Temple police searching for two suspects after Walmart theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Do you recognize these individuals? The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects after a felony theft at Walmart. Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Tips...
fox44news.com
Woman held after toddler grabbed in grocery store
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody following a midday Saturday incident at a grocery store, where a two-year-old was grabbed while in a bathroom stall. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the store in the 1300 block of...
Copperas Cove, Texas Man has to Shoot Out Window Before Clocking In
Look, we get it. Sometimes, you just don't want to go to work. Even here at the radio station, we have days like that. But we suck it up, put on our best face and show up to perform at the best level we can for that day. Before that, though, you probably need to get some frustration out before heading in. Some will just scream in their car, others will take a moment of Zen or for this man in Copperas Cove, Texas, he decides he needs to shoot out a window at the H-E-B Plus he works at before heading in for his shift.
Man armed with gun dies after being shot by Llano County deputies
A man armed with a gun died after being shot by Llano County deputies early Sunday morning.
KWTX
Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church. The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.
Police: Man airlifted after being stabbed by two suspects in O-Mart parking lot
Killeen police are investigating after a man was assaulted and stabbed by two suspects at the O-Mart parking lot.
Belton man charged with capital murder, 3-year-old's body found in wooded area
A Belton man has been charged with capital murder in the death of a 3-year-old who was found in a wooded area. "Allen contacted a family member in Fort Worth and admitted he made a mistake."
fox44news.com
Mexia PD Makes Arrest in Shots Fired Call
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – On Friday October 21, 2022 arround 2:20 p.m., Mexia Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Fannin in reference to gunshots being fired. Law enforcement has not received any reports of injuries sustained by anyone involved in this incident. Two suspects,...
fox44news.com
Robber targets Texell Credit Union in Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police Officers and the FBI are searching for the man who robbed the Texell Credit Union Saturday morning. Investigators say at 11:44 a.m. a light-skinned man walked into the credit union on Hewitt Dr. in Waco with a firearm. He was able to get some money and then took off.
Suspect wanted in Belton toddler death arrested following crash
BELTON, Texas — Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a suspect in the death of a three-year-old relative in Belton, was arrested in Itasca, according to the Belton Police Department. Police say around 3:13 p.m., they were called to the 1300 block of Daniel Drive on Oct. 22. The three-year-old victim...
3 convicted for role in death of Round Rock man
On Thursday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced the convictions of three men involved in the death of 26-year-old Round Rock resident Christopher Branham.
Georgetown Police looking for suspects of thefts at construction sites
The department said there has been an increase in construction material being stolen from new home construction sites in and around the City of Georgetown, and in the Williamson County area
CBS Austin
Georgetown PD searching for suspects involved in home construction site material thefts
AUSTIN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the owners of several vehicles involved in new home construction site thefts. Police say they have seen an increase in construction material being stolen from sites in and around Georgetown as well as areas outside city limits in Williamson County.
KWTX
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
fox44news.com
Waco fire forces people out of homes
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
News Channel 25
Man, 19, killed in one-vehicle Coryell County crash
GATESVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Gatesville man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Coryell County. George Christopher Hallman was heading west – at an unsafe speed – in a 2005 Nissan Altima on Straws Mill Road when he traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and into a river, Texas DPS said.
fox44news.com
Woman accused of exposing child to meth
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – A 24-year-old Bellmead woman has been arrested after a child in her home tested positive for methamphetamine. Bellmead Police arrested Raegyn Danielle Edgington on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child criminal neglect – a state-jail felony – after following up on a Child Protective Services referral.
Elderly Woman’s Car Stolen From Driveway by ‘Good Samaritan’ in Killeen, Texas
This is just sad. An elderly woman in Killeen, Texas was the victim of car theft - by the same person who helped carry items into her house. Now Killeen Police are asking for the public's help to find the man suspected of taking the keys and driving away in the vehicle after his 'good deed'.
fox44news.com
Killeen PD investigating death of four-year-old
TEMPLE / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the death of a four-year-old boy. Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart says officers responded at approximately 12:28 p.m. Thursday to a call regarding a dead four-year-old at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple. Officers were notified the boy was transported to the hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with medical issues.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County man gets 30 years for felony evasion, collision
Richard Spradling of Burnet County was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a series of crimes in January that ultimately led to a collision with a county employee while Spradling was evading arrest in a vehicle he was unauthorized to operate. He was 23 years old at the time.
