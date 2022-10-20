Kylie Jenner’s $72 million private jet features lavish food, drink menus

Kylie Jenner is eating good and drinking even better when she’s flying high.

The “Kardashians” star’s food and drink menus aboard her luxe private jet, Kylie Air, were revealed on the latest episode of her family’s Hulu series Thursday.

Her sister Kendall Jenner borrowed the plane for a trip with friend Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye, and close-up shots of the menu showed guests can order items such as an Asian chicken salad, a Caprese salad and gluten free chicken Alfredo.

Meanwhile, the cocktail menu offered a strawberry margarita made with Kendall’s tequila brand 818, lychee vodka, rose champagne and a vodka cranberry option.

Kylie, 25, purchased the Global Express jet for $72.8 million in 2020, according to The Sun.

Kylie Jenner's food and drinks menu aboard her Kylie Air jet have been revealed. Instagram/kyliejenner

The airliner — which measures at an impressive 8 feet wide and 59.6 feet long — is customized with beige seats that have the initials “KJ” written on them and colored lighting across the ceiling that can be programmed to shine in different hues.

Kylie's more than $70 million plane has multiple rooms, including a closet and two suites. no byline / BACKGRID

Per the Sun, Kylie Air also has multiple rooms, including an entertainment suite, a master suite, two bathrooms, a gallery, crew rest area, closet and lots of storage room.

Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner, has also flown on Kylie Air. Hulu / Screengrab

Earlier this year, climate change advocates slammed Kylie for taking a 17-minute flight aboard the aircraft to fly to Van Nuys, Calif., from Camarillo, Calif.

The airliner features beige seats with initials "KJ" written on them. Hulu / Screengrab

“Can’t wait to see Kylie Jenner post environmental awareness pics on her stories as if she isn’t single-handedly doing more damage to the environment than most of us with her 3 min flights,” one critic tweeted in July.

Friends Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye have also experienced the lavish plane. Hulu / Screengrab

Another added, “every time a paper straw begins to dissolve into my drink, I think about how Kylie Jenner uses a private jet for 3 min flights and I get mind numbingly angry.”

Kylie Air contains colored lighting across the ceiling that can be programmed to shine in different hues. Instagram/kyliejenner

Kylie did not address the controversy, but shortly after the backlash, she was spotted shopping at Target in what many deemed to be an effort to show she also likes a bargain.

“Do you guys not want to get any bowls?” the billionaire makeup mogul asked her daughter, Stormi, and nieces Chicago and True as she pushed them in a shopping cart in a video posted on TikTok.

One user quipped in the comments section at the time, “Did u rent out target for this real question.”