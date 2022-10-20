Listen to the oblivion the Carolina Panthers sent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into after winning 21-3 on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. “We are going to see what we’re made of. How many people can handle adversity? It’s about as dark as it’s going to be right now,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. “We are going to see what we have going forward. See how many people crumble when it’s dark and see how many people step up and start playing better.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO