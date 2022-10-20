ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, TX

Comments / 4

Mary Eshelman
4d ago

Great business. Great owners. Read the article n realize that supervising loose dogs deserves 100% of the workers attention and not sitting down looking at the phone and glancing up every so often￼. In other words if you’re not smart enough to know that you have to pay attention to all the dogs during the playgroup time then there’s your answer for the signPeople have trust in the owners and the company that their dogs will be well taken care of and SUPERVISED I don’t blame them for putting the sign up￼

Reply
5
Mary Bourgeois
4d ago

IIIIIIII....LOVE IT! Got my attention & made me laugh. I might be older but would love that kind of job. It's like watching kids, you HAVE TO BE LOVING, ATTENTIVE & ALERT! It's not hard.

Reply
3
Carrie Schultz
4d ago

If the sign and the suggestion doesn’t apply to you, why would you be offended ? Why so butt hurt. I work very close to establishment. And as I drive to and from I have continually noticed people planted on the top of a table with their HEADS face down on their cell phones, while up to 20 dogs run in an open space. I even noticed a dog feverishly trying to dig under the dense. Are these employees HIRED to monitor the animals? Or they hired to cop a squat and MONITOR their cell phones. The owners are obviously frustrated with the lack of responsibility, accountability and sense of professionalism by those they have graciously offered employment. Again... if the sign and suggestion causes some to be offered, THEY NEED NOT APPLY.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Beer! Beer! Beer!

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Beer! Beer! Beer! 500 different brews all at one festival. We’re finding out what’s new at this year’s Wild West Brew Fest 2022. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX
enchantingtexas.com

16 Best Things to do in Rosenberg, Texas

Rosenberg, Texas is a charming city located in the Greater Houston area in the Gulf Coast region of Texas. It is a wonderful place to visit for its rich history, an abundance of things to do, and picturesque setting. Rosenberg was named after Henry Von Rosenberg. Henry Rosenberg was a...
ROSENBERG, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Bailey's Light; A Brazoria County Ghost Tale

According to legend, the ghost, carrying a lantern, roams across the flat land of Brazoria County, Texas - at night, constantly searching for a jug of whiskey. It appears as a bouncing, white ball of light floating about four to six feet off the ground occasionally making an appearance somewhere between West Columbia and Angleton. A large number of folks have seen the phenomenon known as "Bailey's Light." My family lived in Angleton and I saw it one night while varmint hunting near the Brazos River. My sister, while a teenager, went with some of her friends to search for Bailey's Light. Well, they found it all right, she said it chased them all the way back to Angleton. I don't think they ever went looking for it again.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
seniorresource.com

Tierra Del Rey and 6 More of the Highest-Rated Mobile Home Parks Near Houston!

Did you know that one-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over? A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re a Texan looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, look no further. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated mobile home parks near Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field

Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: The Lymbar at The Ion Soon, Niko Niko's Woodlands

The Lymbar, 4201 Main, is on track to open later this fall at The Ion. The concept was first announced in May 2021 as we reported here in the Houston Press. The upcoming craft cocktail bar and restaurant comes from the Cordua family with father and son duo Michael and David Cordua combining years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to create a new concept that allows the pair to draw on their shared culinary vision.
HOUSTON, TX
bigjolly.com

Mattress Mac vs Hanoi Jane

In the race for Harris County Judge, it is incumbent Lina Hidalgo versus challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer. Or is it?. Judge Hidalgo trotted out a dinosaur from the ’60’s to help with her faltering campaign:. Interesting choice for Judge Hidalgo. This is the enduring photo of Hanoi...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates solar panel problems

HOUSTON – You are probably seeing them on more homes around town. Solar panel systems are exploding in popularity here. The idea is to convert sunlight into electrical energy to use in your home. But some customers are running into issues after they get the panels put on. Solar...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Candidates for Harris County judge campaign in Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With just over two weeks until election day, Harris County judge candidates are working to get voters on their side. Incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat, was getting out the vote in East Houston. “We have to treat every day like it’s election day," Hidalgo...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Twins Escape Handcuffed From Abusive Texas Home [SHOCKING VIDEO]

Horrible story coming out of Cypress, Texas this week and it only gets worse the more you watch. Around 5:30 in the morning, a woman was woken up to the sound of someone ringing her doorbell. Two teenagers were at her front door in handcuffs saying they just escaped their abusive home in the neighborhood and needed to call 911. The woman has chosen to stay anonymous and she let the teens come inside. She offered them some food since they said they had not eaten in a week.
CYPRESS, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Popeye’s Restaurant in Liberty burns

Dozens of firefighters from Liberty, Dayton, Westlake, Hardin, Kenefick, Hull-Daisetta and Liberty County Hazmat responded to a major fire at the Popeye’s Restaurant on the 1700 block of US 90 in Liberty on Friday evening. Flames could be seen coming up through the roof of the building even as...
LIBERTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

What Your Veins Are Telling You about Your Health

HOUSTON – Dr. Tonie Reincke has a big heart. She really cares for her patients and also, her team at Reincke Vein Center. For Dr. Reincke taking care of people, “It’s everything. It’s my passion...” She told Houston Life. “Starting from the time that I...
HOUSTON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy