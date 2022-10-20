ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

6 Texas men disguised as DEA agents tried to steal marijuana during armed home invasion in southern Oregon, feds say

By Maxine Bernstein
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Comments / 15

jennifer clark
4d ago

ya I know. I thought pot was legal all over Oregon but southern Oregon keeps reporting arrests for "illegal grows" and confiscates massive amounts of pot on the regular.

Reply(3)
3
ItsJust
4d ago

Didn’t they tell us that legalizing marijuana would reduce crime?

Reply(1)
8
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER SUNDAY CONTACT

A Roseburg man jailed for a warrant after being contacted by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said at 10:45 p.m. a deputy was called to the 100 block of Colton Lane in the Winchester area on a different matter. The deputy learned the 19-year old had a warrant for failing to appear that came out earlier in the month. The man was taken to Corrections. Bail was set at $200,000.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL

A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Breaking News: Search & rescue crews found missing hunters

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A husband-and-wife hunting team is targeting a recovery from a weekend hunt that left them lost near Prospect. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team found the hunters and delivered them to medical care late today. Original article follows:. RURAL PROSPECT, Ore. -- The...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Shoplifting suspect crashes, rolls U-Haul after fleeing officers in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A shoplifting suspect was arrested after hitting another car and being trapped under a U-Haul in Grants Pass on Saturday. The Grants Pass Police Department said it began with a report of a man who left a store with more than $1,000 in merchandise. The suspect was seen by store security leaving in a large U-Haul truck. Officers found the U-Haul in a parking lot and tried a maneuver to prevent the driver from leaving. The driver did not stop and rammed a patrol car while driving away.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

UPDATE: Two missing hunters found near Prospect

PROSPECT — Update:. According to the Mail Tribune, Jackson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Aaron Lewis confirmed the hunters have been found alive. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) is looking for two missing hunters in the Huckleberry Mountain area nearby Prospect, Ore. The sheriff's office noted...
PROSPECT, OR
KDRV

UPDATE: Grants Pass crash hospitalized two, brings charges for one

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An Indiana man who found his way into a Grants Pass crash finds himself also facing six related criminal charges today. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 52-year-old Jerry Glover's charges include theft, reckless driving, attempting to elude Police, assault, criminal mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
GRANTS PASS, OR
focushillsboro.com

The Land Of Hard Drug Uses And Good Times Is Oregon

Oregon has gained notoriety over the past two years for becoming the only state in the union to decriminalise all hard drugs. Measure 110, which was on the ballot, decriminalised the use and possession of small amounts of all drugs, including cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, methamphetamine, and LSD. The law also included provisions for aiding centres for addiction recovery.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Josephine County marijuana declined by shipper, taken by law enforcement

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 600-pounds shipment intended for Illinois is not reaching it's intended destination; it was marijuana, and it was confiscated. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says today the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) arrested 41-year-old Moaied Maali and 43-year-old Arfat Najjar this week for Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
alaskasnewssource.com

Washington man indicted in relation to fentanyl overdose death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Washington man has been indicted by an Anchorage grand jury in relation to the fentanyl overdose of a man in Chignik. According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, 40-year-old Charles Chlarson of Washington was indicted on two counts of manslaughter and one count of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance. The release says that Quinn was indicted Following the Aug. 1 “fentanyl overdose death of Russell Shangin Jr.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Updates Marijuana Licencing Criteria To Include A Human Trafficking Rule

Today’s requirements for Oregon marijuana licence holders include a new reporting obligation for human trafficking. This Thursday, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved the final rules governing the moratorium on marijuana licences that the legislature passed and that is valid until March 31, 2024. Additionally, the OLCC adopted regulations on Wednesday mandating marijuana licence holders and their staff members to report any suspicions of human or sex trafficking.
OREGON STATE
rmef.org

Oregon Needs Help Solving Fourth Elk Poaching Case in October

Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers need your help finding who is behind the poaching of a bull elk in the southwest corner of the state. Investigators say dispatch received a report of an elk carcass near “Big Bend” in the small community of Illahe in Curry County. Troopers found a 6×5 elk that someone shot and left the meat to waste.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
KXL

Oregon Sheriff Arrests U.S. Forest Service Employee Over Prescribed Burn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A sheriff has arrested a U.S. Forest Service employee in rural, conservative eastern Oregon after a prescribed burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores tensions simmering in eastern Oregon over management of federal lands. That tension...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Why Oregon is seeing an increase in stink bugs

PORTLAND, Oregon — Chances are you’ve seen— or smelled—those brown insects that crawl and fly, known as stink bugs, around the area. Their name comes as they emit a real smell if they're squished or killed. Their population is booming in Oregon and researchers are linking...
OREGON STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Oregon Forester Arrested For Spreading Prescribed Burn

This week, an Oregon police officer arrested a US Forest Service employee after a prescribed burn in a national forest overran onto private property. It’s a dramatic turn of events that should send alarm bells ringing because prescribed fires are an essential part of managing wildfires. A forest service...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Medford family hoping to bring awareness after losing son to suspected fentanyl overdose

MEDFORD — A Southern Oregon family is on a mission to share their teenage son’s story after he unexpectedly died of a suspected fentanyl overdose. Alex Garcia died on August 26, 2022 at the age of 19 in Medford. Although his death is still under investigation, his family said the preliminary report indicates the former South Medford High School football player died from a fentanyl overdose.
MEDFORD, OR
