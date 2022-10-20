ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Marksville fugitive arrested, accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man has been arrested after being accused of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO said Chadrick L. James, 18, is also accused of the illegal carrying and discharge of weapons in Mansura. APSO said James committed these offenses...
MARKSVILLE, LA
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches Police warn citizens about scammers posing as NPD

The Natchitoches Police Department has been made aware of scammers who are attempting to defraud citizens out of money by posing as police officers. This is a common phone scam and the suspects are “spoofing” the phone number of the Natchitoches Police Department and using the actual names of NPD officers. When scammers spoof a phone number it appears on the recipient’s caller ID as if the call is coming from the police department.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating robbery at First Federal Bank on Jackson St.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery at the First Federal Bank of Louisiana location on Jackson Street on Friday, Oct. 21. The crime occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. The unknown suspect pictured above demanded money from a...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana police officer accused of theft of evidence within the department; placed on administrative leave

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Pineville Police Department was made aware of an allegation of a theft of evidence from within the police department. The department contacted the Louisiana State Police and requested them to conduct the criminal investigation. Today, we were notified by the Louisiana State Police that they arrested a Pineville police officerregarding […]
PINEVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Dancing Teddy Bear’s hobby has turned into a ministry

Walter P. Lyons was standing on a curb near Target on Friday, playing “America the Beautiful” on his trombone for tips. A few people stopped and handled a couple of bills out of the window of their cars. He received a few thumbs ups and smiles. No one...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

