theadvocate.com
State Sen. Fred Mills on troubled DCFS: Underfunding dates back to Jindal administration
Chronic underfunding of Department of Children and Family Services has forced employees with the state’s to work up to 18 hours a day and led to a 25% attrition rate, state Sen. Fred Mills said. Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Mills said the department has...
Opelousas Mayor candidates: mission, story, and x-factor
News 10 spoke with candidates for Opelousas Mayor to learn their story, their mission, and their x-factor.
3rd Congressional District Candidate: Holden Hoggatt
As News 10 is profiling candidates running in the November election, Holden Hoggatt is one of the eight candidates running in the 3rd Congressional District race.
theadvocate.com
On top of high fees, Lafayette officials add more barriers to viewing public records
Reporters now face more barriers to access public records, on top of new fees the Josh Guillory administration rolled out targeting the press in Lafayette. While a legal challenge and council action crawl forward, the barriers stand. And other public officials are following similar playbooks. In September, Lafayette Consolidated Government...
NOLA.com
Ending the cycle of poverty in St. Landry Parish: Hope for Opelousas is molding a new generation
A sign that reads, “& above all else love” hangs on the wall in Loren Carriere’s home as he discusses the organization Hope for Opelousas. Fourteen years ago, Carriere founded the nonprofit in his hometown with the intention to do just that — love. “We began...
avoyellestoday.com
Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
LCG Announces New Garbage and Recycling Provider
Starting in 2023 Lafayette residents will have a new garbage service.
Lafayette Shooting Leaves 1 Young Person Hospitalized
Another shooting in Lafayette has landed someone in the hospital and police are trying to figure out who is the culprit. It's been a violent year in Lafayette and Acadiana as armed robberies, shootings, and homicides have been prevalent since the COVID restrictions began getting lifted. That trend continued in Lafayette overnight.
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
First female police chief chosen to lead the Lafayette Police Department
Judith Estorge has been chosen as the new Lafayette police chief
Eunice News
Melancons honored as Acadia Parish Leaders in Philanthropy Award recipients
Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) and Hancock Whitney Bank announced the 2022 Leaders in Philanthropy Award honorees for Acadia Parish, Sandy and Wayne Melancon. The Melancons made their life together in Crowley and have remained pillars of the Acadia Parish community. Their parents were all involved in community and public service and are the Melancon’s inspiration for giving back. The…
Iberia Parish man sentenced to 40 years for manslaughter
After the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office found Antonia August deceased at Phyllis Drive in Iberia Parish in 2019, the victim's then-boyfriend was convicted of her murder.
theadvocate.com
Wurst Biergarten owner accused of taking employee tips in Department of Labor complaint
Two former employees of The Wurst Biergarten have accused the business's owner of pocketing a portion of his bartenders' tips. Christian Colton, who worked at the downtown bar for about nine weeks, said he filed a complaint over the business practice with the United States Department of Labor. "I'm not...
Acadiana Table
Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings
The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
Two people killed in St. Martin Parish crash Sunday
Two people were killed in a 2-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish Sunday.
Acadia deputies looking for runaway
The 16-year-old left home in September. She's believed to be in the Kinder area. If you know where she is, call APSO or local law enforcement
Three injured in shooting in Abbeville
Abbeville Chief of Police, Mike Hardy, has confirmed three people were injured in shooting Monday evening.
One dead, another in jail after fight
Both men are from Lafayette. One is dead after he hit his head, another is booked with murder; police say the men were fighting.
Iberia Parish man sentenced to 40 years in girlfriend's slaying
Antonia August was found beaten to death in her home in October 2019. Her boyfriend pleaded guilty to manslaughter in July.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana Book Festival enters its 18th year, featuring more than 200 authors and lots of activities
Louisiana author Maurice Carlos Ruffin will be there. Fellow Louisiana authors Jericho Brown, Robert Olen Butler and Helen Prejean will be there, too. They'll be joined by more than 200 fellow literary figures when the Louisiana Book Festival sets up shop for its yearly celebration of readers, writers and books at the intersection of Spanish Town Road and North Fourth Street on Saturday, Oct. 29.
