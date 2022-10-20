Read full article on original website
Related
Leslie Jordan sings about heaven in video posted shortly before his death: 'I'll be there'
Late actor Leslie Jordan uploaded a video of him singing "When The Roll Is Called Up Yonder", a Christian hymn about heaven, the day before he passed away in a Los Angeles car accident.
KXLY
Olivia Wilde rehomed her dog with his New York walker ‘out of compassion and love’
Olivia Wilde rehomed her dog with his New York walker “out of compassion and love”. The Los Angeles-based dog rescue group from which the actress, 38, adopted her Golden Retriever, Gordon, made the statement to “set the record straight” about what happened to the pet. It...
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
KXLY
Bono reveals how he feels about finding out cousin was actually half-brother
Bono has revealed how he feels about finding out one of his cousins was actually his half-brother. The U2 frontman, 62, told earlier this year how his father Bob had an affair in the 1960s with a “gorgeous woman” – and has now admitted she was his Auntie Barbara and their child is a stock market analyst called Scott Rankin.
KXLY
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. “The world is definitely a much darker...
KXLY
Matthew Perry: ‘I spent $9 million to get sober’
Matthew Perry spent at least $9 million to get sober. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, told The New York Times on Sunday (23.10.22) he spent a fortune trying to kick his drink and drug addictions, as he continues to promote his upcoming memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’.
KXLY
Miriam Margolyes ‘didn’t make millions’ for Harry Potter
Miriam Margolyes wasn’t paid millions for ‘Harry Potter.’. The 81-year-old actress achieved global fame by playing herbology teacher Professor Sprout in ‘Harry Potter and Chamber of Secrets’ and ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ but claimed that while her “un-ladylike” demeanor has made her very rich, she was only paid £60,000 ($68,000) for the part in the fantasy series and only its main stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint were paid seven-figure salaries.
KXLY
Jennifer Coolidge invites Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to guest star on The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge wants Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to star on ‘The White Lotus’. The 61-year-old actress has starred as Tanya McQuoid on the HBO series that follows a group of vacationers at the White Lotus resort chain since 2021 and would “absolutely” love the 41-year-old royal and reported “super-fan” – who was an actress known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying Prince Harry in 2018 – to join her for a guest spot.
KXLY
This week’s new releases: Scary movies, Lainey Wilson, ‘Call of Duty’ and more
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — In the new Netflix film “The Good Nurse,” Jessica Chastain plays an overworked ICU nurse and single mother who, after a patient’s death, starts to suspect things about about her new colleague Charlie, played by Eddie Redmayne. Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm directed the thriller, streaming on Wednesday, off of a script from “1917” and “Last Night in Soho” screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns. For something more family friendly, Netflix also the stop-motion animation pic “Wendell & Wild,” featuring the voices of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as demon brothers. It’s an original idea from director Henry Selick, who also directed the spooky but kid-friendly classics “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Coraline.” “Wendell & Wild” starts streaming on Friday.
KXLY
15 international horror movies that are better than their American remakes
Most of the international titles on the list have a distinctive style, rending gore and horror with striking detail and emotional, moody visuals. The remakes are often clunky and overlit compared to the shadowy, introspective art design of the original works. Stacker compiled data on 15 great international horror films...
KXLY
The best horror movies of 2022 so far, according to critics
2022 is shaping up to be a banner year for horror buffs. Among the year's spooky flicks include the return of legendary horror auteur David Cronenberg with the Viggo Mortensen-led "Crimes of the Future" and two Jordan Peele projects, the Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer starrer "Nope" and animated "Wendell and Wild." Viewers have also been treated to newcomers within the genre, including the advent of Jane Schoenbrun's creepypasta-inspired film "We're All Going to the World's Fair" and the Finnish coming-of-age body horror tale "Hatching" from Hanna Bergholm.
Comments / 0