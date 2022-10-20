Read full article on original website
Gig Line: Mama’s daffodils among the ashes
In the past couple of weeks, testimonies of survival, hardship and loss that so many Floridians experienced during and following Hurricane Ian were heart wrenching. No doubt you wished you could help (me too) in some way. To comfort and encourage families who lost their loved ones, especially, and every single thing they had in this world. Several victims expressed on live interviews how they didn’t know how they would ever recover.
VIPs and volunteers team up for fishing fun
Manteo High School senior and Leo Club member Liam Ryan assists “VIP” Janet Barnes of Randolph, who was one of around 100 anglers who made the most of a windy but sunny Tuesday at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head. The North Carolina Lions Visually Impaired Persons (VIP)...
Kill Devil Hills Planning Board looks at parking, driveway requirements for emergency services facilities
The Kill Devil Hills Planning Board reelected Howard Buchanan to serve another term as chairperson for the board during the first new business item its Oct. 18 meeting. Assistant planning director Cameron Ray presented a proposed amendment to 153.076 (A)(9)h and 153.076(D), Off-Street Parking and Loading, as the second new business item. This amendment would create parking and driveway requirements for emergency services facilities and provide adequate standards for the emergency service uses.
Caring for the community: Manteo High School student partners with Outer Banks Presbyterian Church to help combat food insecurity
While driving on US 158 through Kill Devil Hills, passers-by may notice something different about Outer Banks Presbyterian Church (OBPC), which sits right off the highway to the east. Now stationed in front of the church entrance is a mounted box stocked with food, toiletries and other necessities. This food pantry box was brought to life and inspired local Manteo High School student Elisabeth Writtenberry, who has a grown to care immensely about the needs of her community.
James Vernon Farrow
Manteo – James Vernon “Jamie” Farrow, 60, departed this life October 16, 2022. Family and friends may view Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gallop Memorial Chapel of Nags Head. The graveside funeral with military honors will be held at historic Haven Creek Cemetery in Manteo on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. Reverend T.J. Etheridge will officiate. Gallop Funeral Services Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
Big drum and ‘lady luck’ rule 70th Nags Head Surf Fishing Club invitational tournament
Around 480 anglers on 80 teams battled for bragging rights and some heavy-duty hardware during the 70th Annual Nags Head Surf Fishing Club Invitational Tournament Oct. 6-7. During three sessions totaling 10 hours of competition, big fish were caught and tall tales were born. In the end, it was the...
Longtime Hyde County Schools employee honored upon retirement
Debbie Cahoon was honored at the recent meeting of the Hyde County Board of Education on her retirement. Cahoon served the school system for 28 years and five months. “We will surely miss her and will always be grateful for her hard work and contributions to the nutrition program at Mattamuskeet School,” stated Hyde County Schools.
Dare school board votes to draft policy for home schoolers to participate in activities
The Dare County Board of Education voted earlier this month to draft a policy to permit home schooled students to participate in athletics and extra-curricular activities in Dare County Schools. A policy will be developed by the school board’s attorney in consultation with the system attorney and the middle and...
Currituck takes soccer win over Manteo
Two goals and a penalty kick helped lift Currituck to a 3-0 win over Manteo in Monday’s middle school soccer game at Barco. In a game played at both ends of the field, Currituck was able penetrate Manteo’s defense and score goals in each of the two 30-minute periods. A penalty kick halfway into the second half gave the home team a 3-0 lead that held through the rest of the game.
