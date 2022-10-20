Read full article on original website
Beloved Actor And Comedian Leslie Jordan Dead At 67
The Emmy Award-winning actor also gained a major following on social media during the coronavirus pandemic.
KXLY
Matthew Perry dumped Julia Roberts as he feared she would leave him
Matthew Perry dumped Julia Roberts because he was frightened she would leave him. The ‘Friends’ actor had a romance with the ‘Pretty Woman’ star in the 1990s after persuading her to appear on the popular sitcom but confessed that he called time on the relationship as he didn’t think he was good enough for the Hollywood actress.
KXLY
Olivia Wilde rehomed her dog with his New York walker ‘out of compassion and love’
Olivia Wilde rehomed her dog with his New York walker “out of compassion and love”. The Los Angeles-based dog rescue group from which the actress, 38, adopted her Golden Retriever, Gordon, made the statement to “set the record straight” about what happened to the pet. It...
KXLY
Bono reveals how he feels about finding out cousin was actually half-brother
Bono has revealed how he feels about finding out one of his cousins was actually his half-brother. The U2 frontman, 62, told earlier this year how his father Bob had an affair in the 1960s with a “gorgeous woman” – and has now admitted she was his Auntie Barbara and their child is a stock market analyst called Scott Rankin.
KXLY
Matthew Perry: ‘I spent $9 million to get sober’
Matthew Perry spent at least $9 million to get sober. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, told The New York Times on Sunday (23.10.22) he spent a fortune trying to kick his drink and drug addictions, as he continues to promote his upcoming memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’.
KXLY
Lyrics to 60 famously misunderstood songs, explained
The word mondegreen is defined as a misheard word or phrase that makes sense in your head, but is, in fact, incorrect. The term was coined in a November 1954 Harper's Bazaar piece, where the author, Sylvia Wright, recalled a childhood mishearing. According to the author, when she was young her mother would read to her from a book called "Reliques of Ancient Verse." Her favorite poem from the 1765 book went like this: "Ye Highland and Ye Lowlands / Oh where have you been? / They have slain the Earl o'Moray / And laid him on the green." Wright, however, heard the last line as "And Lady Mondegreen."
KXLY
Elizabeth Debicki starts filming controversial ‘The Crown’ scenes of Princess Diana’s final night
Elizabeth Debicki has started filming controversial scenes showing Princess Diana’s final night for ‘The Crown’. The actress, 32, was seen in a grey suit and black top in Barcelona at the weekend – the same outfit worn by the royal hours before she was killed in a Paris tunnel car crash in 1997 aged 36.
KXLY
A victory for Kevin Spacey, Joni Mitchell returning and country music legends honored | Hot off the Wire podcast
In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. A jury ruled Oscar winner Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986. Joni Mitchell will be back onstage after...
