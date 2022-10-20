Moving in together can be an exciting step for couples – and with rent, mortgage and living costs going through the roof, it might be something you’ve decided to do a little more quickly than usual.“Moving in together can be a great way to deepen your commitment to one another. It will also allow you to see how your relationship works day-to-day, rather than only seeing each other’s highlights reel on your dates,” says Hayley Quinn, a dating expert for online dating platform, Match.“You’ll be able to build a more authentic connection as you spend more time together. There can...

