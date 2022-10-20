ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
Bono reveals how he feels about finding out cousin was actually half-brother

Bono has revealed how he feels about finding out one of his cousins was actually his half-brother. The U2 frontman, 62, told earlier this year how his father Bob had an affair in the 1960s with a “gorgeous woman” – and has now admitted she was his Auntie Barbara and their child is a stock market analyst called Scott Rankin.
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. “The world is definitely a much darker...
Matthew Perry: ‘I spent $9 million to get sober’

Matthew Perry spent at least $9 million to get sober. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, told The New York Times on Sunday (23.10.22) he spent a fortune trying to kick his drink and drug addictions, as he continues to promote his upcoming memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’.
Miriam Margolyes ‘didn’t make millions’ for Harry Potter

Miriam Margolyes wasn’t paid millions for ‘Harry Potter.’. The 81-year-old actress achieved global fame by playing herbology teacher Professor Sprout in ‘Harry Potter and Chamber of Secrets’ and ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ but claimed that while her “un-ladylike” demeanor has made her very rich, she was only paid £60,000 ($68,000) for the part in the fantasy series and only its main stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint were paid seven-figure salaries.
Jennifer Coolidge invites Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to guest star on The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge wants Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to star on ‘The White Lotus’. The 61-year-old actress has starred as Tanya McQuoid on the HBO series that follows a group of vacationers at the White Lotus resort chain since 2021 and would “absolutely” love the 41-year-old royal and reported “super-fan” – who was an actress known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying Prince Harry in 2018 – to join her for a guest spot.
This week’s new releases: Scary movies, Lainey Wilson, ‘Call of Duty’ and more

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — In the new Netflix film “The Good Nurse,” Jessica Chastain plays an overworked ICU nurse and single mother who, after a patient’s death, starts to suspect things about about her new colleague Charlie, played by Eddie Redmayne. Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm directed the thriller, streaming on Wednesday, off of a script from “1917” and “Last Night in Soho” screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns. For something more family friendly, Netflix also the stop-motion animation pic “Wendell & Wild,” featuring the voices of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as demon brothers. It’s an original idea from director Henry Selick, who also directed the spooky but kid-friendly classics “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Coraline.” “Wendell & Wild” starts streaming on Friday.
15 international horror movies that are better than their American remakes

Most of the international titles on the list have a distinctive style, rending gore and horror with striking detail and emotional, moody visuals. The remakes are often clunky and overlit compared to the shadowy, introspective art design of the original works. Stacker compiled data on 15 great international horror films...
The best horror movies of 2022 so far, according to critics

2022 is shaping up to be a banner year for horror buffs. Among the year's spooky flicks include the return of legendary horror auteur David Cronenberg with the Viggo Mortensen-led "Crimes of the Future" and two Jordan Peele projects, the Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer starrer "Nope" and animated "Wendell and Wild." Viewers have also been treated to newcomers within the genre, including the advent of Jane Schoenbrun's creepypasta-inspired film "We're All Going to the World's Fair" and the Finnish coming-of-age body horror tale "Hatching" from Hanna Bergholm.

