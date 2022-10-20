ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Minnesota

Police: Man who shot at duplex in Richfield was looking for girlfriend, went to wrong address

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Authorities say a man who shot at a duplex in Richfield Saturday night was looking for his girlfriend but went to the wrong address.The Richfield Police Department said the man went to a duplex on the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South around 9 p.m.He said he was looking for a woman, but the duplex's residents told police they didn't know the man or the woman. Police said the man fired a handgun several times at the residents before running away. None of the residents were hit by gunfire.Police said they have identified the man, though he has not been found and they did not share his identity publicly. Local Domestic Violence ResourcesWomen's Advocateswadvocates.orgCrisis Line: (651) 227-8284St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Projectstpaulintervention.orgCrisis Line: (651) 645-2824Minnesota Day Onedayoneservices.orgCrisis Line: 1-866-223-1111Esperanza Unitedesperanzaunited.orgBilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
RICHFIELD, MN
redlakenationnews.com

High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota

A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
WACONIA, MN
fox9.com

3-year-old toddler expected to survive after Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police said they are investigating a shooting that injured a toddler on Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 10 p.m. on the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue North. Police found the 3-year-old girl inside the home with a non-life-threatening...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Toddler shot in Minneapolis Saturday night

A toddler was hospitalized Saturday night after being shot in Minneapolis. The girl suffered what police are calling a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when shots were fired outside a home on the 2200 block of 5th Ave. N around 10:06 p.m. Police say the girl was inside the residence when they...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
shsoutherner.net

Bomb threat and shooter report amplify differences between Twin Cities schools

The beginning of the 2022 school year was marked by two threats to Twin Cities educational institutions – a bomb threat at the University of Minnesota’s Coffman Union, and an active shooter report at Minneapolis Washburn High School. Although incidents such as these can be jarring for students, they provide opportunities to examine the systems designed to keep schools safe. Students’ responses to these threats exemplify the differences between schools when it comes to security and communication.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Police arrest 2 people following death of 17-month-old girl in Minnesota

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — A Maplewood woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of her 17-month-old daughter, police said Thursday. Authorities were called to an apartment Tuesday evening on a report of a girl with significant injuries, Maplewood police said in a release. First responders rendered medical aid before the child was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
fox9.com

1-year-old Maplewood girl beaten to death by mom's boyfriend: charges

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 1-year-old Maplewood. girl was beaten to death by her mom's boyfriend, who filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone, charges against him allege. Terrance Valdez Leslie, 26, of Maplewood, is charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of the 17-month-old girl on Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to charges, he beat and burned the young child.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Burning brush spurs "out-of-control grass fire" near Norwood Young America

NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, Minn. -- An improperly extinguished and unpermitted brush burn led to an "out-of-control grass fire" west of the metro Sunday afternoon, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said.A 911 call about the fire brought deputies to the 11000 block of County Road 33 just before 3 p.m. Other agencies, including nine fire departments, also responded.According to the sheriff's office, a resident had burned a pile of brush on Saturday without a permit. The resident thought the fire was out, but it reignited on Sunday and "spread quickly to surrounding properties," the sheriff's office said.Surrounding fields and property owned by utility companies were damaged, but no one was injured.The sheriff's office is investigating the fire.
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 14 vehicles damaged near Lake Nokomis, possibly by BB gun

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some neighbors in south Minneapolis are cleaning up after someone shot out over a dozen car windows early Sunday morning.It happened in the area of 29th Avenue South and 51st Street East, near Lake Nokomis. Minneapolis police said 14 vehicles were damaged at that location - potentially by a BB gun. Quang Trieu captured what appears to be the suspect vehicle driving down his street around 4 a.m. Sunday. His vehicle was grazed, while others on his street had their side windows shattered."It was a little alarming," Trieu saidNeighbors didn't notice any items stolen from inside their cars and police confirmed no one was injured. Pete Smith was parked near the end of the block. He drove from Houston, Texas to watch his grandkids and was planning to drive home this week. Luckily, his car was not damaged. Both his daughter's van and her neighbor were not as fortunate."Everybody is OK, it's just a window we'll get it fixed and hopefully it will be the end of it I hope," Smith said."You kind of wonder, why would people do something like this?" Trieu said. Minneapolis police are investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

A Rush City woman charged in double fatal crash in Pine County

A Rush City woman is facing charges which allege she was driving drunk when her vehicle ran off the road in Pine County this past weekend. killing two people and seriously injuring another person. According to a report on KSTP, court records show 19-year-old Anastasia Nicole Nelson is charged with...
PINE COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

City where George Floyd was killed struggles to recruit cops

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minneapolis has struggled to rebuild its police department after hundreds of officers quit in the two years since George Floyd was killed by a city police officer. An informational meeting for potential recruits attended by The Associated Press offers a glimpse of the challenges in restoring a force that was down by one-third at one point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

