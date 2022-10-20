Read full article on original website
Elkin Tribune
Missing teen reported in Wilkes County
The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lynsey Payton Blankenship, age 17, of North Wilkesboro was last seen Oct. 19, 2022 at Wilkes Central High School in Moravian Falls. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’00”, and 125lbs.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mooresville Man Allegedly Hid Cameras In Home
MOORESEVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sherriff’s Office says Krantz allegedly placed the smoke detectors with cameras in the bathrooms of the home. Krantz’s wife tells WCCB the two were going through a separation and she suspected her husband may be spying on her when she went through their Amazon account. It was there she found smoke alarms with a hidden camera attached had been purchased. As soon as she saw the activity on the account, she says she alerted authorities.
my40.tv
Missing: Henderson County 12-year-old possibly in Asheville area, officials say
BUNCOMBE, HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are trying to locate a 12-year-old missing from Henderson County. Officials say 12-year-old Jaylynn Teresa Watts has been missing from Henderson County since Oct. 23, 2022. She may be in the Asheville area, officials say, possibly in a black SUV. There is...
WSOC Charlotte
Sheriff: Daycare worker accused of sharing obscene material at Burke County school
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County deputies are investigating an allegation about a daycare worker sharing obscene material at an elementary school. The Burke County sheriff told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the case involves an after-school daycare worker at Salem Elementary School. He said his office first learned of the allegation back on Oct. 10.
WSOC Charlotte
Lincolnton man reported missing for several months, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is continuing to search for a Lincolnton man who has been missing for several months. Police said Quintin Roark, 27, was last seen near Flat Rock Drive on July 12. He was reported missing by members of his family on July 14.
WSOC Charlotte
Police: Double homicide-suicide investigation underway in Gaston County after 3 found dead in car
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two men and a woman were found shot to death inside a car near Dallas in Gaston County Monday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to the shooting at about 3:15 p.m. on Robinson-Clemmer Road and Briarwood Drive, according to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services. Initial reports indicated that the shooting and a car crash happened before 1:30 p.m., police said. A social media post at 1:50 p.m. showed the car that had crashed in the yard. No one reported anything to the police until 3:13 pm., police said.
Taylorsville Times
Holland acquitted of indecent liberties charges
On Monday, October 17, 2022, during a jury trial in Alexander County Superior Court before Judge Marvin Pope, former Taylorsville resident Larry D. Holland was found not guilty on two counts of Felony Indecent Liberties With A Child. Holland was represented by attorney Robert Campbell, while Assistant District Attorney Regina Mahoney argued for the prosecution.
my40.tv
Firefighter sent to the hospital after blaze destroys venue owner's house
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials say they're still looking for the cause of a weekend fire at a Candler event venue. Fire crews fought off a structure fire on the property of a popular wedding venue in Candler Saturday night called The Farm. Officials said 10 different fire departments...
Man dies in fall from North Carolina overlook
WSOC Charlotte
NC mail carrier could have saved man’s life after noticing his mail went untouched
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A western North Carolina mail carrier is being credited with possibly saving a man’s life. Joshua Smith, who has worked in the Hendersonville area for six years, noticed a man’s mail went untouched for a day, WLOS learned. Smith said he noticed mail at...
WBTV
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - It is a story WBTV first brought you earlier this month. A woman named Cona Tuner in Gaston County told WBTV that her brother with special needs was fired from his job at a Wendy’s. Turner told WBTV at the beginning of October that her brother had been working at the Stanley restaurant for more than 20 years with no problems.
davidsonian.com
Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road
Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Um, no. NC schools don't have litter boxes for students who identify as cats.
An untrue rumor that litter boxes are being placed in schools for students who dress up in furry costumes and identify as cats has made its way to two North Carolina school districts — despite the claim being easily debunked. After hearing chatter about litter boxes inside schools, an...
WSOC Charlotte
Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS — Two Dallas hospital employees were killed Saturday in a shooting inside the hospital and a suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police, authorities said. According to KDFW-TV, a suspect shot and killed two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees. Following the shooting, the suspect was shot by a Methodist Health System police officer, wounding him.
ABC 33/40 News
Historic NC building surrounded by paranormal phenomena, mystery and true crime
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina has its fair share of folklore and ghost stories, including a murderous tale in the heart of Asheville. The story begins 86 years ago at the new Battery Park Hotel. A young 19-year-old girl by the name of Helen Clevenger was staying...
WSOC Charlotte
Man dies after falling off mountain in North Carolina, deputies say
LINEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died after falling off a mountain in North Carolina, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that around 10 a.m. they received reports that a person was missing after being seen on Grandfather Mountain. The person, who has not been...
WSOC Charlotte
MEDIC: 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in crash on I-77 in Huntersville
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and two others were seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 77 in Huntersville Saturday morning, according to paramedics. The crash happened on the I-77 southbound ramp near Sam Furr Road. The Huntersville Fire Department said crews were called for a vehicle crashing...
WSOC Charlotte
Mooresville Fire-Rescue captain dies after being hospitalized due to illness
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Fire-Rescue Capt. Brian Yon has died from an illness, officials said Friday. The fire department said Yon was recently hospitalized due to an illness and died at Atrium Health CMC Main in Charlotte Wednesday. Yon had served with Mooresville Fire-Rescue since July 2007. The department...
Crystal Lagoons in Huntersville? What could be coming
"The question is, how are they going to make it work?" lifelong resident Paul Bjorneboe said.
