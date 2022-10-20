ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, TN

Indiana man indicted in 2021 Ripley officer-involved shooting

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g75cU_0igwiWv100

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Indiana man was indicted Thursday in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Ripley, Tennessee , in 2021, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced.

According to TBI, on February 21, 2021, a Ripley police officer was patrolling along Jefferson Street when two people got out of a vehicle that was in front of him and fired shots at an oncoming vehicle.

The officer was not injured but his vehicle was struck during the incident.

This led the officer to pursue the initial vehicle until the driver, later identified as Demarco Taylor, and the passenger ran from the car in the 300 block of Stardust Drive.

TBI said the officer reportedly fired a shot when the driver displayed a gun. Taylor was shot and apprehended by another officer. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A resident inside a home on Stardust Drive was also hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital.

On October 3, 2022, a Launderdale County grand jury returned indictments for Demarco Taylor and Chrishun Taylor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qch4p_0igwiWv100
Demarco Taylor (left) and Chrishun Taylor (right) (Photos provided by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Demarco was charged with felony reckless endangerment, felony possession of a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and felony evading arrest – endangering others. His bond was set at $150,000.

Chrishun was charged with felony reckless endangerment, felony possession of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $250,000.

Urban C. Hutcherson of Evansville, Indiana was indicted Thursday on charges of felony reckless endangerment, felony possession of a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence, and evading arrest.

He was arrested in Evansville with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, Indiana State Police, and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Hutcherson is being held in an Indiana jail until he is extradited to Lauderdale County, Tennessee.

WREG

WREG

