Beloved Actor And Comedian Leslie Jordan Dead At 67
The Emmy Award-winning actor also gained a major following on social media during the coronavirus pandemic.
ETOnline.com
Megyn Kelly Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58
Megyn Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. She was 58. Kelly, 51, shared the news during the opening segment of her podcast on Monday. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," she shared. "My sister died, she was 58, her name...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Admits to Lying to Christine About Custody Laws as Split Turns Ugly
Kody Brown isn't above playing dirty when it comes to his split from his third wife, Christine Brown. On Sunday's Sister Wives, the at-odds exes begin discussing logistics, including the sale of Christine's house and custody of their 12-year-old daughter, Truely. "You and I have to actually have a child...
My husband's high-school girlfriend wouldn't stop calling him, so I finally had to say something
I'm not a jealous woman, generally. However, when my husband's old girlfriend from high school started calling him out of the blue, I definitely had a raised eyebrow over it. She started calling him randomly, at all hours, with some sort of life crisis that she apparently needed him to help her process through conversation.
KXLY
Bono reveals how he feels about finding out cousin was actually half-brother
Bono has revealed how he feels about finding out one of his cousins was actually his half-brother. The U2 frontman, 62, told earlier this year how his father Bob had an affair in the 1960s with a “gorgeous woman” – and has now admitted she was his Auntie Barbara and their child is a stock market analyst called Scott Rankin.
KXLY
Matthew Perry: ‘I spent $9 million to get sober’
Matthew Perry spent at least $9 million to get sober. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, told The New York Times on Sunday (23.10.22) he spent a fortune trying to kick his drink and drug addictions, as he continues to promote his upcoming memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’.
KXLY
Olivia Wilde rehomed her dog with his New York walker ‘out of compassion and love’
Olivia Wilde rehomed her dog with his New York walker “out of compassion and love”. The Los Angeles-based dog rescue group from which the actress, 38, adopted her Golden Retriever, Gordon, made the statement to “set the record straight” about what happened to the pet. It...
5 things couples should talk about before moving in together
Moving in together can be an exciting step for couples – and with rent, mortgage and living costs going through the roof, it might be something you’ve decided to do a little more quickly than usual.“Moving in together can be a great way to deepen your commitment to one another. It will also allow you to see how your relationship works day-to-day, rather than only seeing each other’s highlights reel on your dates,” says Hayley Quinn, a dating expert for online dating platform, Match.“You’ll be able to build a more authentic connection as you spend more time together. There can...
KXLY
Why are so many people delighted by disgusting things?
Halloween is a time to embrace all that is disgusting, from bloody slasher films to haunted houses full of fake guts and gore. But the attraction to stuff that grosses us out goes beyond this annual holiday. Flip through TV channels and you’ll come across “adventurous eating” programs, in which...
James Corden admits he was ‘ungracious’ to Balthazar staff, vows to apologise in person
James Corden has admitted that he made “a rude, rude comment” to a waiter in a New York City restaurant, after the owner temporarily banned him for his alleged behaviour.The comedian, who previously said he had done “nothing wrong” to warrant the ban, added that “it was never my intention” to upset the staff at Balthazar.The Late Late Show host addressed the incident during the latest episode of his talk show and vowed to apologise to the staff in person the next time he is in the city.It comes after Balthazar owner Keith McNally described Corden as “a tiny...
KXLY
15 international horror movies that are better than their American remakes
Most of the international titles on the list have a distinctive style, rending gore and horror with striking detail and emotional, moody visuals. The remakes are often clunky and overlit compared to the shadowy, introspective art design of the original works. Stacker compiled data on 15 great international horror films...
