KXLY

Matthew Perry dumped Julia Roberts as he feared she would leave him

Matthew Perry dumped Julia Roberts because he was frightened she would leave him. The ‘Friends’ actor had a romance with the ‘Pretty Woman’ star in the 1990s after persuading her to appear on the popular sitcom but confessed that he called time on the relationship as he didn’t think he was good enough for the Hollywood actress.
KXLY

Bono reveals how he feels about finding out cousin was actually half-brother

Bono has revealed how he feels about finding out one of his cousins was actually his half-brother. The U2 frontman, 62, told earlier this year how his father Bob had an affair in the 1960s with a “gorgeous woman” – and has now admitted she was his Auntie Barbara and their child is a stock market analyst called Scott Rankin.
KXLY

Matthew Perry: ‘I spent $9 million to get sober’

Matthew Perry spent at least $9 million to get sober. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, told The New York Times on Sunday (23.10.22) he spent a fortune trying to kick his drink and drug addictions, as he continues to promote his upcoming memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’.
KXLY

Lyrics to 60 famously misunderstood songs, explained

The word mondegreen is defined as a misheard word or phrase that makes sense in your head, but is, in fact, incorrect. The term was coined in a November 1954 Harper's Bazaar piece, where the author, Sylvia Wright, recalled a childhood mishearing. According to the author, when she was young her mother would read to her from a book called "Reliques of Ancient Verse." Her favorite poem from the 1765 book went like this: "Ye Highland and Ye Lowlands / Oh where have you been? / They have slain the Earl o'Moray / And laid him on the green." Wright, however, heard the last line as "And Lady Mondegreen."

