Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
CBOT wheat lower on weak demand, rain in the U.S. Plains
CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures declined on Monday, pressured by weak demand and rain in parts of the drought-hit U.S. Plains wheat belt where farmers are nearly finished planting their hard red winter crop. * Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat settled down 12 cents at $8.38-3/4 a bushel. The benchmark contract hit technical chart resistance at its 50-day moving average. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 10-1/4 cents lower at $9.38 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat shed 3-3/4 cents to settle at $9.57-3/4 a bushel. * Analysts polled by Reuters ahead of a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report expect the U.S. winter wheat crop to be 81% planted as of Sunday. USDA data is due out later on Monday. * The USDA said 125,582 tonnes of U.S. wheat were inspected for export in the week ended Oct. 20, below trade estimates and down from the 197,479 tonnes inspected in the same week last year. * Saudi Arabia's state grains buyer SAGO said on Monday that it bought 566,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat in an international tender for shipment March-April 2023. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures jump to 7-year peak as U.S. herd shrinks
CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rallied to a fresh seven-year high on Monday, lifted by expectations for tightening supplies following a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cattle supply report, traders said. Several actively traded nearby contracts posted life-of-contract highs after the USDA's cattle-on-feed...
GRAINS-Soybeans down on U.S. harvest progress, wheat ticks lower
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Tuesday as rapidly progressing U.S. harvest weighed on the market, although strong demand led by top importer China curbed losses. Wheat eased as crop-friendly rains in drought-hit U.S. Plains wheat belt lifted prospects for the recently planted winter crop. FUNDAMENTALS.
Russian wheat prices fall with lower demand
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week, with lower demand and lower global benchmarks in Chicago and Paris amid talks to prolong grain export deal from Ukraine's ports, IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were at $312 per tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $11 from a week earlier, IKAR said. Russia's grain exports rose to 1.06 million tonnes last week from 910,000 tonnes a week earlier, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Farmers have already planted winter grains on 14.9 million hectares compared to 15.3 million hectares around the same date a year ago, Sovecon said. Harvesting of sunflower seeds is being affected by excessive rains in Russia's central and Volga regions, IKAR said, adding that it had lowered its forecast for the sunseed crop to 16.35 million tonnes from 16.95 million tonnes. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,675 rbls/t -250 rbls wheat, European part ($207.3) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 21,450 rbls/t -225 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 72,675 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 29,900 rbls/t -425 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,290/t +$50 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,170/t +$20 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $796.8/t +$17 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of October 17: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 147.2 104.1 24.3 4.4 6.5 Crop, as of same 113.2 76.7 18.6 6.4 11.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.33 3.59 3.08 6.01 1.81 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.66 2.81 2.38 4.98 1.62 date in 2021 Harvested area, 44.2 29.0 7.9 0.7 3.6 mln hectares Harvested area, 42.6 27.3 7.8 1.3 6.9 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. ($1 = 61.1440 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)
GRAINS-Chicago grains fall on firmer dollar; Black Sea corridor in focus
(Updates prices, adds quotes) Oct 24 (Reuters) - Prices of wheat, soybeans and corn dropped on Monday, pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar and as traders continued to monitor negotiations after a wheat shipment left Ukraine as part of the Black Sea grain deal. The most-active soybean contract on the...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, corn mixed as U.S. harvest progresses amid dull demand
CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures eased on Monday and corn was mixed as concerns about dull demand anchored prices as newly harvested crops flooded the market. Wheat declined on weak demand and hopes that the Black Sea grain deal will be renewed after another shipment left Ukraine.
Opponents of U.S. carbon pipeline draw lessons from prior pipeline fights
(Attention editors: note language some might find offensive, cross headline and paragraph 20) Oct 24 (Reuters) - Landowners hoping to block proposed carbon pipeline projects in the U.S. Midwest are getting help from some of America's most prominent anti-pipeline campaigners, including groups that fought the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 6-10 cents, corn down 4-5 cents, soy down 12-14 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 6 to 10 cents per bushel. * Wheat easing on expectations a deal...
GRAINS-Soybeans rebound on strong Chinese demand, wheat firms
China Sept. soybean imports jump as low stockpiles spur buying. U.S. soy harvest 80% complete, corn 61%, ahead of average -USDA. U.N. seeks steps to relieve backlog in Black Sea exports deal. (Recasts with change in market direction, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean...
US Home Price Index Likely To Decline By This Much in August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite jumping more than 90 points amid gains in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Apple Inc AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August is scheduled...
GRAINS-Chicago wheat, soy, corn drop on dollar strength
Oct 24 (Reuters) - Prices of wheat, soybeans and corn dropped on Monday, pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar while traders continued to monitor negotiations after a wheat shipment left Ukraine as part of the Black Sea grain deal. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
Chicago wheat falls on firm dollar; corn and soy also down
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Wheat prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were lower on Monday, weakened by a firmer dollar and expectations that the Black Sea grain deal will be renewed after another shipment left Ukraine, while corn and soybean prices also fell. The most active CBOT wheat...
How to salvage flooded machinery
Horrific floods that put farmland underwater will probably also submerge some machinery and vehicles. If not assessed properly, the damage and potential problems inflicted may shorten machinery life or jeopardize salvage efforts. Even if you are completely insured with replacement cost value, there may be some advantage to glean in...
Wheat seed is sitting in ‘bone dry’ ground
CHAD HENDERSON – MADISON, ALABAMA. Chad Henderson is part of a fifth-generation farming operation in Madison, Alabama. Henderson Farms operates over 8,000 acres of dryland and irrigated corn, dryland soybeans, wheat, and dryland and irrigated double-crop soybeans. When not farming, Chad can be found carrying on another proud family tradition as a drag racer for Henderson Racing.
Soybeans down 23¢ at close | Monday, October 24, 2022
While down overall, grain prices closed up from their lows for the day. Corn is down 2¢ to $6.82. Soybeans are down 23¢ to $13.81. CBOT wheat is down 11¢. KC wheat is down 12¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 4¢. Live cattle closed up $1.70,...
Soybean harvest 80% complete, USDA says
The United States Department of Agriculture released its 30th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Oct. 23, 97% of...
Brazil soy farmers sow 34% of area, forced to replant in some places amid bad weather
SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The planting of Brazil's 2022/2023 soy crop reached 34% of the estimated area, against 24% in the previous week and 38% in the same period last year, according to a survey by AgRural on Monday. With excessive rain, constantly cloudy skies and low temperatures,...
Drought expansion grows concern for 2023 growing season
Record cold and snowy weather in the third full week of October, week-ending Oct. 22, affected the eastern half of the United States. The growing season has come to an end for a large portion of the region due to a widespread freeze. Dry conditions continued with the third week...
Crop Progress Report | Monday, October 24, 2022
As of October 23, 97% of the corn crop in the U.S. has reached maturity, right on track with the five-year average. Read the full article here.
