KAAL-TV
Minneapolis man received 6 months jail, 10 years probation after 3rd-degree murder plea
(ABC 6 News) – A Minneapolis man was sentenced to about 6 months of additional jail time, followed by 10 years’ probation in Fillmore County Court Monday, Oct. 24. Nelson Soro Augustino pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder following a 2021 drug sale, as well as assault and battery in a 2020 Chatfield incident.
Former Minneapolis police officer takes plea deal in George Floyd case
A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd.
Police: Man who shot at duplex in Richfield was looking for girlfriend, went to wrong address
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Authorities say a man who shot at a duplex in Richfield Saturday night was looking for his girlfriend but went to the wrong address.The Richfield Police Department said the man went to a duplex on the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South around 9 p.m.He said he was looking for a woman, but the duplex's residents told police they didn't know the man or the woman. Police said the man fired a handgun several times at the residents before running away. None of the residents were hit by gunfire.Police said they have identified the man, though he has not been found and they did not share his identity publicly. Local Domestic Violence ResourcesWomen's Advocateswadvocates.orgCrisis Line: (651) 227-8284St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Projectstpaulintervention.orgCrisis Line: (651) 645-2824Minnesota Day Onedayoneservices.orgCrisis Line: 1-866-223-1111Esperanza Unitedesperanzaunited.orgBilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul man who drove into crowd of Uptown protesters pleads guilty to murder, assault
An intoxicated St. Paul man who drove into a crowd of Uptown protesters in June 2021, killing a Minneapolis woman, pleaded guilty Monday to unintentional murder and assault charges just as his case was set to go to trial. Nicholas Kraus, 36, was charged with intentional second-degree murder in connection...
One Of The Former Officers Charged For Killing George Floyd Has Pleaded Guilty To A Manslaughter Charge
Another has waived his right to a trial by jury, allowing a judge to decide the case.
fox9.com
Man carrying gun at Brooklyn Park corn maze hurt in accidental discharge
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man carrying a concealed gun at a Brooklyn Park corn maze over the weekend ended up injured after his weapon was accidentally discharged. Brooklyn Park police say they responded to the shooting at the corn maze off 109th Avenue North near Highway 169 Saturday morning shortly before noon.
redlakenationnews.com
High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota
A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
Park High School employee killed in Cottage Grove crash
A Cottage Grove high school employee died in a fiery crash in the early hours of Friday morning. Corbin Buss, 27 was identified as the driver killed in the crash reported at the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road at 1:07 a.m. An email from Park High School was sent to parents and staff addressing Buss' death Sunday night.
fox9.com
3-year-old toddler expected to survive after Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police said they are investigating a shooting that injured a toddler on Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 10 p.m. on the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue North. Police found the 3-year-old girl inside the home with a non-life-threatening...
mprnews.org
Two former officers charged in George Floyd's killing begin state court trial
Two and a half years and several trials later, two former Minneapolis police officers go on trial on state charges that they aided Derek Chauvin in the 2020 murder of George Floyd. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Hennepin County District Court. Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng...
shsoutherner.net
Bomb threat and shooter report amplify differences between Twin Cities schools
The beginning of the 2022 school year was marked by two threats to Twin Cities educational institutions – a bomb threat at the University of Minnesota’s Coffman Union, and an active shooter report at Minneapolis Washburn High School. Although incidents such as these can be jarring for students, they provide opportunities to examine the systems designed to keep schools safe. Students’ responses to these threats exemplify the differences between schools when it comes to security and communication.
Hundreds of officers quit the Minneapolis police department after George Floyd was killed. The department is reportedly still struggling to recruit.
In 2022, only 57 people applied to be recruited by the Minneapolis Police Academy, down from 292 in 2019.
KIMT
Police arrest 2 people following death of 17-month-old girl in Minnesota
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — A Maplewood woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of her 17-month-old daughter, police said Thursday. Authorities were called to an apartment Tuesday evening on a report of a girl with significant injuries, Maplewood police said in a release. First responders rendered medical aid before the child was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
fox9.com
1-year-old Maplewood girl beaten to death by mom's boyfriend: charges
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 1-year-old Maplewood. girl was beaten to death by her mom's boyfriend, who filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone, charges against him allege. Terrance Valdez Leslie, 26, of Maplewood, is charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of the 17-month-old girl on Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to charges, he beat and burned the young child.
Burning brush spurs "out-of-control grass fire" near Norwood Young America
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, Minn. -- An improperly extinguished and unpermitted brush burn led to an "out-of-control grass fire" west of the metro Sunday afternoon, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said.A 911 call about the fire brought deputies to the 11000 block of County Road 33 just before 3 p.m. Other agencies, including nine fire departments, also responded.According to the sheriff's office, a resident had burned a pile of brush on Saturday without a permit. The resident thought the fire was out, but it reignited on Sunday and "spread quickly to surrounding properties," the sheriff's office said.Surrounding fields and property owned by utility companies were damaged, but no one was injured.The sheriff's office is investigating the fire.
MPD: 14 vehicles damaged near Lake Nokomis, possibly by BB gun
MINNEAPOLIS -- Some neighbors in south Minneapolis are cleaning up after someone shot out over a dozen car windows early Sunday morning.It happened in the area of 29th Avenue South and 51st Street East, near Lake Nokomis. Minneapolis police said 14 vehicles were damaged at that location - potentially by a BB gun. Quang Trieu captured what appears to be the suspect vehicle driving down his street around 4 a.m. Sunday. His vehicle was grazed, while others on his street had their side windows shattered."It was a little alarming," Trieu saidNeighbors didn't notice any items stolen from inside their cars and police confirmed no one was injured. Pete Smith was parked near the end of the block. He drove from Houston, Texas to watch his grandkids and was planning to drive home this week. Luckily, his car was not damaged. Both his daughter's van and her neighbor were not as fortunate."Everybody is OK, it's just a window we'll get it fixed and hopefully it will be the end of it I hope," Smith said."You kind of wonder, why would people do something like this?" Trieu said. Minneapolis police are investigating.
WDIO-TV
A Rush City woman charged in double fatal crash in Pine County
A Rush City woman is facing charges which allege she was driving drunk when her vehicle ran off the road in Pine County this past weekend. killing two people and seriously injuring another person. According to a report on KSTP, court records show 19-year-old Anastasia Nicole Nelson is charged with...
WDIO-TV
City where George Floyd was killed struggles to recruit cops
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minneapolis has struggled to rebuild its police department after hundreds of officers quit in the two years since George Floyd was killed by a city police officer. An informational meeting for potential recruits attended by The Associated Press offers a glimpse of the challenges in restoring a force that was down by one-third at one point.
