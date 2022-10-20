ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

BREAKING NEWS*****SMART Alabama severs ties with staffing agency, Best Practices Solutions; Hyundai investigates child labor claims against SMART, SL Alabama

By Lanell Downs Smith
luvernejournal.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 31

icecpt
4d ago

if they would pay a good wage and stop 🛑 using staffing services this wouldn't happen they work people 60 plus hours a week for up to two years and they are through the temp service Then when it's time to give them full time they let them go and then get more temps this is what Alabama allows to go on the memaw talks about the jobs she has brought to Alabama

Reply(7)
10
Disgusted Indian
4d ago

that's what I figured would happen, now instead of SMART being responsible, blame has now distanced itself even further from Hyundai, great job executives! That'll save face with the public and soften the blow to your business.

Reply(1)
6
A. Joe Gevara
4d ago

What is not reported, is that the Koreans are all in bed together. I just found out that the temp agency that supplied underage workers to our plant, is in fact, owned by Koreans. Our plant gets tax breaks as incentives to do business with American companies, but most of our raw materials are shipped from Korea. A lot of shady stuff going on behind the scenes...

Reply(3)
5
Related
Alabama Now

Alabama Hyundai, Kia parts maker told no more child laborers, feds say

Federal officials say a federal court has ordered an Alabama car parts supplier of Hyundai and Kia to stop using illegal child laborers. The U.S. Department of Labor obtained the federal court order to stop an Alexander City manufacturer of Hyundai and Kia auto parts from employing 13-, 14- and 15-year-old workers illegally, and to prevent the company from shipping or delivering any goods produced in violation of federal child labor laws.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Carscoops

Hyundai To Cut Ties With Alabama Suppliers Using Child Labor

Hyundai is investigating child labor violations in its U.S. supply chain and will terminate contracts with Alabama suppliers found to be in breach of child labor laws. In July, a report from Reuters revealed that there were children working at a metal stamping plant in rural Luverne, Alabama that is controlled by Hyundai. A 12-year-old was among the children found to be working in the facility. A subsequent investigation from Alabama’s state Department of Labor at SL Alabama, another regional supplier plant, found children as young as 13 that were working.
ALABAMA STATE
Popculture

Colgate Products Recalled in 11 States

Colgate has recalled select products in 11 states where they were stored outside of their permissible temperature range. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall applies to certain lots of products that may have been compromised in transit to Family Dollar stores. However, so far there have been no reports of illness due to these products.
OREGON STATE
Fortune

Black media mogul Byron Allen sues McDonald’s for a whopping $10 billion, arguing it cuts out African American-owned business

Byron Allen said McDonalds only spent $5 million of its $1.6 billion advertising budget on African American media. Mcdonald’s is facing a massive lawsuit following an accusation by media mogul Byron Allen that they are purposely excluding black-owned media in their advertising campaigns. Allen, owner of Allen Media Group,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ars Technica

That Florida “analysis” on COVID vaccines is—you guessed it—total garbage

Epidemiologists and public health experts spent the past weekend collectively shaking their heads at the latest harmful pronouncement from Florida's provocative surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, who on Friday announced that he was recommending against mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines for men ages 18 to 39. Ladapo based his recommendation on a dubious...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

BOMBSHELL! Pfizer exec admits vax never tested to stop transmissions

During a European Union Parliament meeting an executive from Pfizer admitted her company had no proof the vaccines prevented COVID when they released the drug to the public. Don't believe us? Here's the video. Here's the full report:. During a hearing today on the European Union’s COVID-19 response, Pfizer’s president...

Comments / 0

Community Policy