Toddler deaths prompt changes for Louisiana’s child welfare agency
Louisiana’s child welfare agency has started to make several changes to policy and practice following the deaths of two toddlers this summer, according to its leadership. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has been under scrutiny since 2-year-olds from Houma and Baton Rouge died in separate incidents. In both cases, the state […] The post Toddler deaths prompt changes for Louisiana’s child welfare agency appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Healthcare Connections Awards Seven Community Health Grants
Baton Rouge, La. (Oct.24, 2022) – Louisiana Healthcare Connections has announced the award of $120,000 in grant funding to seven community organizations in support of a wide variety of health initiatives within Louisiana communities throughout the state. The Community Health Grants by Louisiana Healthcare Connections fund nonprofits, healthcare providers,...
fox8live.com
EPA recommends closing elementary school in St. John due to toxic exposure
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Environmental Protection Agency is encouraging the state of Louisiana to shut down an elementary school in Reserve over toxic exposure it calls environmental discrimination. The EPA said it has evidence that Black residents living near the Denka plant in LaPlace face...
NOLA.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
1,500 Louisiana inmates won't get new trials
The State Supreme Court refused to allow the ban on non-unanimous jury verdicts be retroactive. The ruling denies new trials for as many as 15 hundred inmates convicted by divided jurors. Loyola University Law Professor Dane Ciolino said…
Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on Four Months in a Row of Record Low Unemployment Rate
Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on Four Months in a Row of Record Low Unemployment Rate. Louisiana – On October 21, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement on Louisiana’s fourth straight month of record-breaking low unemployment rates. The unemployment rate is now 3.4%, lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.5%.
fox8live.com
Early voting in Louisiana begins this week
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early voting for the November 8 elections begins this week across Louisiana. It starts tomorrow and lasts until Tuesday, Nov. 1. All early voting locations will be open every day except for Sunday. Those who wish to absentee vote, have until Nov. 4 to request a ballot.
theadvocate.com
Ending the cycle of poverty in St. Landry Parish: Hope for Opelousas is molding a new generation
A sign that reads, “& above all else love” hangs on the wall in Loren Carriere’s home as he discusses the organization Hope for Opelousas. Fourteen years ago, Carriere founded the nonprofit in his hometown with the intention to do just that — love. “We began...
kalb.com
Louisiana has 26 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
(Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
houmatimes.com
$18.8 Million will be sent to Terrebonne Parish School Board for Hurricane Ida Remediation Costs
Our congressional delegation today announced $169,155,732 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid. $18,857,855 will go to Terrebonne Parish School Board for emergency protective measures it took related to Hurricane Ida. This reimbursement covers 100 percent of the costs to clean out, dehumidify, conduct mold remediation, purchase generators, and other efforts to get Terrebonne Parish schools back online after Hurricane Ida.
theadvocate.com
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped-up tires were stuffed...
AG, others launch Louisiana child ID program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. ”As a father, I do anything...
houmatimes.com
Does the Louisiana Treasury Have Money that Belongs to You?
Beginning October 25th, the Louisiana Department of Treasury will publish over 62,000 names of people in newspapers in the state who are owed more than $44 million. State Treasurer John M. Schroder encourages citizens to check the printed list for their names. “It is our job to return this money...
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
fox8live.com
La. Gov. Edwards declares Oct. 24 Red Beans & Rice Day
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While just about everyone in South Louisiana knows that every Monday is red beans & rice day, Oct. 24 will now be recognized as the “official” day for the dish by the State of Louisiana. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation Monday (Oct....
St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office participating in drug take back day
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office announced they will be participating in Drug Take Back day
KNOE TV8
“Hunters for the Hungry” provides meat donations to Louisiana families
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana nonprofit organization called Hunters for the Hungry offers a way for outdoorsmen to give back to the community. The organization partners with meat processors in each Parish where hunters can drop off extra meat from the hunting season that oftentimes goes to waste. The meat is transported from the processor to one of the five major food banks of Louisiana, where they distribute the meat to local shelters and food kitchens. The goal of Hunters for the Hungry is to minimize waste and provide food to those in need.
Louisiana's Governor Edwards declares October 24th, Red Beans and Rice Day. Get your recipe and get cooking.
In Louisiana, Mondays mean Red Beans and Rice Day and now that has been made official. Earlier today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation on the steps of the Capitol in Baton Rouge to officially recognize October 24th as Red Beans and Rice Day.
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, Louisiana State Fire Marshal (LASFM) deputies resumed their investigation into a fatal house fire in Winnfield that killed a female resident. On Wednesday, October 19, just before 11 a.m.,...
