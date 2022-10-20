ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

GQT Brings Sensory Friendly Movie Night to Cadillac

By Joseph Boulter
9&10 News
 4 days ago
GQT Cadillac-4 theater is offering discounted movies shown in a sensory-friendly format, to help kids with special needs enjoy a trip to the theater.

From October to April, on the last Wednesday of every month the theater will be showing these sensory friendly movies to the community. The theater will have its lights up, volume down, and let movie goers talk amongst themselves. You will also be able to bring blankets, pillows, and fidget toys.

“It’s safe. It’s fun. Other people are going to the movies all the time and talking about it. And for individuals with sensory issues, it can be really hard. And we don’t want that to be a deterrent,” Says Ryan Creager, GQT Director of Sales and Promotions, “we want them to have the same opportunities as everybody else.”

The theater plans to show family friendly films such as “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” and much more.

Seating will be limited to one auditorium, so you are encouraged to come early if you’d like to participate.

