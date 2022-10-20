Great business. Great owners. Read the article n realize that supervising loose dogs deserves 100% of the workers attention and not sitting down looking at the phone and glancing up every so often￼. In other words if you’re not smart enough to know that you have to pay attention to all the dogs during the playgroup time then there’s your answer for the signPeople have trust in the owners and the company that their dogs will be well taken care of and SUPERVISED I don’t blame them for putting the sign up￼
IIIIIIII....LOVE IT! Got my attention & made me laugh. I might be older but would love that kind of job. It's like watching kids, you HAVE TO BE LOVING, ATTENTIVE & ALERT! It's not hard.
If the sign and the suggestion doesn’t apply to you, why would you be offended ? Why so butt hurt. I work very close to establishment. And as I drive to and from I have continually noticed people planted on the top of a table with their HEADS face down on their cell phones, while up to 20 dogs run in an open space. I even noticed a dog feverishly trying to dig under the dense. Are these employees HIRED to monitor the animals? Or they hired to cop a squat and MONITOR their cell phones. The owners are obviously frustrated with the lack of responsibility, accountability and sense of professionalism by those they have graciously offered employment. Again... if the sign and suggestion causes some to be offered, THEY NEED NOT APPLY.
