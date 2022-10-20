Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
VAR calls help West Ham beat Bournemouth 2-0 in EPL
LONDON (AP) — West Ham was helped by two VAR calls for its goals in beating Bournemouth 2-0 in the English Premier League on Monday. Kurt Zouma's 45th-minute header came moments after a corner swung in from the right struck fellow West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer on the arm as he jumped to meet the ball inside the six-yard box.
Citrus County Chronicle
Christian Eriksen back with Denmark at World Cup in Qatar
When Christian Eriksen returned to training after his cardiac arrest at last year’s European Championship, it was with one main goal in mind. “I think one of the first conversations I had with the doctor … was about it being my goal to play in the World Cup if everything went well,” Eriksen told the FIFA website in a recent interview. “That was the dream at the time.”
Citrus County Chronicle
France looks to Mbappé and Benzema to win a 3rd World Cup
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé helped France win the World Cup four years ago, becoming a superstar in the process. This time, the tournament could serve as a welcome escape from the pressures of Paris Saint-Germain, and also a chance to play in his favorite position. For Karim...
Citrus County Chronicle
French coach Renard and Saudi Arabia face tough World Cup
New continent, same problem for Hervé Renard. The Frenchman is leading another team into the World Cup — Saudi Arabia this time after Morocco in 2018 — and again the draw has not been kind.
Comments / 0