arlnow.com
Major road closures planned as Marine Corps Marathon returns for first time since 2019
The Marine Corps Marathon — along with its extensive road closures — is back this weekend. The marathon, which is in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic, is being held on Sunday, Oct. 30. It will again start between the Pentagon and Rosslyn, winding...
mymcmedia.org
Red Line Trains Single-Tracking Between Fort Totten and Silver Spring
Red Line metro trains are single-tracking between the Fort Totten and Silver Spring stations at 10 p.m. each night this week through Thursday, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) announced on Monday. Metro will be replacing switches on the track.
WTOP
Takoma Park taking applications for $1,000 in direct cash assistance
Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program. The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Oct 25, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Oct. 25, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: Meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. The Council will interview the top candidates to serve as temporary acting Montgomery County Planning Board members. The interviews will be broadcast live @CountyCableMoCo and on the Council’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
mocoshow.com
Overturned Amazon Truck Closes Several Lanes of I-495
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on the outer loop I-495 after this morning’s crash involving an Amazon truck. An overturned Amazon truck with spill has closed several lanes on the outer loop of I-495 between Georgia Ave (exit 31) and Connecticut Ave (exit 33), according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The incident occurred around 6am on Sunday morning and as of 12pm, only a single left lane gets by, according to @WTOPTraffic on twitter.
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
fox5dc.com
Vehicle slams into DC apartment building leaving some units uninhabitable
WASHINGTON - Several apartment units are uninhabitable after a vehicle slammed into a northeast D.C. building overnight. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the 4500 block Clermont Drive. Authorities say the vehicle went through the wall of the building. Firefighters put out a fire that started in the...
theeastcountygazette.com
D.C. Mayor Signs Law Permitting Visitors To The Nation’s Capital To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana
The Washington, D.C., mayor authorized the petition legislation allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients. While visiting the nation’s capital without requiring a doctor’s recommendation. The move that supporters say will boost tourism. Residents of the District can already self-certify under a law passed over the summer....
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Alexandria, VA
Take a glimpse at America's history and visit Alexandria, Virginia. This city is an excellent destination for history buffs and architecture lovers. Primarily known for its rich colonial history, the landscape of Old Town Alexandria is made up of Colonial-era buildings and cobblestone lanes, which are home to outstanding arts and culture, award-winning restaurants, and thriving neighborhood businesses.
WTOP
Some Sunday showers expected in the DC area
The weekend will close out a bit cloudier than it started. Expect rain, especially east of I-95, Sunday as a coastal storm makes its way into the area. “Sunday we have a chance for showers, mainly along I-95 and east. Not a ton of rain but enough to impact your Sunday afternoon and evening,” StormTeam 4 meteorologist Samara Theodore said.
popville.com
“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”
Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
WJLA
Traffic Alert: Water main break closes road, affects others in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A water main break Sunday closed a road and affected several others in Alexandria, Va. Sanger Avenue westbound is closed from Knole Court to North Van Dorn Street, according to Alexandria police. One lane of Sanger Avenue eastbound is open from Knole Court to North...
bethesdamagazine.com
Shots fired Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring, county police say
Two males shooting at each other Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring struck the CAVA restaurant and a car driving on Fenton Street, according to county police. No injuries were reported and police believe the shooting was contained between the two males, police said in a press release. The department released video of the incident Monday afternoon.
WTOP
2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus
Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
mymcmedia.org
Safe Rides Home Available for Halloween Revelers
Statistically, 46% of U.S. highway deaths on Halloween involve drunk drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. If alcohol will be part of your Halloween festivities this Saturday, rest assured that you can celebrate safely. A local nonprofit wants you to be aware of the SoberRide program which offers free Lyft rides home.
WJLA
1 injured after shots fired near Fairfax County shopping center; police on scene
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — One person is injured after a shooting near a shopping center located in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County, Va. Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said the person was transported to the hospital with an injury to the lower body...
Pedestrian hit by SUV in Fairfax dies
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, it is believed that 52-year-old Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox heading south struck her.
fox5dc.com
Get in FOX 5's "DMV Zone" every weekday at 3pm starting October 24th
BETHESDA, MD - Every weekday at 3pm, TV in the DMV is changing up a bit with the launch of FOX 5’s "DMV Zone." What is this exactly? The DMV Zone is a live, interactive show originating from the center of FOX 5’s Newsroom in Bethesda. It’ll focus on the stories that are making headlines and inspiring conversations in DC, Maryland and Virginia - as well as nationally. The stories YOU are talking about.
Overheard In D.C.: Going Downhill
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
fox5dc.com
Suspect accused of hitting, robbing 54-year-old woman at DC Metro station: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect, they say, robbed a 54-year-old woman at a metro station in Northwest, D.C. According to Metro Transit Police (MTPD), the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Columbia Heights Metro station. Police say the suspect hit a 54-year-old woman on...
