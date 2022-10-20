Read full article on original website
Double-Crested Cormorant On Rainbow River
Check out the incredible blue eyes of this double-crested cormorant that came to visit during a kayaking trip down the Rainbow River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Chris W. James for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
15 Best Things to Do in Belleview, FL
Situated in the heart of Florida, Belleview prides itself as the “city with small-town charm.”. You are reading: Things to do in belleview fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Belleview, FL. It was founded in 1884 near Nine Mile Pond, presently known as Lake Lillian, nine miles...
Nancy A. Moland
Nancy A. Moland passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Cates Hospice House, Ocala, FL. Nancy was born on September 6, 1940 in Sheboygan, WI. Nancy was a daughter of the late Ralph and Esther Brown Green. She graduated from Sheboygan North High School and received her Bachelor in Accounting from Lakeland College. Nancy retired from US Paper Mill in Green Bay, WI. She loved to read, travel with her husband and spend time with her family and friends.
Sally J. Rue
Sally J. Rue, 86, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on October 3, 2022. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 2, 1936, and raised in Sylvania, Ohio. Sally graduated from Burnham High School and Wheaton College. She moved to Ocala in 1962. Sally retired from Marion County Schools as...
Nancy Futch
Nancy Futch, 87, passed away October 10th, 2022 at Cross City Nursing and Rehab Center after a long, protracted illness. She was born in Palatka, Fl November 18th, 1934 to Travis and Daphne Chambers and lived most of her life in Bunnell, Fl, then relocating to Ocala, FL in early 1980s.
Anhingas On Duck Box On The Rainbow River
These anhingas were resting on a duck box along the Rainbow River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Ginny Shields for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by FWC
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Wildlife Commission officers have recovered the body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway on Monday morning. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that FWC officers located the body of Glenn Lamar Carter, 36 on Monday evening. He was last seen fishing on Newnan’s Lake that morning.
Kenneth Raymond Easton
Kenneth Raymond Easton, 70, of Ocala, Fl, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Service and visitation will be 2-4pm on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society in Timber Ridge.
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night
A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
MCSO hosting ‘Safe & Spooktacular’ Halloween party
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s will host its annual Safe & Spooktacular Halloween party on Monday, October 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Circle Square Commons in Ocala. This family-friendly event will provide a safe place for children to trick-or-treat on Halloween night. Along with...
Victoria Ellen Murray
Victoria Ellen Murray (Vicky) age 67 of Ocala, FL, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Vicky was born in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 31, 1955. She and her dearly departed husband Sam Murray immigrated to America in 1987 and began a new life in south Florida. After living in Miami for a half decade, they moved to the Florida Keys, where they spent the next twenty years together. While her two children were in school, she was a devoted stay-at-home mom. When they graduated and moved out, she worked as a retail sales manager at World Wide Sportsman in Islamorada. After the passing of her husband in 2013, she moved to Ocala, where she retired and has lived since. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her grandsons, and her friends. She also enjoyed gardening, building puzzles, and knitting and crocheting.
Ocala CEP highlights an industrial real estate business in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An industrial real estate business is building a variety of new developments in Marion County. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz tell us how this company takes a different approach.
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
Curious Fox Squirrel At Ocala Recharge Park
This gorgeous fox squirrel was spotted during a walk at the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park. They are normally evasive, but this one didn’t mind getting his picture taken. He was magnificent and so huge! Thanks to Jan Perkett for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Missing Webster teen found by authorities
WEBSTER, Fla. — Editor's note: 13-year-old Keadan Golladay has been found by authorities later Sunday morning in Marion County after being missing. The previous story is down below. --- A missing child alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old last seen in Webster, according to the Florida Department...
Chester McNeil
Mr. Chester McNeil, 69, transition to be with his heavenly father on October 16, 2022 at West Marion Hospital (HCA). He was a graduate of Vanguard High School (Class of 1972). Mr. McNeil retired as a Supervisor with a (36) years tenure from the City of Ocala Golf Courses. He was self-employed as the owner of G-Mans Lawn Service.
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
Alachua County Public Schools announces plan to make up days missed due to Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida schools were closed during the days leading up to and as Hurricane Ian impacted the state and now those days have to be made up. The Alachua County School District is adding a few minutes once a week to make up for...
Thousands of people attend Ocala art festival
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents gathered in Downtown Ocala for the 55th annual Fine Arts for Ocala festival. The volunteer-run festival featured 155 artists from around the country. It included free art activities for kids, food trucks from local businesses, and performances. Fine Arts for Ocala Chair Billye Mallory said the...
MCPS to host Parent Partnership: Fall Into Learning event at West Port High School
Marion County Public Schools will host its next Parent Partnership event on Saturday, November 12, from 9 a.m. to noon at West Port High School. The topic of the upcoming Parent Partnership is ‘Fall Into Learning,’ and the event will kick off at 9 a.m. with a school performance, pledge of allegiance, and ‘welcome’ presentation. Those in attendance will then get to browse the various tables and learn about community resources.
