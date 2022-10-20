Why Alanis Morissette’s 6-year-old daughter calls singer by her full name

To Alanis Morissette’s daughter, she’s not mom.

The singer, 48, revealed on Audacy’s Gary Bryan Morning Show that her 6-year-old daughter, Onyx, prefers to call her by her entire name.

“My daughter has taken to calling me by my full name because she notices that no one uses my full name when we’re in personal environments,” she said Thursday. “So instead of saying ‘mom,’ she’ll say, ‘Alanis Morissette.'”

While Morissette didn’t clarify if her two sons, Ever Imre, 11, and Winter Mercy, 3, have picked up on the habit, she did note that they’re fans of her music.

“They do [listen], even when I’m like ‘shut that off!'” the “You Oughta Know” singer joked, adding, “they’re so sweet.”

Onyx has figured out how to get her mother’s attention in a crowded room. Instagram/alanis

The “Ironic” singer shares her three children with husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway, whom she wed in 2010.

Since starting her family, the Grammy-winning singer has been open about her unconventional ideals when it comes to her kids’ education.

Morissette said that she uses the “unschooling” method, which is a way to “get inside” her children’s heads and teach from their perspective — but admits it’s not for everyone.

“Unschooling, for me, is child-led education,” she told Health.com in April 2020. “So if there’s some agenda like, ‘Let’s play with these magnet tiles,’ and my daughter is like, ‘F–k those tiles. I want to put glitter on that thing and cut the tree and put the thing,’ boom — we do that.”

The singer says her kids love to listen to her music. Instagram/alanis

“When I share with people that I unschool, a lot of people I’m close with say they’d love to do it but just can’t. And I get it. I’m like, ‘Yes. I understand, and I think it’s a smart choice not to do it.’ It’s a major commitment.”

The songstress, who is known for her vulnerable lyrics , has also spoken out about her battle with postpartum depression after each of her three pregnancies, telling “Today” it “got progressively worse” each time.

The couple tied the knot in 2010. Instagram/alanis

Although she is “finally on the other side of it,” the Canadian rocker encouraged other women to get help — through therapy or medication — if they’re going through the same thing.

“I had a lot of shame around being medicated,” she told the outlet. “But it kept me alive and I have zero regrets. If it’s needed, just do it.”