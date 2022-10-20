Read full article on original website
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 23, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 23, 2022. Joshua Blane Cormier, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Alfred Joseph Silva, 50, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault. Kelly Jennifer Gill, 31, Westlake: Unauthorized use of an access card; attempted theft under $5,000. Nathan Hal Thomasini, (unknown...
Acadia deputies looking for runaway
The 16-year-old left home in September. She's believed to be in the Kinder area. If you know where she is, call APSO or local law enforcement
Two Separate Crashes Claim Three lives in St. Martin and Evangeline Parishes
Two people from Morgan City, and one person from Bunkie, died in two accidents that happened Sunday evening.
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office search for runaway juvenile
Bryana Brown, 16, of Acadia Parish, left her residence on Sept. 17 on Charlie Arceneaux Rd.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Washington man arrested in Sulphur hotel fire
A transient from Washington state has been arrested for allegedly starting the fire on Sunday that destroyed a Sulphur hotel that had been vacant since the 2020 hurricanes that hit Southwest Louisiana. Nathan Hal Thomasini, 27, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail on Sunday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs...
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for two suspects after attempted ATM burglary
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two suspects who they believe tried to break into an ATM in Oberlin. Authorities say deputies received a call from a concerned citizen around 4:22 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 who...
Three injured in shooting in Abbeville
Abbeville Chief of Police, Mike Hardy, has confirmed three people were injured in shooting Monday evening.
Bunkie man killed Sunday in single-vehicle Evangeline Parish crash
A Bunkie man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash near St. Landry in Evangeline Parish, State Police said.
Lafayette Police investigate overnight shooting involving juvenile victim
One juvenile was injured in a shooting in Lafayette on Sunday night
beauregardnews.com
Brother convicted in newspaper carrier’s attack
A second man was convicted last week for his role in the December 2021 attack of an American Press newspaper carrier as he was delivering papers in Rosepine. On Thursday, a Vernon Parish jury found Dillon Matthew James, 24, guilty of second-degree battery for the attack that left 67 year-old Woodie Blanks permanently blind in one eye.
One person injured in Lafayette shooting
Police are asking for information from the public to help solve the crime. The victim is a juvenile, police say.
Photos and Video: Sulphur Quality Inn Burns Down, Arrest Made
Closed since Hurricane Laura, the Sulphur Quality Suites located on Cities Service Highway were engulfed in flames over the weekend. Sulphur FD got called to the scene around 3 am Sunday morning and the fire had totally taken over the entire complex. The fire took 2 hours to fully extinguish as the Sulphur FD was assisted by Ward 6 Fire Department District 1, Carlyss Fire, and Westlake Fire Departments.
KPLC TV
Part of Prien Lake Park to close for repairs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Part of Prien Lake Park will be closed beginning today, Oct. 24, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The partial closure is to make necessary hurricane repairs and is expected to last around 250 days. While some areas will be blocked off, the playground...
theadvocate.com
Authorities investigating a Saturday afternoon homicide, according to Opelousas Police
Around 2:40 p.m., Opelousas police responded to a call to the 100 block of South Academy Street about someone being shot. Once police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshots lying on the roadways, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon. Officers attempted to adminster lifesaving measures but the...
One dead, another in jail after fight
Both men are from Lafayette. One is dead after he hit his head, another is booked with murder; police say the men were fighting.
UPDATE: Victim in Evangelin Thruway Murder Identified
The victim and suspect in this morning's homicide on Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette have been identified
KPLC TV
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City Services Highway. The hotel has been empty since Hurricane Laura. However, construction to repair the damages had started recently. “We received a call at around three o’clock this morning for...
LPD working to solve armed robbery
The man used a gun to rob a gas station in the 3800 block of Moss Street, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
KPLC TV
Homeowner accused of shooting at juveniles he believed were stealing his car
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - An Iowa man fired upon three people he believed were stealing his car Thursday night, striking one of them in the leg, officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies later learned that the people were juveniles between the ages 12 and 15 who...
KPLC TV
Victim of Lake Charles hit-and-run honored
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A victim of a Lake Charles hit-and-run was remembered Friday. “I’m going to miss him,” Sandra Bill said. “As a mother, I’m going to miss him. Rest in peace, Chris, until we meet again.”. With heavy hearts, family and friends of...
