MOORESEVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sherriff’s Office says Krantz allegedly placed the smoke detectors with cameras in the bathrooms of the home. Krantz’s wife tells WCCB the two were going through a separation and she suspected her husband may be spying on her when she went through their Amazon account. It was there she found smoke alarms with a hidden camera attached had been purchased. As soon as she saw the activity on the account, she says she alerted authorities.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO