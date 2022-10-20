BREAKING NEWS*****SMART Alabama severs ties with staffing agency, Best Practices Solutions; Hyundai investigates child labor claims against SMART, SL Alabama

if they would pay a good wage and stop 🛑 using staffing services this wouldn't happen they work people 60 plus hours a week for up to two years and they are through the temp service Then when it's time to give them full time they let them go and then get more temps this is what Alabama allows to go on the memaw talks about the jobs she has brought to Alabama
that's what I figured would happen, now instead of SMART being responsible, blame has now distanced itself even further from Hyundai, great job executives! That'll save face with the public and soften the blow to your business.
What is not reported, is that the Koreans are all in bed together. I just found out that the temp agency that supplied underage workers to our plant, is in fact, owned by Koreans. Our plant gets tax breaks as incentives to do business with American companies, but most of our raw materials are shipped from Korea. A lot of shady stuff going on behind the scenes...
Comments / 31