This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Raleigh News & Observer
Ashley Furniture two-in-one store plan expands to another site near Charlotte
Broad River Retail will invest over $4 million to open a two-in-one Ashley Furniture retail store in the Charlotte region. Broad River Retail will open its 32nd Ashley furniture store at 815 E. Innes St. in Salisbury, the company said in a news release. Broad River Retail is an independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensee based in Fort Mill, S.C.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools name principal of the year
Daniell Belton, principal at Paw Creek Elementary, was honored with the award. The news was announced at a surprise ceremony in the school's gymnasium.
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
The Black Political Caucus: Chair talks about mission, work in Charlotte-Mecklenburg
CHARLOTTE — For decades, the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg has been one of the most influential Charlotte groups. They’ve also given some of the most sought-after political endorsements. On the Political Beat, Reporter Joe Bruno spoke to BPC Chair Caleb Theodros about the group’s mission and work....
Belk Freeway described as ‘traffic-choked relic’ of outdated transportation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The director of research engagement at UNC Charlotte’s Urban Institute says Charlotte’s Belk Freeway is a traffic-choked relic of outdated transportation in the city.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mallard Creek BBQ Returns For 91st Year, After 3 Years Cancelled Due To Pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C – For the first time in three years, an election-season tradition returns this week. The 91st Mallard Creek BBQ will be held Thursday at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Community House. It’s the first time the event has been held since the pandemic. Volunteers will cook 7,500 pounds...
Crystal Lagoons in Huntersville? What could be coming
"The question is, how are they going to make it work?" lifelong resident Paul Bjorneboe said.
Second-oldest African-American church in Charlotte turns 157 years old
CHARLOTTE — This weekend was a momentous occasion for the second-oldest African-American church in Charlotte. Rockwell A.M.E. Zion Church turned 157 years old Sunday. The church, which is in Charlotte’s Derita neighborhood, celebrated with a special homecoming service. Rockwell has a rich history in the Queen City, serving...
WBTV
JCSU celebrates first full-scale homecoming in years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Johnson C. Smith University is finishing up a full-scale homecoming celebration for the first time since the pandemic’s start. “A lot of tears, a lot of laughter. It’s like seeing your family members again,” said Maya Lockett, a recent JCSU alum. “This is...
1 person dies in east Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex at 7100 Snow Lane on Sunday about a shooting. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.
qcnews.com
Davidson College student to graduate with no student loans
DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When choosing a college, most students have a checklist: maybe it’s a location, a walkable campus, a strong degree program, or affordability. “Being able to afford it was a big piece in my decision in the institution that I chose to enroll...
scoopcharlotte.com
Charlotte Restaurants Where You Can Host Your Holiday Party This Year
Get ready Scoop girls, the time for holiday parties and festivities is just around the corner which means we need to start planning… yesterday. If it’s your turn to host the yearly festive soirée or you’re looking for new spots in the city to throw your company’s get-together, this list of holiday event spaces in Charlotte is sure to get your planning off to a great start.
Duo behind Flipside Café bringing Flip Out Burger to The Power House in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The husband-and-wife team behind Flipside Café will hone their skills with a new, chef-driven burger concept at The Power House. That $18 million adaptive-reuse project — part of Rock Hill’s University Center — is under construction. It will incorporate a brewery, bar and a food hall on the lower level.
wccbcharlotte.com
Community Gathers For “Cops, Cars, & Kids”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local kids got a chance to interact with police in a positive way at the third annual “Cops, Cars, & Kids” event in east Charlotte. Organizers brought out exotic cars for families to enjoy, along with music, games, and food. It happened Saturday at...
Thieves smash window, steal from North Carolina church
The pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Ebenezer doesn't want what happened Thursday night to happen again.
WBTV
BREAKING: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County
‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. ‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic.
wccbcharlotte.com
Company Offers Buried Alive Experience for $57,000
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A Russian company is offering to bury you alive for $57,000. For some it’s a frightening thought, but it allows you participate in your own funeral. The company, Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya, announced the experience last week. It says customers who choose to participate will get help with...
WCNC
Couple ties the knot at North Carolina barbecue festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A couple said "I Do" at the Lexington Barbecue Festival on Saturday. Donnie Roberts and Kay Gibson tied the knot on a stage at the 38th Annual Barbecue Festival. Instead of a wedding cake, the two shared a barbecue sandwich as their first meal as newlyweds.
15 Black-Owned Restaurants To Check Out In The South
Some of these restaurants are offering fun twists on food while others are keeping it classic.
These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
