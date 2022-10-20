Read full article on original website
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Proposed mixed use zone could lead to Trumbull Center apartments
TRUMBULL — For years, Trumbull has debated the future of the Trumbull Center. A plan to renovate the shopping plaza, which now has multiple vacant storefronts, including one previously occupied by Starbucks, and another that formerly housed Porricelli’s Food Mart, has received support from many of the businesses that currently occupy Trumbull Center. But a majority of residents at last week's Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing spoke out against a proposed zone change that would allow mixed use property, including about 50 apartments, at the site.
New Fairfield voters approve $4.1M in American Rescue Plan funding for 10 projects. Here they are.
NEW FAIRFIELD — With the green light from voters, the town will move forward with using its roughly $4.1 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation on 10 projects. Use of the town’s federal COVID-19 relief money on the projects was approved during a referendum on Oct. 18, which passed with a 652-to-390 vote.
Carfora rejects $43 million in Tweed profit-sharing, along with request to meet on airport expansion
NEW HAVEN — East Haven Mayor Joe Carfora has rejected Tweed New Haven Regional Airport's request for a face-to-face meeting and an appearance by Tweed officials before the Town Council to try to iron out differences between the town, the airport and the city of New Haven related to airport expansion.
Westport police warn of increase in fraudulent practice known as 'check washing'
WESTPORT — Local police are recommending changes to personal finance practices amid a spike in reports of check fraud. Westport police said Monday that the department has observed an increase in cases involving check washing. The term refers to the process of erasing details from a completed check so the amount of money paid out and the name of the payee can be altered, according to police. The culprit or culprits then cash or deposit the check at a bank, police said.
Two men charged in connection with Hamden shooting
HAMDEN — Two New Haven men were arrested Friday in connection with an August shooting that left a 35-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Idalizze Casillas-Barreto, 38, and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez, 36, turned themselves in to the Hamden Police Department on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
West Haven Starbucks plans Sawmill drive-thru expansion
WEST HAVEN — A developer intends to create a Starbucks with a drive-thru on Sawmill Road at the site of a former restaurant. A public hearing on an application to build a 2,500-square-foot Starbucks with a drive-thru and outdoor patio at 340 Sawmill Road, former site of Stewart's All American Grill and a Friendly's before that, is scheduled during Tuesday's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
Boys who crashed stolen car tried to flee via Uber, Trumbull police say
TRUMBULL — Local police say four juveniles who crashed a stolen car in the woods off Main Street early Monday morning attempted to flee the scene by calling an Uber. Trumbull police said a 12-year-old Hamden boy, a 15-year-old West Haven boy, a 15-year-old New Haven boy and a 16-year-old New Haven boy have all been charged with second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny and interfering with an officer for their role in the incident. The 16-year-old was additionally charged with two counts of credit card theft after two stolen credit cards and a key fob linked to another stolen vehicle were found in his possession, according to police.
North Branford police searching for man who robbed TD Bank on Foxon Road
NORTH BRANFORD — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say robbed a TD Bank on Foxon Road on Saturday morning. Police said they responded to TD Bank at 1289 Foxon Road around 10:16 a.m. Saturday for a reported robbery. According to police, the suspect handed the teller a note stating he had a gun and demanded $1,500.
