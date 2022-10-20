Read full article on original website
NJ Lifeguards In Atlantic City & Elsewhere Owed Big Money
The state of New Jersey has determined that lifeguards from Atlantic City in Atlantic County, along with Avalon and Stone Harbor in Cape May County are owed more than $ 400,000 in overtime back pay. This finding came as the result of a New Jersey Department of Labor Workforce (NJDOL)...
Report: 6 NJ Counties Among Nation’s Most Threatened by Storms, Climate
In a new report that details the economic toll of climate change, six New Jersey counties appear on a list of the 100 counties nationwide that are expected to experience the greatest loss related to weather and climate on an annual basis. "Every state in the country has been impacted...
NJ May Let Police Back at Polling Places – But Only Some of Them
TRENTON – Over objections from progressive activists, the Legislature is looking to unwind part of a law limiting police presence at polling places by allowing cops to be stationed at schools and senior centers. The current restriction keeps police 100 feet away from polling places or drop boxes for...
NJ Marijuana Expungement Backlog: What’s Going On?
When New Jersey lawmakers and Gov. Phil Murphy approved the plan to make recreational marijuana legal, part of the agreement included a provision to wipe the slate clean for Garden State residents who had been convicted of possessing small amounts of pot. It turns out the process is a bit...
A Tax Cut in NJ?! Payroll Taxes Going Down by Nearly $450 Million
TRENTON – A bit of good news for New Jerseyans: taxes withheld from paychecks for temporary disability and family-leave insurance are going down starting in January. The reductions will save workers an average of $111.50 over the course of 2023, according to the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development. In all, that adds up to nearly $450 million.
Spectacular, Colorful, Modern Sparta, NJ, Castle is Listed For $4.6M
That's not a house, this is a house. Well, it's pretty much a modern-day castle. This property in Sparta, New Jersey is listed at $4,599,999 and can be yours. Situated on 5 acres of land, including a pond and a park-like lot, this European-inspired manor doesn't look like the other houses in the neighborhood.
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor & Team Are Keeping Dizzying Pace
New Jersey Senator Vince Polistina knew exactly what he was doing when he fought hard for Will Reynolds to become Atlantic County Prosecutor. To his credit, Governor Murphy demonstrated how fair he can be by changing his prior plans to nominate Kimberly Holmes, and, instead going along with Polistina’s recommendation.
Inflation Expected to be ‘A little worse’ for NJ Shore Shoulder Season
Steel Pier in Atlantic City was bracing for a 25% to 30% drop in revenue in 2022 compared to one year prior. Unfortunately, their estimates were pretty close — the summer came in 22% under 2021's numbers. "We saw the volume, we didn't see the spend," said Anthony Catanoso,...
NJ Has a Car Parts Shortage — Industry Unsure When Trend Will End
Last week, we reported on a time-honored New Jersey statute that empowers vehicle owners to retain their damaged parts after a car repair. Turns out they might really need them. Supply chain snags that have bounced from industry to industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are now affecting...
Hitting a Trail in NJ? Review These Hiking Safety Tips
Nothing matches the feeling of reaching the end of a hike. Gorgeous views, a well-deserved break, and crisp fresh air. Hiking is an excellent exercise to connect with nature, build muscle, and improve balance, and it’s easy to start. Local and state parks have plenty of trails for beginner...
This NJ City Was Just Ranked as One of the Most Miserable in America
If you've been feeling kinda blah lately, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. A popular website has ranked the 50 most miserable cities in America and one from the Garden State made the list. And to make matters worse, it ranked in the top five. Oof. Editors...
Is Expensive NJ Beach Replenishment Only Helping the Ultra-rich?
Over the coming months, the Army Corps of Engineers will be working on several multi-million dollar beach replenishment projects in New Jersey, adding sand to beaches damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and other recent nor’easters and strong storms. Most communities up and down the Jersey Shore support...
NJ Next-of-kin Registrants Can Now Sign Up at MVC Branches
New Jersey's Next-of-Kin Registry, maintained by the state Motor Vehicle Commission, was established following the 2007 car crash and subsequent death of Sara Dubinin of Sayreville. Yet until this week, when Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation sponsored by Sens. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, and Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, registrants could only apply...
Two Drivers Killed in Wrong Way Crash on Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor, NJ
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NJ Jobs Expanded in September, But at Slower Pace, Officials Say
TRENTON — Nonfarm employment in the Garden State grew by 3,800 in September, according to preliminary figures released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but that reflects a decrease of more than 6,000 jobs from the revised number of additions in August. The New Jersey Department of...
NJ Mom Wants More Defibrillators in Courthouses After Husband’s Death
Amy Vasquez said it was the dream of her husband, Peter Fiorentino, to be a father. Their daughter Marcy, who is now 14, was his dream come true. But Fiorentino never got to see Marcy grow up. In 2011, when the girl was only 3, Fiorentino — who made a living as an attorney — collapsed at a New Jersey courthouse while waiting to try a case.
Big Changes for NJ’s Teen Drivers – What You Need to Know
There are nearly 6.4 million licensed drivers driving an average of 12,000 miles per year on 39,000 miles of roadways in the most densely populated state of New Jersey. New drivers, however, are put into that mix with little to no real roadway driving experience. Under current law, New Jersey...
Did You Know That New Jersey Was The Original Hollywood?
New Jersey is the home of many significant American firsts. Did you know that New Jersey was the original Hollywood? The Garden State is the rightful birthplace of the American motion picture industry. I first learned about this while reading about the life and times of Walt Disney. I tripped...
As EV Batteries Catch Fire in FL, a Call for Training in NJ
TRENTON – Fires involving electric vehicles that are occurring in Florida due to saltwater damage from Hurricane Ian have New Jersey lawmakers renewing attention to a proposal to provide firefighters and emergency medical technicians training for such events. It can take up to eight hours of pouring water on...
$2 Million, $1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in NJ
New Jersey had quite a bit of luck Wednesday night with the Powerball lottery drawing as the state had more than one big winner. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say two tickets matched all five white balls last night, which makes them both worth $1 million. However, one ticket was purchased with the Power Play Multiplier which doubled it to $2 million.
