Niles police look for hit-and-run suspect who injured bicyclist

CHICAGO (CBS) – Niles police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck a bicyclist Wednesday night.

Police said around shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a car and bicyclist at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Dempster Street where they located the bicyclist, a 67-year-old man.

The man was traveling westbound on Dempster Street and was crossing Milwaukee Avenue in a crosswalk when he was struck by the car turning right from westbound Dempster Street to northbound Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

The car, described as a white sedan, fled the scene of the crash, police said.

The bicyclist was treated by the Niles Fire Department and taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains is under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the NPD Investigations Bureau at 847-588-6570.