New Jersey State

WPG Talk Radio

A Tax Cut in NJ?! Payroll Taxes Going Down by Nearly $450 Million

TRENTON – A bit of good news for New Jerseyans: taxes withheld from paychecks for temporary disability and family-leave insurance are going down starting in January. The reductions will save workers an average of $111.50 over the course of 2023, according to the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development. In all, that adds up to nearly $450 million.
Hitting a Trail in NJ? Review These Hiking Safety Tips

Nothing matches the feeling of reaching the end of a hike. Gorgeous views, a well-deserved break, and crisp fresh air. Hiking is an excellent exercise to connect with nature, build muscle, and improve balance, and it’s easy to start. Local and state parks have plenty of trails for beginner...
NJ Next-of-kin Registrants Can Now Sign Up at MVC Branches

New Jersey's Next-of-Kin Registry, maintained by the state Motor Vehicle Commission, was established following the 2007 car crash and subsequent death of Sara Dubinin of Sayreville. Yet until this week, when Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation sponsored by Sens. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, and Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, registrants could only apply...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Two Drivers Killed in Wrong Way Crash on Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor, NJ

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
NJ Jobs Expanded in September, But at Slower Pace, Officials Say

TRENTON — Nonfarm employment in the Garden State grew by 3,800 in September, according to preliminary figures released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but that reflects a decrease of more than 6,000 jobs from the revised number of additions in August. The New Jersey Department of...
NJ Mom Wants More Defibrillators in Courthouses After Husband’s Death

Amy Vasquez said it was the dream of her husband, Peter Fiorentino, to be a father. Their daughter Marcy, who is now 14, was his dream come true. But Fiorentino never got to see Marcy grow up. In 2011, when the girl was only 3, Fiorentino — who made a living as an attorney — collapsed at a New Jersey courthouse while waiting to try a case.
$2 Million, $1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in NJ

New Jersey had quite a bit of luck Wednesday night with the Powerball lottery drawing as the state had more than one big winner. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say two tickets matched all five white balls last night, which makes them both worth $1 million. However, one ticket was purchased with the Power Play Multiplier which doubled it to $2 million.
Northfield NJ
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

