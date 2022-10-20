ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

Ashley Furniture two-in-one store plan expands to another site near Charlotte

Broad River Retail will invest over $4 million to open a two-in-one Ashley Furniture retail store in the Charlotte region. Broad River Retail will open its 32nd Ashley furniture store at 815 E. Innes St. in Salisbury, the company said in a news release. Broad River Retail is an independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensee based in Fort Mill, S.C.
SALISBURY, NC
Kennardo G. James

This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022

This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

JCSU celebrates first full-scale homecoming in years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Johnson C. Smith University is finishing up a full-scale homecoming celebration for the first time since the pandemic’s start. “A lot of tears, a lot of laughter. It’s like seeing your family members again,” said Maya Lockett, a recent JCSU alum. “This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person dies in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex at 7100 Snow Lane on Sunday about a shooting. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Davidson College student to graduate with no student loans

DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When choosing a college, most students have a checklist: maybe it’s a location, a walkable campus, a strong degree program, or affordability. “Being able to afford it was a big piece in my decision in the institution that I chose to enroll...
DAVIDSON, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Charlotte Restaurants Where You Can Host Your Holiday Party This Year

Get ready Scoop girls, the time for holiday parties and festivities is just around the corner which means we need to start planning… yesterday. If it’s your turn to host the yearly festive soirée or you’re looking for new spots in the city to throw your company’s get-together, this list of holiday event spaces in Charlotte is sure to get your planning off to a great start.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Community Gathers For “Cops, Cars, & Kids”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local kids got a chance to interact with police in a positive way at the third annual “Cops, Cars, & Kids” event in east Charlotte. Organizers brought out exotic cars for families to enjoy, along with music, games, and food. It happened Saturday at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

BREAKING: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County

‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. ‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Company Offers Buried Alive Experience for $57,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A Russian company is offering to bury you alive for $57,000. For some it’s a frightening thought, but it allows you participate in your own funeral. The company, Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya, announced the experience last week. It says customers who choose to participate will get help with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Couple ties the knot at North Carolina barbecue festival

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A couple said "I Do" at the Lexington Barbecue Festival on Saturday. Donnie Roberts and Kay Gibson tied the knot on a stage at the 38th Annual Barbecue Festival. Instead of a wedding cake, the two shared a barbecue sandwich as their first meal as newlyweds.
LEXINGTON, NC
WCNC

These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location

CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC

