has passed several bills in...
Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.
Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s on your ballot? You can use our lookup tool to see your state and federal elections. You can also get a sample ballot from your county. Here are some more tips for navigating local elections.
Lawmakers pledge push to fund treatment, rehabilitation
Oklahoma state government has never lived up to the terms of the two revolutionary criminal justice reform measures that voters approved in 2016. State Question 780 reduced many nonviolent crimes from felonies to misdemeanors with the goal of reducing the state’s incarceration rates. The second initiative, State Question 781,...
Early voting begins Monday in Texas, Arkansas
TEXARKANA, Texas - Early voting gets underway this week. In Texas, early voting starts Monday and runs through Nov. 4. There are eight polling locations throughout Bowie County including the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston and the Southwest Center in Texarkana. In Arkansas, early voting also begins Monday and...
California’s job growth slows; unemployment rate falls to 3.9%
(The Center Square) – California’s growth in new hiring fell to 6,500 nonfarm payroll jobs in September versus 19,900 in August. The slowdown in payroll expansion arrived as the Golden State’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% in September from August’s 4.1%, according to the state Employment Development Department.
Louisiana’s hearing on an abortion exception this week: What you need to know
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health will hold a public hearing Tuesday on an additional exception to the state’s near-total ban on abortion. The state first said it would move to add another exception to the list in August after a Baton Rouge woman was denied the abortion of a fetus without a skull. But the process of adding an exception is lengthy, and officials originally said it likely would not be added before December or January.
Hawaii bucks national downward trend in math, reading scores
(The Center Square) - Hawaii students improved their test scores in two of four measures included in the Nation's Report Card released Monday by the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The report card measures reading and math performance for U.S. fourth and eighth-graders based on tests taken in early 2022....
Alabama lawmakers should increase support for school resource officers
This country is still grieving for the victims and their families from the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas earlier this year. While the investigation to uncover all the facts surrounding the event is ongoing, there have been other safety concerns to students around the nation. Right here in Alabama, there have been threats to students that have raised the concern of parents.
Man sentenced to prison on sex-related charge involving Sarpy teen
OMAHA -- A New York man has been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for transporting a minor with the intent of engaging in criminal sexual activity. Armando Daniels, 33, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Between January and April...
PHOTOS: Goobers galore:southwest Georgia farmers are finishing up the fall peanut harvest
Peanut harvest season is wrapping up, but peanut buyers like DeMott Peanut Co. are still taking in trailers filled to the brim. While the June heat wave put a dent in peanut production, the 2022 crop of the legumes is still not bad. Georgia is the number one state in the production of peanuts, and the value of last year's crop was more than $740 million.
Rhode Island breaks ground on new state lab facility
(The Center Square) – Less than one year after seeking proposals for land and receiving a federal grant, Rhode Island broke ground on the construction of a new state health lab. The state, in partnership with Ancora L&G, will construct the 212,000 square-foot, seven-story building, that will house the...
Governor Ivey Announces September Unemployment Rate Holds Strong at Record Low 2.6%
Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted September unemployment rate continued to hold at its record low level of 2.6%. September’s rate is well below September 2021’s rate of 3.2%. September’s rate represents 59,558 unemployed persons, compared to 58,913 in August and 71,989 in September 2021.
Early voting underway in Arkansas, Texas
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Early voting started Monday in Arkansas and Texas. On the Arkansas side, early voting for Miller County will take place at one location - the American Legion Hall on 525 East Broad St. In Miller County, early voting will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m....
Denied by FEMA? Read the fine print
Area residents all have Hurricane Ian stories — ranging from tragic to bothersome. Everyone in Southwest Florida was affected. Some believe relief from the damage has been delayed or denied by federal authorities. “Within seconds, I was denied,” said Abigail Toner, of North Port. She applied through Federal...
