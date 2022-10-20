ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Why Alanis Morissette’s 6-year-old daughter calls singer by her full name

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcsF3_0igwkKdx00

To Alanis Morissette’s daughter, she’s not mom.

The singer, 48, revealed on Audacy’s Gary Bryan Morning Show that her 6-year-old daughter, Onyx, prefers to call her by her entire name.

“My daughter has taken to calling me by my full name because she notices that no one uses my full name when we’re in personal environments,” she said Thursday. “So instead of saying ‘mom,’ she’ll say, ‘Alanis Morissette.'”

While Morissette didn’t clarify if her two sons, Ever Imre, 11, and Winter Mercy, 3, have picked up on the habit, she did note that they’re fans of her music.

“They do [listen], even when I’m like ‘shut that off!'” the “You Oughta Know” singer joked, adding, “they’re so sweet.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41S09p_0igwkKdx00
Onyx has figured out how to get her mother’s attention in a crowded room.
Instagram/alanis

The “Ironic” singer shares her three children with husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway, whom she wed in 2010.

Since starting her family, the Grammy-winning singer has been open about her unconventional ideals when it comes to her kids’ education.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EalVK_0igwkKdx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uhvm3_0igwkKdx00

Morissette said that she uses the “unschooling” method, which is a way to “get inside” her children’s heads and teach from their perspective — but admits it’s not for everyone.

“Unschooling, for me, is child-led education,” she told Health.com in April 2020. “So if there’s some agenda like, ‘Let’s play with these magnet tiles,’ and my daughter is like, ‘F–k those tiles. I want to put glitter on that thing and cut the tree and put the thing,’ boom — we do that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSKOu_0igwkKdx00
The singer says her kids love to listen to her music.
Instagram/alanis

“When I share with people that I unschool, a lot of people I’m close with say they’d love to do it but just can’t. And I get it. I’m like, ‘Yes. I understand, and I think it’s a smart choice not to do it.’ It’s a major commitment.”

The songstress, who is known for her vulnerable lyrics , has also spoken out about her battle with postpartum depression after each of her three pregnancies, telling “Today” it “got progressively worse” each time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12tO7b_0igwkKdx00
The couple tied the knot in 2010.
Instagram/alanis

Although she is “finally on the other side of it,” the Canadian rocker encouraged other women to get help — through therapy or medication — if they’re going through the same thing.

“I had a lot of shame around being medicated,” she told the outlet. “But it kept me alive and I have zero regrets. If it’s needed, just do it.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Is ‘Dating’ Again After Billy Ray Engagement Rumors (Exclusive)

Following rumors that her ex Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is engaged to singer Firerose, Tish Cyrus is “definitely” seeing someone new! According to a source close to the situation Miley Cyrus‘ mom, 55, is “keeping her man under wraps, but she is seeing someone new and Miley and her kids approve.” The source also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they, “don’t know how serious things are but Miley is happy for her mom because she seems happy with this guy.” While they weren’t able to disclose the name of Tish’s new love interest, another source told us in separate comments that Tish is working through both her April split from Billy Ray after 28 years of marriage, and the death of her mother (and Miley’s grandma), Loretta Finley, who passed in August of 2020.
Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
TENNESSEE STATE
Page Six

Matthew Perry photographed for first time since admitting he came ‘close to dying’

Matthew Perry has broken his cover for the first time since revealing he came scarily “close to dying” from a past drug addiction. The actor, 53, was seen enjoying a game of pickleball with some friends in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon, looking healthy and happy while working up a sweat. The “Friends” star was dressed casually in white basketball shorts with a red trim, a navy blue polo shirt and black sneakers with white socks. He sported sunglasses for the activity and kept them on for the car ride home. Earlier this week, Perry revealed that he almost died four years ago after his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Whiskey Riff

Loretta Lynn’s Sisters, Crystal Gayle & Peggy Sue Wright, Pay Tribute To Her With Sweet Performance Of “Coal Miner’s Daughter”

The world just isn’t the same without Loretta Lynn. She sadly passed away last Tuesday morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, and at the CMT Artists of the Year special, her sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright honored her with a performance of her signature song “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Says She Made Husband Brendan McLoughlin Huge Promise for Vegas Residency

Country icon Miranda Lambert‘s Las Vegas Residency began just a few days ago on September 23. The singer reveals a promise she made to her husband ahead of the residency. Lambert kicked off her residency this past Friday. She and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have a relationship very loved by fans. They have shared the stage multiple times, and fans love it when they do.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Died From Accidental Drug Overdose

Country singer and former The Voice contestant Nolan Neal's cause of death has been revealed. The 41-year-old died of "acute combined drug toxicity." Neal died in July. He was found in his Nashville apartment, and per TMZ at the time, police found a black guitar pick with a powder residue on a desk near his body. People and several other outlets confirm now that a combination of morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl are what killed him.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Elle King Reveals How Finding Her Faith and Becoming a Mom Inspired New Country Song 'Try Jesus'

Elle King's new country album, Come Get Your Wife, is due out Jan. 27 Elle King has always been a little bit country — now she's committing to the genre. On Friday, the Grammy-nominated "Ex's & Oh's" singer-songwriter released her soulful new single "Try Jesus," which will appear on her upcoming country album Come Get Your Wife, due out Jan. 27. King recruited The Righteous Gemstones' Edi Patterson to make her directorial debut with the "Try Jesus" music video, which is set in a dollar store, where King searches for...
OHIO STATE
The Boot

Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]

Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Mandy Moore gives birth, welcomes second baby boy with Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is a mom — again! The actress, 38, gave birth on Friday to her and Taylor Goldsmith’s second baby boy, Oscar Bennett. “Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” both Moore and Goldsmith announced in a joint Instagram post. “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!” In the post, the actress looked radiant...
Page Six

Matthew Perry reveals what helped him kick his drug addiction, more

Today in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: Matthew Perry shared how his “hellish” colostomy helped him get rid of his drug addiction. Julia Fox said her Hermès Birkin bag was “attacked by a machete.” And Joy Behar admits she’s had sex with a few ghosts. We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify-exclusive week-in-review five minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Chief Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip. 
Page Six

Page Six

151K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy