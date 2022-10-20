Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars Trade Robinson: 3 Observation As Etienne Takes Over Backfield
The Jacksonville Jaguars made the latest in a long line of trades on Monday evening, this time reportedly trading third-year running back and former 1,000-yard rusher James Robinson to the New York Jets. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the Jaguars had traded Robinson to the Jets.According...
Raleigh News & Observer
Tannehill’s Injury Creates Uncertainty
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans fans should expect to see more Malik Willis in the coming weeks. The rookie quarterback made his first appearance Sunday since mop-up duty in a Week 2 blowout loss at Buffalo. Willis played three offensive snaps in the Titans’ 19-10 win over Indianapolis – one at quarterback when Ryan Tannehill left the game due to injury, and two in the slot.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bailey Zappe Energizes Patriots, But New England Trails Bears at Halftime, 20-14
From fog to ... frenzy to ... sure enough, the return of Zappe Hour. The New England Patriots looked down right pathetic in falling behind the Chicago Bears, 10-0, early on Monday Night Football. On a wet, dank night in Foxboro - Fogboro? - the defense was a sieve and the return of quarterback Mac Jones was a flop.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ Bradley Bozeman’s ‘finally’ moment made even more special by wife’s backing
Bradley Bozeman snapped the ball to Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker and took off. The starting center leaned to his right as he pushed Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches to the side with ease, opening up a crease for running back D’Onta Foreman — who had just received a handoff — to slide through and pick up steam.
Raleigh News & Observer
A team that isn’t tanking: What we learned from the Panthers’ win against Tom Brady, Bucs
Listen to the oblivion the Carolina Panthers sent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into after winning 21-3 on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. “We are going to see what we’re made of. How many people can handle adversity? It’s about as dark as it’s going to be right now,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. “We are going to see what we have going forward. See how many people crumble when it’s dark and see how many people step up and start playing better.
Raleigh News & Observer
MMQB Week 7: Dak Grateful, Chiefs and Bengals on Track
Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 7, plus more from our staff. Dak Prescott...
Raleigh News & Observer
Chiefs’ Flashed Championship-Level Ceiling Again Before Bye
Of all 32 NFL teams, the Kansas City Chiefs had one of the busiest offseasons throughout the league. That usually would lead to higher expectations than the year before, but not in this case. After trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins and rebuilding multiple position groups on offense and defense, this was viewed by many as a "soft reset" year for Kansas City.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Safety Duo a Bright Spot in Rebuilding Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't quite capitalize on their momentum stemming from their upset victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs last week, as they fell short against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Hardly to blame was the defense, who bounced back nicely after the Dolphins offense came out scorching...
Raleigh News & Observer
Five Thoughts: Steelers Offense is Struggling in More Ways Than Kenny Pickett
The chance to win was there until it wasn’t. The Pittsburgh Steelers had a chance to spoil Tua Tagovailoa’s return from a nasty concussion but weren’t quite able to finalize their drives as multiple late interceptions were thrown by Kenny Pickett. Miami pulled out the win 16-10.
Raleigh News & Observer
Painful Loss: Texans’ Maliek Collins, Nico Collins, Kenyon Green Injured at Raiders
LAS VEGAS - It was a painful loss, literally, for the Houston Texans at the Las Vegas Raiders. Texans starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins was ruled out of Sunday's road game at Allegiant Stadium due to a chest injury suffered in the first quarter of a 38-20 defeat. He is expected to undergo further testing Monday to determine the extent of the damage sustained, per a league source.
Raleigh News & Observer
McDaniels: ‘We Expected the Game to Come Down to the Fourth Quarter’
It seemed as though the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans was once again going to be a close battle down to the end. A 21-0 fourth quarter, however, would display a hungry Raiders team that hasn't really been seen yet this season -- at least not one that has been able to dominate for an entire fourth quarter.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cincinnati Bengals Offense Heating Up After Impressive Win Over Atlanta Falcons
The Bengals took a turn in the right direction after dominating the Falcons 35-17 Sunday. They never trailed in the game, scoring on their first four possessions. Joe Burrow threw for 344 yards and three touchdowns as he went 21-of-25 with 158.3 passer rating in the first half. He and the offense were able to move the ball up and down the field all game.
Raleigh News & Observer
After Breakthrough Outing, Seahawks Seeking Defensive Consistency Facing Chargers
RENTON, Wash. - Following weeks of subpar play on the defensive side of the football, the Seahawks took a positive step forward in a Week 6 home victory over the Cardinals, limiting their NFC West foe to a single field goal on offense. Entering the game yielding nearly 31 points...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Remain in NFC South Race After Bucs, Falcons Losses
Bill Parcells said it best, "you are what your record says you are." If true, the NFC South has underachievers. The New Orleans Saints remain one game behind after NFC South leaders Tampa Bay and Atlanta were handed losses in Week 7. Carolina downed the Bucs 21-3. The Bengals defeated...
Raleigh News & Observer
4 Quarters: Ravens — Browns What We Learned in Week 7
BALTIMORE — The Ravens managed to hold onto a late lead against the Cleveland Browns for a 23-20 victory in Week 7. 1. When running back Justice Hill fumbled on Cleveland's 16-yard line, the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium was fearing another late-game collapse. This time, special teams bailed out the Ravens when a game-tying 60-yard field goal attempt by Cade York was blocked by Malik Harrison. It was a hard-fought win for Baltimore and its defense held a solid Browns offense to just 20 points. The Ravens also had five sacks. It wasn't pretty but the Ravens improved to 4-3 and are in first place in the AFC North by virtue of a tie-breaker with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons vs. Bengals Notebook: 3 Observations from Atlanta’s Loss in Cincinnati
Entering Sunday with a chance to get over .500 for the first time since 2017, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) received every bit of the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). Coming off three wins in four weeks, along with NFC Offensive Player of the Week quarterback Marcus Mariota; the Falcons...
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Damiere Byrd, Marcus Mariota Connect on 75-Yard Falcons Touchdown
Not much was going right early for the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, but Damiere Byrd and Marcus Mariota did hook up for a highlight touchdown that could be signaling a change of momentum. The receiver-quarterback combo connected on a 75-yard touchdown late in the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Amid McCaffrey trade noise, Panthers defense preps for Tom Brady, Buccaneers offense
Panthers defensive coordinator Al Holcomb remembers his first Tom Brady moment. “It was with the New York Giants in 2009,” Holcomb said. “So I am familiar. I have played him it seems like just about every year I’ve been in the league.”. Brady was a 10th-year veteran...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ Brian Burns puts Bucs’ Tom Brady ‘in the web,’ shrugs off trade rumors
Brian Burns was smiling from ear to ear in the locker room on Sunday. The Carolina Panthers’ pass rusher had just helped his team close out a 21-3 blowout win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. With his helmet scuffed and the decal on it damaged, Burns kept a “trophy” of his triumph hanging in his locker.
Raleigh News & Observer
Antonio Brown Trolls Tom Brady After Bad Panthers Loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday afternoon suffered their worst loss of the season and potentially Tom Brady's as a Buc. The, at the time, 1-5 Carolina Panthers, didn't let Brady score one touchdown and won the game in the end 21-3. The Panthers were without their former head coach Matt Rhule after he was fired on October 10th and also were playing with backup quarterback P.J. Walker who threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
