The Natchitoches Police Department has been made aware of scammers who are attempting to defraud citizens out of money by posing as police officers. This is a common phone scam and the suspects are “spoofing” the phone number of the Natchitoches Police Department and using the actual names of NPD officers. When scammers spoof a phone number it appears on the recipient’s caller ID as if the call is coming from the police department.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO