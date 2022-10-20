ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, NH

mynbc5.com

Red Ribbon Week programs running around our region

NEWPORT, N.H. — Red Ribbon Week is happening around the country making it the longest and largest drug prevention campaign in the U.S. This year’s theme is "Celebrate life. Live drug free." “It's really important to promote it within our local school districts because adolescents experiment a lot...
NEWPORT, NH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Grafton County, NH

Situated right at the border of the United States and Canada, Grafton County is one of New Hampshire’s best destinations if you’re planning to explore the mountains of Northeastern America. Many of the towns and cities in Grafton County have access to sprawling mountain trails, caves, rivers, and...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
vermontbiz.com

New Amtrak service makes a strong start

By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
RUTLAND, VT
whdh.com

Identities of pilots killed in NH plane crash released

KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - The Keene Police Department, Fire Department and the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office are releasing the names of two people killed in a small plane crash in the city on Oct. 21. The two occupants were Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Mass. and Marvin David...
KEENE, NH
CBS Boston

New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
MANCHESTER, NH
NHPR

Officials identify men killed in Keene plane crash

This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. Officials have released the names of the two men who were killed in a plane crash in Keene Friday night. Lawrence Marchiony, age 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin...
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Pilot reports laser shined at plane over Lakes Region

GILFORD, N.H. — A pilot reported that their plane was illuminated by a laser over the Lakes Region on Friday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 reported being illuminated by a purple laser southwest of the Laconia Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m and at 7,000 feet.
LACONIA, NH
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Association of Realtors salutes Frank Provance as 2022 Good Neighbor

The Vermont Association of Realtors(link is external) has named Frank Provance, a realtor at Diamond Realty in Ludlow, as its 2022 Good Neighbor. “Each year, VAR recognizes one individual who has made an extraordinary impact on their community through volunteer work,” said VAR Chief Executive Kathy Sweeten. “Frank is well known as a tireless champion in his community.”
LUDLOW, VT
WCAX

Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - As first reported last week, police in New Hampshire named Logan Clegg as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Wendy and Stephen Reid in April. According to police, Clegg purchased a gun from a shop in Barre using an alias, just months before the murder.
BARRE, VT
WMUR.com

Keene celebrates Gathering of the Gourds

KEENE, N.H. — Some kids were able to get an early start to trick-or-treating in Keene. Saturday's Gathering of the Gourds had trick-or-treating- pumpkin carving contests, more than two dozen vendors and fall-themed dinner and drink specials. Organizers said they wanted to plan it in a way that was...
KEENE, NH
WNYT

Plane crashes into apartment building

Breaking news Saturday morning out of southern New Hampshire. An unknown number of people on board a plane have been killed when it crashed into an apartment building. The crash happened in Keene, near the Vermont state line. Police say no one in the building was injured. The Federal Aviation...
KEENE, NH
VTDigger

Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire

Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Nearly $6M awarded to Killington for water quality

The town of Killington recently received official word of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and grant subsidy designated for clean water and drinking water infrastructure. The Agency of Natural Resources reviewed applications from around the state and responded with […] Read More The post Nearly $6M awarded to Killington for water quality appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Jury trial begins for man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death in 2018

Vt. — Tyler Pollender-Savery, the man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death in 2018, was back in a White River Junction courtroom Monday afternoon. New Hampshire’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Jennie Duval, was among several people to take the stand, detailing the injuries seen on the 11-month-old Karsen Rickert when he died.
LUDLOW, VT
WCAX

Local dentist provides cleanings for Ukrainian refugees

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A local dentist’s office is performing free dental care for refugees coming from war-torn Ukraine. It is a partnership with Agape Ministries Inc., Kwasnik Family Dental of Berlin. The Ukrainians say they are thankful to get this work done. “It’s pretty amazing that there were...
BERLIN, VT
VTDigger

Congrats to Vermont

I am so proud that our little state has legalized marijuana. After 17 years on every opioid imaginable after a horrific car accident left me permanently disabled, I’ve turned to natural pain control. As a woman of 63 years, I smoked in my 20s for enjoyment. But now, for...
VERMONT STATE

