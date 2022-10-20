That didn't take long! Knoxville's soccer team goes pro after just one season

If on-field performance determines a team's status, it should come as no surprise that One Knoxville SC is going pro in 2023.

After an impressive first year as a USL League Two team, with a 13-3-1 record under head coach Mark McKeever, the club is jumping to USL League One and will play its 15 home games at the University of Tennessee's Regal Soccer Stadium.

With the jump to League One − which was part of the plans since Day One − the team will transition from a three-month season to a seven-month national schedule.

As part of this change, the team automatically will qualify for the U.S. Open Cup, according to a club news release.

Two 'strong' teams, one home field

McKeever was picked as the team's inaugural coach for his potential to take the club pro. Just prior to taking the helm, McKeever led the Des Moines Menace to a USL League Two championship.

“In hiring Mark, we believe we have hired not only the best coach in League 2 but also the type of leader and manager who can make the jump to the professional ranks with us," team partner Drew McKenna said in a news release at the time of McKeever's hire.

It looks like that choice paid off, as the University of Tennessee at Knoxville is now welcoming the club with open arms.

"We’re happy to assist in their continued success while further engaging the tremendously passionate local soccer community we have throughout East Tennessee," Danny White, UT's athletics director, said in a news release. "Those fans now have two extremely strong soccer programs to cheer on at Regal Stadium in the defending SEC champion Tennessee Lady Vols along with One Knox SC.”

With this transition, One Knoxville SC could face teams from as far away as Fresno, California, according to a news release. They also could play nearby teams in Chattanooga and Lexington, Kentucky.

James Thomas, an integral part of last season's team, is set to be the first professional signee for One Knoxville SC.

Thomas also was the first player announced for the inaugural roster which, as a USL League Two team, was comprised of high school and college-aged players on a professional track.

One Knoxville SC on track for growth

All this news was shared Thursday night at The Press Room, where more than 300 people were expected to attend in anticipation of some big news. Justin Papadakis, COO and chief real estate officer of USL, was scheduled to join McKeever, Thomas and McKenna at the event.

“We love the energy and momentum behind One Knoxville, and we are thrilled to welcome the club into League One,” Papadakis said in the release. “Benefitting from strong local leadership, One Knoxville has become a great reflection of the community and moving into the professional ranks will only heighten that sense of pride. We look forward to seeing Knoxville soccer on a national stage.”

One Knoxville SC plans to play home games at an under-construction multiuse stadium in downtown Knoxville. The stadium, located in the Magnolia Warehouse District just east of the Old City, is scheduled to open in time for the Tennessee Smokies' 2025 minor league baseball season.