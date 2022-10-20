ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Elkin Tribune

Missing teen reported in Wilkes County

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lynsey Payton Blankenship, age 17, of North Wilkesboro was last seen Oct. 19, 2022 at Wilkes Central High School in Moravian Falls. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’00”, and 125lbs.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mooresville Man Allegedly Hid Cameras In Home

MOORESEVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sherriff’s Office says Krantz allegedly placed the smoke detectors with cameras in the bathrooms of the home. Krantz’s wife tells WCCB the two were going through a separation and she suspected her husband may be spying on her when she went through their Amazon account. It was there she found smoke alarms with a hidden camera attached had been purchased. As soon as she saw the activity on the account, she says she alerted authorities.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Lincolnton man reported missing for several months, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is continuing to search for a Lincolnton man who has been missing for several months. Police said Quintin Roark, 27, was last seen near Flat Rock Drive on July 12. He was reported missing by members of his family on July 14.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Double homicide-suicide investigation underway in Gaston County after 3 found dead in car

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two men and a woman were found shot to death inside a car near Dallas in Gaston County Monday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to the shooting at about 3:15 p.m. on Robinson-Clemmer Road and Briarwood Drive, according to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services. Initial reports indicated that the shooting and a car crash happened before 1:30 p.m., police said. A social media post at 1:50 p.m. showed the car that had crashed in the yard. No one reported anything to the police until 3:13 pm., police said.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Times

Holland acquitted of indecent liberties charges

On Monday, October 17, 2022, during a jury trial in Alexander County Superior Court before Judge Marvin Pope, former Taylorsville resident Larry D. Holland was found not guilty on two counts of Felony Indecent Liberties With A Child. Holland was represented by attorney Robert Campbell, while Assistant District Attorney Regina Mahoney argued for the prosecution.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Man dies in fall from North Carolina overlook

BANNER ELK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man fell to his death Sunday morning from an overlook at Grandfather Mountain, officials said. Park officials said someone reported a person missing at about 10 a.m. Rescue crews reportedly found a man’s body at the base of a cliff. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said the […]
BANNER ELK, NC
WBTV

Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - It is a story WBTV first brought you earlier this month. A woman named Cona Tuner in Gaston County told WBTV that her brother with special needs was fired from his job at a Wendy’s. Turner told WBTV at the beginning of October that her brother had been working at the Stanley restaurant for more than 20 years with no problems.
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
davidsonian.com

Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road

Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
DAVIDSON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man dies after falling off Grandfather Mountain in Avery County, deputies say

LINVILLE, N.C. — A 53-year-old man died after falling off Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that around 10 a.m. Sunday, Todd Buckman, of New Hampshire, was reported missing after being seen on the mountain. Buckman was visiting his sister and went to Grandfather Mountain.
LINVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting

DALLAS — Two Dallas hospital employees were killed Saturday in a shooting inside the hospital and a suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police, authorities said. According to KDFW-TV, a suspect shot and killed two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees. Following the shooting, the suspect was shot by a Methodist Health System police officer, wounding him.
DALLAS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

MEDIC: 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in crash on I-77 in Huntersville

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and two others were seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 77 in Huntersville Saturday morning, according to paramedics. The crash happened on the I-77 southbound ramp near Sam Furr Road. The Huntersville Fire Department said crews were called for a vehicle crashing...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy