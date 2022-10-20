Read full article on original website
Fall rain, snow bring an end to fire season on ODF-protected lands across Central Oregon
After a sudden turn from fall warmth to more seasonable cool, wet (and snowy at higher elevations) weather in recent days, fire season for lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District is ending at noon Monday, the agency announced. The post Fall rain, snow bring an end to fire season on ODF-protected lands across Central Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
Second soaking of October arrives Monday in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just like that we have another round of rain for Portland. By the time you head out the door Monday morning, you will already see and hear the rain outside. That will arrive before sunrise. Grab the rain jacket and get the kids ready for the wet commute.
Shortwave ridging means Sunday dry time in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A quick shot of shortwave ridging is going to be moving through Sunday. That means we have some dry time to use before our next shot of rain that slides in by Monday. A good day to go check out some of the leaves that may have received a shot of color.
After a warm start to October, weather forecasters predict a chilly winter
If April showers bring May flowers, what do unseasonably warm temperatures in October bring?. If you’re talking about winter in Oregon, the answer is arctic blasts, apparently. Pacific Northwest meteorologists and hundreds of weather enthusiasts gathered Saturday at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry for the 30th Annual...
Why Oregon is seeing an increase in stink bugs
PORTLAND, Oregon — Chances are you’ve seen— or smelled—those brown insects that crawl and fly, known as stink bugs, around the area. Their name comes as they emit a real smell if they're squished or killed. Their population is booming in Oregon and researchers are linking...
Rain and breezy Monday in Portland area, then more rain throughout week
The rainy season is here. “Rain and breezy” is the forecast for Monday in the Portland metro area, and it’s already proving true. The high temperature will be about 55 degrees Fahrenheit, and the breezes could become gusts reaching more than 20 miles per hour. “New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible,” says the National Weather Service.
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal
A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oregon, Wash. Cascades as snow level falls to 4,000 ft.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A winter weather advisory is in place for the Oregon and Southwest Washington Cascade Range as the snow level fell to the 4,000-foot level on Saturday. Wet snow started accumulating early Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said it expects anywhere from 2 to 8 inches in some places, but closer to 1 to 3 inches at the 4,000 feet of elevation.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Bolter born a Central Oregon pioneer
Her parents were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly and she was in a family of 14 childrenBertha Ellen "Ella" Brown was born near Grizzly, Oregon on Feb. 14, 1881. Her parents were Samson and Bette Brown, who were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly. There were 14 children in the family. She left home when she was very young as there were some domestic issues at her home. She walked from Grizzly to the Edward Bolter ranch on Trout Creek, where she got a job. She met John Bolter while working at the ranch. Bertha, commonly known as "Ella,"...
Oregon school performance craters relative to national averages, elementary and middle school math scores rank 6th worst in U.S.
In the latest sign that Oregon children have been failed by leaders and need an intensive educational rescue, new federal test results indicate that the nation’s students experienced staggering instructional setbacks during the pandemic – yet Oregon’s bore an even worse brunt. Scores on the National Assessment...
Record fish caught in Oregon
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Opinion: Tolling is coming to I-5, I-205 unless lawmakers reverse course
Occhipinti is a West Linn resident who works in Clackamas. The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the process of converting Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 into pay-for-use toll roads in the Portland area. One might think such a significant action would be carefully studied and openly debated before being put to the voters to decide.
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
Oregon Right to Life: ‘Oregon’s laws are extreme’
With 15 days before the general election, Oregon Right to Life is getting out its message and urging voters to choose anti-abortion candidates.
Smoke and poor air quality helped by recent rain, but expected to remain an ongoing problem
Wildfire smoke drove down the air quality significantly in many parts of Oregon this summer and fall. Many students were not allowed to play or take breaks outside because of the high levels of air pollution from smoke. The Oregon Health Authority provides guidance for people — and school districts — trying to figure out what level of exposure is safe. And even though the rain has finally brought some relief, questions about how to respond to bad air quality are only going to get more urgent in the coming years.
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
Cold and rainy week ahead
Fall temperatures are finally here. Sunday was a crisp day with temperatures about at average. Lots of action is happening off the Pacific in a system heading straight for Central Oregon. Winds are coming out of the north. Temperatures will be below average all week -- average this time of...
Oregon Measure 114 is not the first proposal to trigger gun debate, but is first on a statewide ballot in more than 20 years
Measure 114 is not the first proposed gun regulation to prompt a public debate in Oregon. But it is the first on a statewide ballot in more than 20 years, since voters in 2000 approved criminal background checks for purchasers at gun shows. Like the 2000 measure, Measure 114 is...
Oregon Emergency Room Data Shows Firearm Injuries Are Now Twice As Common
This article was republished from Oregon Public Broadcasting. The number of firearm injuries treated in Oregon emergency departments nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021, according to a statewide report from Oregon Health & Science University. The report was compiled by the Gun Violence Prevention Research Center at OHSU, a new...
