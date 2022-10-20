ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Kylie Jenner’s $72 million private jet features lavish food, drink menus

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Kylie Jenner is eating good and drinking even better when she’s flying high.

The “Kardashians” star’s food and drink menus aboard her luxe private jet, Kylie Air, were revealed on the latest episode of her family’s Hulu series Thursday.

Her sister Kendall Jenner borrowed the plane for a trip with friend Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye, and close-up shots of the menu showed guests can order items such as an Asian chicken salad, a Caprese salad and gluten free chicken Alfredo.

Meanwhile, the cocktail menu offered a strawberry margarita made with Kendall’s tequila brand 818, lychee vodka, rose champagne and a vodka cranberry option.

Kylie, 25, purchased the Global Express jet for $72.8 million in 2020, according to The Sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQcaz_0igwkMPP00
Kylie Jenner's food and drinks menu aboard her Kylie Air jet have been revealed. Instagram/kyliejenner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqtOI_0igwkMPP00
Kylie Jenner's food and drinks menu aboard her Kylie Air jet have been revealed. Instagram/kyliejenner

The airliner — which measures at an impressive 8 feet wide and 59.6 feet long — is customized with beige seats that have the initials “KJ” written on them and colored lighting across the ceiling that can be programmed to shine in different hues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Woife_0igwkMPP00
Kylie's more than $70 million plane has multiple rooms, including a closet and two suites. no byline / BACKGRID
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtmdJ_0igwkMPP00
Kylie's more than $70 million plane has multiple rooms, including a closet and two suites. Hulu / Screengrab
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28z44s_0igwkMPP00
Kylie's more than $70 million plane has multiple rooms, including a closet and two suites. Hulu / Screengrab
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2zsz_0igwkMPP00
Kylie's more than $70 million plane has multiple rooms, including a closet and two suites. BACKGRID

Per the Sun, Kylie Air also has multiple rooms, including an entertainment suite, a master suite, two bathrooms, a gallery, crew rest area, closet and lots of storage room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16lhhM_0igwkMPP00
Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner, has also flown on Kylie Air. Hulu / Screengrab
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chQmi_0igwkMPP00
Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner, has also flown on Kylie Air. Hulu / Screengrab
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mEEQo_0igwkMPP00
Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner, has also flown on Kylie Air. Hulu / Screengrab
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpiAC_0igwkMPP00
Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner, has also flown on Kylie Air. Hulu / Screengrab
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17I9r5_0igwkMPP00
Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner, has also flown on Kylie Air. Hulu / Screengrab

Earlier this year, climate change advocates slammed Kylie for taking a 17-minute flight aboard the aircraft to fly to Van Nuys, Calif., from Camarillo, Calif.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQrAe_0igwkMPP00
The airliner features beige seats with initials "KJ" written on them. Hulu / Screengrab
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QM6N8_0igwkMPP00
The airliner features beige seats with initials "KJ" written on them. Hulu / Screengrab
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dquLK_0igwkMPP00
The airliner features beige seats with initials "KJ" written on them. Hulu / Screengrab

“Can’t wait to see Kylie Jenner post environmental awareness pics on her stories as if she isn’t single-handedly doing more damage to the environment than most of us with her 3 min flights,” one critic tweeted in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2WRo_0igwkMPP00
Friends Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye have also experienced the lavish plane. Hulu / Screengrab
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHPUO_0igwkMPP00
Friends Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye have also experienced the lavish plane. Hulu / Screengrab

Another added, “every time a paper straw begins to dissolve into my drink, I think about how Kylie Jenner uses a private jet for 3 min flights and I get mind numbingly angry.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9udQ_0igwkMPP00
Kylie Air contains colored lighting across the ceiling that can be programmed to shine in different hues. Instagram/kyliejenner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tk9f0_0igwkMPP00
Kylie Air contains colored lighting across the ceiling that can be programmed to shine in different hues Instagram/kyliejenner

Kylie did not address the controversy, but shortly after the backlash, she was spotted shopping at Target in what many deemed to be an effort to show she also likes a bargain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269fTG_0igwkMPP00
Kylie is seen here posing with her daughter, Stormi, while they take a ride on her private jet.

“Do you guys not want to get any bowls?” the billionaire makeup mogul asked her daughter, Stormi, and nieces Chicago and True as she pushed them in a shopping cart in a video posted on TikTok.

One user quipped in the comments section at the time, “Did u rent out target for this real question.”

Comments / 15

ginniferj
3d ago

We can’t get plastic straws anymore hence these silicon psychos get to be so privileged to flaunt their figurine lives! Sickening

Reply
6
Ron Burgundy
2d ago

she deserves it. She has worked really hard and studied to hone her craft and become the best at....wait, what's her craft again?

Reply
4
Robert Taylor
4d ago

Good why don’t you help build more animal shelters help all these pets. Something nice

Reply
8
Related
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
Fox News

Travis Scott hits back at reports that he cheats on Kylie Jenner 'every single night'

Travis Scott is slamming reports that he cheated on longtime love Kylie Jenner with his reported ex, Rojean Kar, better known as YungSweetRo, on Instagram. The rapper shared on his Instagram story a statement that read, "It's a lot of weird sh--going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Hold Hands As She Rocks Latex LBD On Date Night: Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went out for a sweet date night on Thursday, October 13. The reality star, 25, and rapper, 31, held hands as they arrived for dinner at Craig’s. Travis kept it casual, but Kylie was absolutely gorgeous in a tiny, black, latex dress, which appeared to have a rose design in the center. The pair were greeted by photographers, as they got out of their car and headed into the restaurant.
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Took The Sexy Crochet Trend To Another Level With This Plunging Dress—It's So See-Through!

Kylie Jenner isn’t ready to say goodbye to summer just yet! The beauty mogul, 25, rocked a sultry, tan crochet dress to the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show last week and wowed fans with her loosely woven rope garment. Jenner showed off her incredible curves with an ultra-plunging, décolletage-revealing neckline, cinched waist detailing, a thigh-skimming hemline and overall see-through fabric.
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Reacts Strongly To Rumors That He Cheated On Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott broke his silence on the speculation that he has been cheating with rumored ex Rojean Kar while dating his baby mama Kylie Jenner. The drama began after Rojean, who was reportedly first linked to the rapper in 2013, posted a video to her Instagram on Oct. 20 where she is seen hanging out on a production set with Travis in the background, per The Shade Room. Taking to his own Instagram Stories on Oct. 22, Travis vehemently denied the accusations, claiming he “doesn’t know” Rojean.
Page Six

Beyoncé channels old Hollywood glam in strapless gown, gloves for Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé went all out for WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala. The “Crazy In Love” singer, 41, stepped out to the fashionable fête at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., with her husband, Jay-Z, Saturday night, turning heads on the red carpet in a look that channeled old Hollywood. The theme of this year’s event – co-founded by her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and stepfather, Richard Lawson – was “Harlem Nights,” celebrating fashions from the 1920s to the 1950s. Beyoncé oozed glamour in a black-and-white strapless Gucci gown that featured a black satin bodice and a long feathered train. The form-fitting dress also...
SANTA MONICA, CA
TMZ.com

Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money

Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
RadarOnline

'We Are Done With The Drama': David Beckham Furious With Son Brooklyn After Nicola Peltz Airs Family's Dirty Laundry

David Beckham recently confronted his son, Brooklyn, over the ongoing feud between the Beckham family and Brooklyn’s new wife, Nicola Peltz, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising confrontation was allegedly provoked by a recent interview Nicola gave to Grazia USA.In her interview with the magazine, the 27-year-old actress readdressed the ongoing drama between her and her new mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, after Victoria allegedly “backed out” of making Nicola’s wedding gown for the actress’ wedding to Brooklyn in April.But according to a source close to the Beckham family, Nicola’s public interview with Grazia USA crossed a line for David.“I don't think David has...
Page Six

Page Six

151K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy