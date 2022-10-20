ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

State Supt. Candidate Ryan Walters Reveals Plans Ahead Of Election

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myfvj_0igwkwkD00

Oklahoma will be voting on a new State Superintendent next month, and the election comes down to Republican candidate Ryan Walters and Democratic candidate Jena Nelson.

News 9 will be following both campaigns and sat down with each candidate to talk about what they would do in the position.

“I'm a candidate who's said from day one- I wanna work with parents, teachers and students- that's ultimately when you talk about education what education is all about- parents, teachers and students," Walters said.

He said he’s focused on the fundamentals of education.

“In Oklahoma we want an emphasis on the basics. We don't want topics that are dividing us, that are pushing indoctrination, we want to empower students of every background to be successful," Walters said.

He said he wants to conduct his own audit of the State Department of Education, to ensure funding is going where it’s needed most.

“Instead of spending money on bureaucracy and hiring all these new administrators, we should hire more teachers, we should pay our teachers better and we should give our teachers the support they need," Walters said.

He said he wants transparency across the board, including where every dollar is going in Oklahoma schools.

“I will ensure that schools are showing parents not only what curriculum is being taught but also how their money is being spent," Walters said.

Walters is headed to a campaign event in Prior Thursday night and will continue traveling across the state on his campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

New controversy arises surrounding the race for Oklahoma superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new controversy has arisen surrounding the race for state superintendent. The Tulsa World reported that if elected, Republican Ryan Walters would have teachers undergo patriotic education offered by a conservative Christian college in Michigan. Walters has said in the past students are not being taught...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Monday marks deadline for Oklahoma voters to request absentee ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY — Election Day is right around the corner, and it's important for Oklahomans to cast their vote with some big races on the ballot this year. People who can't vote in person face a crucial deadline Monday as it's the last day to request an absentee ballot. Voting officials said you don't need a reason to request an absentee ballot, but some voters qualify for special conditions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

2022 Oklahoma Gubernatorial Debate (Encore)

This week’s Sunday Radio Matinee feature is an encore presentation of the October 19th live-stream debate between Oklahoma’s major party gubernatorial candidates - Republican incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic party challenger, Joy Hofmeister. The 90-minute debate was sponsored by the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce and moderated...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

"This Will Be Devastating for Rural Schools"

PRYOR, Oklahoma - The public schools in Oklahoma rank last in expenditure per student in our region and near the bottom in the nation. Inadequate funding is a significant problem for Oklahoma school districts. Ryan Walters, Republican Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction will lower the funds for schools with his plan to provide money to private schools. His plan is to create a voucher system that would take money from the dollars available to public schools and give it to parents whose children attend private schools or are home schooled.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt resurrects gaming compact fight with tribes, hires new outside legal counsel

In a notice sent to Timothy J. Kelly, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia dated October 11, 2022, the attorneys retained by the governor cite the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta ruling as a reason for wanting to dismiss a 2020 lawsuit by Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and Chickasaw Nation. The four tribes were seeking to stop gaming compacts Stitt signed with four other tribes.
OKLAHOMA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

OPINION: Voting more critical than ever for Cherokees, Oklahomans

As we draw near to election day, I urge you to begin making your plans to participate. I encourage all Cherokees to vote, either by going to the polls on November 8 or by voting early or absentee. This election is one of the most important elections that we have faced as Native Americans in the state of Oklahoma. This year every congressional and statewide office is on the ballot, as well as hundreds of important state legislative and local races.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

68,000 New Voters Register in Oklahoma

Now that the registration period is over for the November election, the State Election Board has released new data about the registration activities that took place since the August election. Data shows that 68,000 NEW voters registered for the upcoming November election. While this is not a record registration number,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

The Race for Oklahoma Governor: Democratic Party nominee Joy Hofmeister

Capitol Insider talks to the Democratic Party nominee for governor of Oklahoma: State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, government…and elections…in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley. Our guest is State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, Democratic Party nominee for governor. Thanks for taking the time to visit with us.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Now More Dangerous Than California or New York

There was a moment in last week's Oklahoma gubernatorial debate that seemed to have raised a lot of eyebrows. Joy Hoffmeister chimed in that Oklahoma is now more dangerous than California or New York, specifically that Oklahoma has higher violent crime rates than the coast capital states... Governor Kevin Stitt was noticeably flabbergasted by this, asking if anybody could possibly believe such a statement.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Could the Native American vote swing race for governor?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "I was a supporter of Kevin Stitt when he ran for office. I thought, 'Wow, look at this,'" said Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation. But it wasn't long before that "wow" turned into disappointment for Chief Batton, and he's not alone. Ten days ago, in no small feat, the five largest tribes in Oklahoma issued a joint statement endorsing his opponent for governor. The Muscogee Nation told NewsChannel 8, "We have joined together in an unprecedented move from tribes in publicly unifying and backing one specific candidate. But, unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures."
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Metadata show Oklahoma Turnpike Authority modified public meeting agendas

The Norman Transcript first reported the news. Attorney Richard Labarthe produced documents showing metadata taken from the agendas. According to the data from the OTA’s Jan. 25 and Feb. 22 meetings, the agendas were modified after the meeting took place. StateImpact Oklahoma independently verified this data. For the Jan....
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Oklahoma Historical Society Seeks Nominations

The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) is now accepting nominations for its Annual Awards program with recipients being recognized at the OHS Awards Banquet scheduled for March 2022. Award nominations are open to all residents and organizations within the state of Oklahoma. There are five awards:. The Historians Hall of Fame...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt sets March special election date for State Question which, if approved, would legalize recreational marijuana

Oklahoma City –- The communications office for Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday (October 18) circulated information concerning a March 7 (2003) election state for a statewide vote on an initiative petition now formally slotted as a state question. The press release from Stitt's staff said: "Pursuant to the provisions of Section 3 of Article V of the Oklahoma Constitution, Sections 12 and 25 of Title 34 of the Oklahoma Statutes, and the referral by the Secretary of State, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an Executive Proclamation today to declare a statewide special election on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 for State...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

Compensation to Pryor Main Street Organization on Hold

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Compensation for Pryor Main Street organization services that benefit the City of Pryor are on hold. An MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) was presented at the EDTA meeting this week to consider paying Pryor Main Street organization an initial retainer fee of $25,000 and a monthly fee of $5000. These monies would be pulled from the current pool of bond taxes collected since 2019 that were designated for downtown development.
PRYOR, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy