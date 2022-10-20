ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

Skokie stores on Touhy Avenue hit by multiple burglaries

By CBS Chicago Team
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Skokie are trying to identify four suspects who went to a lot of effort for two cold drinks overnight.

That's because they caused a lot of damage by shattering the front window with a brick.

Police said it appears they went to the back of a Mobil gas station on Touhy to steal cigarettes.

They couldn't get past the checkout counter, so they took two pops and left.

About ten blocks from there, in the 6100 block of West Touhy there was more broken glass as thieves hit a smoke shop.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment. The suspects threw something through the window and ran into the store.

They got away with a safe. It's not known how much money was inside.

It's also not known if the two burglaries are related.

