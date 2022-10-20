ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, IL

Niles police look for hit-and-run suspect who injured bicyclist

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3On0cZ_0igwk88U00

Niles police looking for hit-and-run suspect who injured bicyclist 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) – Niles police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck a bicyclist Wednesday night.

Police said around shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a car and bicyclist at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Dempster Street where they located the bicyclist, a 67-year-old man.

The man was traveling westbound on Dempster Street and was crossing Milwaukee Avenue in a crosswalk when he was struck by the car turning right from westbound Dempster Street to northbound Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

The car, described as a white sedan, fled the scene of the crash, police said.

The bicyclist was treated by the Niles Fire Department and taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains is under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the NPD Investigations Bureau at 847-588-6570.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say

Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robbery team mugs at least 5 women during Monday morning spree

A group of robbers traveling in a stolen car mugged several women during daylight attacks between the Near West Side and Lincoln Park on Monday morning. One of the attacks was captured on video. Chicago police say no arrests have been made. The video, Tweeted by the now-deleted @Ryan_Chicago_ account,...
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Alley shooting, robbery inside a resident’s garage and home invasion reported in Portage Park area

A home invasion, a shooting in an alley and the strong-armed robbery of a 65-year-old woman inside her garage were among the recent crimes reported in the Portage Park area. A 24-year-old man reported that he was shot in his right forearm at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, while he and two others were looking for his cat in an alley in the 5400 block of West Berenice Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago mass shooting during 100 car caravan kills three people, injures two

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A night of street racing ended in gunfire in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood. Five people were shot, and three of them died early Sunday morning. A resident who lives above nearby businesses told CBS 2's Shardaa Gray that everyone was having fun, then shots rang out. "I just hear pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop and, shoosh, I'm gone," said Darrell Cross. Several donut circles were still visible Sunday at the intersection of Archer and Kedzie. Cross has lived near there for five years. He heard the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Greyhound employee shot and killed outside West Loop bus station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Greyhound employee was shot and killed late Monday morning outside the company's West Loop bus station.Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jill Stevens said, shortly before 11:30 a.m., a man parked in front of the Greyhound station at Harrison and Jefferson streets, got out of his car, and started walking toward the station, when someone walked up and shot him several times. Stevens said it does not appear the two exchanged words before the shooting.A Chicago Fire Department said the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. Chicago police later said he died.Police said they believe...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police release new video of man wanted for attacking postal worker

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Sunday released new video of the man wanted for attacking a postal worker in the city's Little Village neighborhood. Surveillance video from the gas station where the attack took place Saturday shows the heavily tattooed attacker walking up to the counter inside the convenience store at 28th and Pulaski. Moments before another camera caught the man pulling up to the store in a dark colored Toyota and walking in. Police say the man hid in the postal worker's mail truck and attempted to sexually assault the woman. She escaped, and the man stole the mail truck. A $50,000 reward is being offered. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver carjacked while stopped in traffic on I-294 near Hinsdale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after a driver stuck in traffic on Interstate 294 was carjacked on Thursday by someone in another stolen vehicle.Around 11:30 a.m., Hinsdale police officers attempted to stop a stolen car, which was reported as suspicious near car dealerships on the Ogden Avenue corridor.The car fled onto southbound I-294 and the suspect, or suspects, carjacked another car that was stopped in traffic near 55th Street on the highway.A Hinsdale police officer came across the scene shortly after and tried to stop the carjacked vehicle.The suspect vehicle fled northbound on I-55 at a high rate of speed and the officer lost it.No one was hurt during the incident and the Illinois State Police are investigating the carjacking.
HINSDALE, IL
wjol.com

Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday

Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
NEW LENOX, IL
WGN News

Man dies after being hit by car on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A man was killed after being hit by a car in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood Saturday morning. According to police, a man was crossing the street at the 3200 block of West 51st Street around 4:16 a.m. when someone driving a sedan struck him with the car. The man was pronounced dead […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
124K+
Followers
29K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy